America's weirdest golf courses

Dannebrog Country Club, Dannebrog, Neb.

The par-3 second hole at Dannebrog Country Club is called the "Bullpen" because it's guarded by the walls of an old grain silo. Dannebrog CC

The nine-hole Dannebrog Country Club in rural Nebraska is a dying breed in America. As land becomes more and more valuable, courses with sand greens move closer and closer to extinction. It is one of the last remaining relics from a bygone era.

Like the few remaining courses with sand greens in the heartland, Dannebrog's long-term future remains uncertain. A new owner, who purchased the land last year, raised the club's rent in negotiating a new three-year lease but also promised a couple of minor improvements, according to a 2022 story in the Grand Island Independent newspaper.

This American throwback has roots to the 1920s and deserves to be treated with historical reverence for generations to come. Count me among the golfers who want Dannebrog to last another century.

The novelty of playing on sand greens regularly attracts curious golfers. Out-of-towners leave their green fees in a locked honesty box. Dannebrog costs $8 a day to play and $100 for locals to join.

"People come from all over," says John Janulewicz, who has served as the club's volunteer greenskeeper since 2014 and has been playing Dannebrog with his brother since 1991. "There was a guy who was a semipro (golfer) from Grand Island. He said he read about it and had to come out and try it."

The course is famous for the "bullpen", the nickname of its 200-yard second hole with a green that sits inside an old grain silo. The silo's waist-high walls and barbed wire surrounding several other greens protect the putting surfaces from livestock. Every August, the club hosts a tournament called the "Bullpen Open" that attracts players from far and wide.

"This is golf in its purest form," reads a GolfPass review from 2020. "Sand greens, natural fairways, no sprinklers and used to have cattle on the course. With a slough that comes into play on the first 4 holes, it has character. If you play it in the spring or early summer when there's been enough rain, it can have U.S. Open roughs or British Open feel. The true golfer should at least once in their lives play sand greens, and this is the one."

Putting well on sand greens is definitely an acquired skill. Each of the greens is equipped with multiple rakes. When a ball reaches the green, golfers use a roller-type rake to smooth a path for putting. After holing out, golfers pull another rake in circles, creating grooves in the sand that keep other approach shots from rolling too far when they hit the green.

"If you can putt straight, you can make a putt. There are some guys who don't miss," Janulewicz says. "There are other times where you get up there after a rain and you putt it clear past the hole. It depends how the sand is (rolling)."