24 brand-new golf courses expected to open in 2024

It's fair to christen this decade the "New Roaring 20s," at least as far as golf course design and development is concerned.

The 1920s constituted arguably the greatest decade in the 20th century for the flowering of great new golf courses, and the 2020s are looking extremely bright as well.

Although we may never return to the days of triple-digit annual new golf course openings, last year can be considered a full breakout from the post-Recession hangover. It featured a bumper crop of new courses across the country and wider world as golf attains new heights of popularity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It even featured a combination resurrection/transplant of one of the great golf courses from the pre-World War II era in The Lido at Sand Valley Golf Resort, as well as a pair of nouveau-throwback clubs not far from Augusta, Ga.: The Tree Farm and Old Barnwell.

These latter two designs featured opportunities for architects who had previously worked under more established names to sit first chair for a change and top a masthead for the first time. By all accounts, Kye Goalby at The Tree Farm and Brian Schneider and Blake Conant at Old Barnwell succeeded brilliantly.

On, then, to 2024, which should continue the theme of big debuts for shapers- and associates-turned architects. At the new Cabot Citrus Farms property in Florida, Kyle Franz will see his name in lights as a new course's architect of record for the first time, after impressing many clients with his renovation and restoration talents. In Utah, many golfers will learn the name David Boyden; his Wohali Golf Club represents a foray into new golf course design, too.

The big names of the last decade-plus remain plenty busy, too. Tom Doak and his rogues' gallery of associates continue to crisscross the world and create compelling golf. Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner are maintaining their own torrid pace with high-quality courses. And Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, having opened five golf courses in 2023, remain hard at work on multiple others. Other established names like Tom Fazio and Rees Jones remain in the game, too.

Though many of 2024's new courses are going to be private, there are still several exciting openings that will be accessible in some form or fashion, including three new municipal golf courses (the Munaissance continues apace!).

21 brand-new golf courses opening in the United States in 2024

When Pinehurst No. 10 opens in April 2024, its wild par-4 8th will instantly become one of the resort's most talked-about holes. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Pinehurst No. 10

Pinehurst, N.C.

Architect: Tom Doak

Located 10 minutes south of Pinehurst's main resort complex, its newest 18-hole course will debut in early April. Architect Tom Doak tapped longtime associate Angela Moser to help run this project. No. 10 will feature more dramatic terrain than the famed No. 2, but will embody the rustic, old-school golfing traits - walkability, fascinating green complexes, respect for the land - that have drawn golfers to North Carolina's Sandhills for more than a century.

Sedge Valley at Sand Valley Golf Resort

Rome, Wisc.

Architect: Tom Doak

After 2023's rousing revival of The Lido, Doak adds an original creation to this ever-growing retreat overseen by Michael (Jr.) and Chris Keiser that has turned central Wisconsin into one of American golf's hotbeds. While Sand Valley's three 18-holers are all large in scale, Sedge Valley's forest routing is meant to give it more of an intimate feel, evoking British heathland courses like Swinley Forest.

Karoo at Cabot Citrus Farms

Brooksville, Fla.

Architect: Kyle Franz

Karoo, designed by Kyle Franz, will be Cabot Citrus Farms' first 18-hole course to open, in late January 2024. Cabot Citrus Farms

Cabot makes its debut as an operator of American golf courses in a huge way in 2024, with three golf courses - two 18-hole efforts, plus a 21-hole two-part short course - being unveiled this year. The first, opening in late January, is Karoo, a Kyle Franz design that uses the land from the former World Woods Golf Club's Pine Barrens course. Karoo takes advantage of the property's sandy soil with a big, muscular routing filled with holes with various playing options. It will open to guests starting in late January.

The Roost at Cabot Citrus Farms

Brooksville, Fla.

Architects: Kyle Franz, Mike Nuzzo

Slated to open in mid-2024, The Roost at Cabot Citrus Farms will have a less sandy look than Karoo. Cabot Citrus Farms

A few months months after Karoo's debut, The Roost will open at Cabot Citrus Farms. This course uses the property from World Woods' former Rolling Oaks course. Greater elevation changes and majestic live oaks characterize this property.

The Keep at McLemore Resort

Rising Fawn, Ga.

Architect: Rees Jones, Bill Bergin

The Keep will be the second golf course to open at McLemore, a growing club and resort property in northwestern Georgia. Courtesy image

Jones and Bergin revived an existing course on this property in Georgia's mountainous north in 2019, unveiling one of America's most scenic inland golf holes in the par-4 18th, which teeters on a massive cliff. At The Keep, a brand-new creation, the pair have developed a walkable routing that will bring golfers to that ridgetop multiple times. Also debuting at McLemore in 2024 is Cloudland, a Hilton Curio Collection hotel on site that should turn it into a popular mountain golf resort destination.

Old Bridge Golf Club

Old Bridge Township, N.J.

Architect: Stephen Kay



This brand-new town course came about as the result of developer Efrem Gerszberg's desire to build more than a million square feet of warehouses on the property of the former Glenwood Country Club across town. In exchange, he agreed to finance this new municipal course, designed by Stephen Kay, in addition to a practice facility and on-site miniature golf course. The 18-hole course, nicknamed "The Rose," will open fully in April 2024.

Warmouth Sands Golf Course

Vidalia, Ga.

Architect: Mike Young

Golf's "Munaissance" continues in 2024, highlighted by a brand-new golf course overseen by the Sweet Onion Golf Authority of east-central-Georgia. Architect Mike Young's The Fields Golf Club across the state in LaGrange has developed a cult following for its clever design, and Warmouth Sands will no doubt attract its share of wandering golfers as well as locals.

Just under the wire: These 5 courses (which didn't make our previous list) opened in late 2023 Pines Crossing Golf Club - Auburn, Ala.

Architect Bill Bergin totally rerouted a tired muni for the cities of Auburn and Opelika in order to accommodate runway expansion by the neighboring local airport. Grand Cypress Golf at Evermore Orlando (Fla.) Resort

The former 27-holer at Grand Cypress was reduced and rerouted to 18 by Nicklaus Design; the stretch of holes 10-15 represent some of Orlando's most fun golf. Apogee Club (West Course) - Hobe Sound, Fla.

Martin County, Florida is one of the hottest markets for new-build golf courses in the world, with multiple projects in various stages of development. The most ambitious of these is Apogee, which will eventually encompass three big courses across 1,200 acres owned by The Bear's Club and Sebonack Golf Club developer Michael Pascucci and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. The first course, by Hanse and Wagner, is the third significant course the pair have unveiled in the immediate vicinity in the last three years, following their match-play course at Jonathan's Landing (2022) and The Park West Palm (2023). The Monster at Resorts World Catskills - Kiamesha Lake, N.Y.

Rees Jones re-envisioned a long-defunct, fearsome brute into something more charming in connection with a large new resort next door. Shangri-La Resort (The Battlefield) - Monkey Island, Okla.

Kevin Atkinson and Tom Clark added a sparkling, premium-feel 18-hole par-3 routing to this lakeside resort, which already had 27 championship holes for visitors.

The Links at Audubon

Memphis, Tenn.

Architect: Bill Bergin

This Memphis muni was almost totally rerouted by Bergin and will open in the Spring, giving locals a second new-look muni to enjoy after King Collins refreshed the 9-hole Overton Park recently.

Apogee Club (South Course)

Hobe Sound, Fla.

Architects: Tom Fazio II & Mike Davis

After this luxe mega-club's first course debuted in December 2023, Fazio and former USGA CEO Davis (making his architecture debut) set about crafting the course that will open under their imprimatur in late 2024. Waterways will border portions of the perimeter of the routing, making for interesting strategic challenges off several tee boxes.

Kinsale Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Architects: Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner



Hanse & Wagner, who have done restoration work at some of America's great classic courses, have drawn inspiration from C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor in laying out Kinsale, which will be a private, highly walkable, compact routing. The holes at Kinsale will be inspired by the many template golf hole concepts that characterize Macdonald and Raynor's notable courses like the National Golf Links of America, Chicago Golf Club and more.

Soleta Golf Club

Myakka City, Fla.

Architect: Nick Price

The two-time PGA Champion has dabbled in architecture before, making contributions to the design of two heralded Florida clubs: McArthur Golf Club (with Tom Fazio) in Hobe Sound and Quail Valley Golf Club (with Tommy Fazio, Tom's nephew) in Vero Beach. Located 22 miles east of Sarasota, Soleta's 537-acre total property will include Price's golf course (constructed by Heritage Links), a practice facility called the "Field of Dreams" designed by David Leadbetter and 93 homesites tucked away from the core golf course.

Atlantic Fields Golf Club

Hobe Sound, Fla.

Architect: Tom Fazio

Discovery Land, the super-luxury golf community development company that has amassed more than 20 properties across North America, is working on its first in Florida, right in the midst of Martin County's golf course boom (including Apogee and several other courses coming online this decade). Fazio being Discovery's go-to architect, he has the commission for a course that will be part of what was a multi-thousand-acre ranch.

GrayBull Golf Club

Maxwell, Neb.

Architect: David McLay Kidd

When it debuts in 2024, GrayBull will be the seventh golf club in the Dormie Network portfolio of destination properties. Courtesy of Dormie Network

Dormie Network will grow from six golf clubs to seven strong when it opens GrayBull in 2024. The brand-new club's location 22 miles northeast of the North Platte airport places it squarely in Nebraska's Sandhills region, the same vast expanse of land in which Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw's iconic Sand Hills Golf Club sits, as well as other golf retreats like the Prairie Club and Dismal River. David McLay Kidd's course at GrayBull will be joined by 15 4-bedroom cottages for hosting Dormie Club members and their guests.

The Golf Club of Tennessee (Upper Course)

Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Architects: Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner

Hanse and Wagner had the run of 560 new acres purchased by club owner David Ingram at this private facility outside Nashville. That property sits above the club's original Tom Fazio golf course, which meanders through a river valley and opened in 1991. Precious little detail has come out during the course's construction, but it is expected to open in 2024.

Wohali Golf Club

Coalville, Utah

Architect: David Boyden

Boyden, who has worked with architects Tom Fazio and Davis Love III, makes his design debut on a dramatic piece of land owned by his family. The routing features holes on either side of a dramatic escarpment, and the back nine will measure just over 4,000 yards, though Coalville's elevation of nearly 6,000 feet above sea level will shorten that distance somewhat. Wohali will also feature a short course and a putting course.

Reynolds Lake Oconee (National - new 9)

Greensboro, Ga.

Architect: Tom Fazio

Fazio authored The National's first 27 holes - the Ridge (1997), Bluff (1997) and Cove (2000) nines - and is back to round out the property to 36 holes with a nine-hole addition set to debut this year. That will mean the club will turn the existing Bluff nine, plus this new nine, into a standalone private course within the vast property. This "seventh course" will become Reynolds' second private club, joining the eccentric Creek Club, designed by Jim Engh. Resort guests will still be able to access the other National 18, plus The Landing, The Preserve, The Oconee and Great Waters courses.

Saltleaf Golf Preserve

Bonita Springs, Fla.

Architect: Raymond Floyd

With nine brand-new holes and the rest significantly renovated, we're calling Saltleaf Golf Preserve a new golf course for 2024. Courtesy image

Nine brand-new holes and a major redesign of nine more has given a new look to the former Raptor Bay Golf Club, a fun but shortish design that dated to 2001 on the site of the Hyatt Recency Coconut Point resort just north of Naples. Floyd's return to the site means a refined approach, with sandy scrub areas accenting generous fairways and mellow greens.

Palmetto Bluff (Crossroads)

Bluffton, S.C.

Architects: King Collins Golf

Tad King and Rob Collins continue to bring eye-catching, fun-forward golf into being throughout the United States. Their latest project is a freewheeling, reversible 9-holer on 60 acres of Lowcountry within the large, exclusive Palmetto Bluff enclave 15 miles from Hilton Head Island. The pair created eye-catching earthworks nearly 50 feet high as the stage for the golf, including large ridges and a man-made waterway bracketing part of the property. One ridge-top tee area is meant for tournament-ending shootouts, as it overlooks several greens.

Alabama Intercollegiate Athletics Golf Facility

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Architects: Davis Love III, Scot Sherman

One of college golf's most storied programs is getting a major upgrade to their team practice facilities in the form of this 9-hole layout plus comprehensive practice area. Love III and Sherman have found a niche in college course and practice renovations, having improved the facilities at the University of Georgia, the University of Virginia and the University of North Carolina in recent years.

The Squeeze/The Wedge at Cabot Citrus Farms

Brooksville, Fla.

Architect: Mike Nuzzo

The Squeeze comprises 10 freewheeling holes laid out by architect Mike Nuzzo, offering a shorter experience that can be combined with the adjacent 11-hole The Wedge par-3 course for a more compact golf experience. Courtesy of Cabot Citrus Farms

Short courses are all the rage in golf, and Cabot Citrus Farms is taking the trend up a notch with a 21-hole, two-parter: a loop of 11 super-short holes with wild greens called The Wedge and a more freewheeling 10-holer called The Squeeze surrounding it.

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Shorty's)

Bandon, Ore.

Architects: Rod Whitman, Dave Axland, Keith Cutten

"Shorty's" used to be the name for the complimentary pitch-and-putt (now known as "Charlotte's") attached to Bandon's main practice facility. That name has been transplanted to a site beside the first tee of Bandon Trails, where the Whitman Axland Cutten squad has created a short course with 19 sub-160-yard holes that will debut in April 2024.

3 brand-new-international golf courses expected to open in 2024

7 Mile Beach Golf Links

Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

Architects: Mike Clayton, Mike DeVries, Frank Pont

Designed by CDP (Clayton DeVries Pont), and located close to the city of Hobart, 7 Mile Beach will be Tasmania's next captivating new golf course. Courtesy of 7 Mile Beach Golf Club

Tasmania is home to some of Australia's greatest golf courses, from the three at Barnbougle Dunes to King Island's two stunning seaside layouts. In July, the new 7 Mile Beach course will open just 20 minutes from Tazzie's capital city of Hobart, authored by the Clayton/DeVries/Pont firm and stewarded by professional golfer Mat Goggin. The windswept site should bring even more worldwide golf interest to the island province.

Sindalah Island Golf Club

NEOM, Saudi Arabia

Architect: Robert Trent Jones, II

Set to open in the first quarter of 2024, this 9-hole golf course sits at the center of a "luxury island destination" with hotels, shopping, marina and other amenities that is part of Saudi Arabia's massive, $500 billion NEOM city development project in conjunction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "Saudi Vision 2030" plan for the Kingdom.

Zimbali Lakes Golf Resort

Dolphin Coast, S. Africa

Architects: Golf Data

Part of a large master-planned community about 35 minutes north of the city of Durban, Zimbali Lakes is South Africa's newest golf course, set to open in 2024. Golf Data, a company that has assisted Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on their own South African golf course design projects over the years, is laying out and building the course.

