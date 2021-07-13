Now in its 149th staging in 2021, The Open continues to grow in viewership and purse size. The same can be said for the popularity of the venues - all of which provide some level of public access. That is something that can't be said for the three U.S.-based majors.

2020 was a lost year for international visitors to the golf courses of Great Britain and Ireland. 2021 has also been slow as COVID-19 spikes continue to drag on and delay reopenings. In 2021, some of the Open rota clubs have increased their fees from 2020 while others have kept theirs flat.

Exchange rate can play a huge part in whether or not the green fees truly rise for an international visitor. Case in point: 2016. The Old Course in St. Andrews was £175 that year and if you paid to play right before the pound crashed after the Brexit vote at a $1.47 exchange rate, your round would have cost $257.

In 2019, the Old is £195 but its USD conversion of $1.24 meant it was just just $235. In the summer of 2021, the £195 Old Course green fee equates to about $270.

Here is a breakdown of what the current rota courses cost in 2021. Some courses offer shoulder season rates in April and October. Over the years, it seems the April and October shoulder seasons have shrunk at many courses from one month to two weeks or even gone away entirely. For comparison, Prestwick Golf Club, the original home of The Open in 1860, is currently charging £170-220.

We've sorted the rota by cheapest to priciest summer fees in 2021. These green fees do not include caddies. We also book golf packages to a handful of these links. So click on their links to view itinerary details and get a quote for specific dates.