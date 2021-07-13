Now in its 149th staging in 2021, The Open continues to grow in viewership and purse size. The same can be said for the popularity of the venues - all of which provide some level of public access. That is something that can't be said for the three U.S.-based majors.
2020 was a lost year for international visitors to the golf courses of Great Britain and Ireland. 2021 has also been slow as COVID-19 spikes continue to drag on and delay reopenings. In 2021, some of the Open rota clubs have increased their fees from 2020 while others have kept theirs flat.
Exchange rate can play a huge part in whether or not the green fees truly rise for an international visitor. Case in point: 2016. The Old Course in St. Andrews was £175 that year and if you paid to play right before the pound crashed after the Brexit vote at a $1.47 exchange rate, your round would have cost $257.
In 2019, the Old is £195 but its USD conversion of $1.24 meant it was just just $235. In the summer of 2021, the £195 Old Course green fee equates to about $270.
Here is a breakdown of what the current rota courses cost in 2021. Some courses offer shoulder season rates in April and October. Over the years, it seems the April and October shoulder seasons have shrunk at many courses from one month to two weeks or even gone away entirely. For comparison, Prestwick Golf Club, the original home of The Open in 1860, is currently charging £170-220.
We've sorted the rota by cheapest to priciest summer fees in 2021. These green fees do not include caddies. We also book golf packages to a handful of these links. So click on their links to view itinerary details and get a quote for specific dates.
-
2019: £325 (£375 Fri-Mon) | Hotel guests: £250-325
2020: £325-395 | Hotel Guests: £275-350
2021: £350 (Fri-Mon) | £275 (Tues-Thurs)
The most expensive round of the ten rota courses and the only bonafide "resort" course, the R&A still considers Turnberry to be in the rota even if they haven't announced a future hosting date since Donald Trump acquired the property. Since 2009, new seaside holes have been added to the famous course. (Read more)
-
2019: £250 (£350 including afternoon foursomes)
2020: £270 / £400
2021: £285 / £420
While St. Andrews is the most popular tee time to get, Muirfield is the most exclusive tee sheet, offering visitor play on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
-
2019: £250
2020: £260
2021: £260
Royal Troon only allows visitors on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.FROM $757 (USD)SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
-
2019: £235 (weekday) | £265 (weekend)
2020: £245 (weekday) | £275 (weekend)
2021: £250 (weekday) | £275 (weekend)
The "Links along the line" are chock full of courses to sample and Birkdale, where Jordan Spieth won in 2017 in emphatic fashion, is the main attraction. Plan your trip right and you can save on a car hire.
-
2019: £225
2020: £230
2021: £250
The links hosts the 2020 Open, so be advised that like Royal Portrush this year, play will be off mats in the months prior to the event. One oddity at St. George's is that most visitor play is in the 2-ball format and only on Tuesdays are fourballs permitted.
-
2019: £220
2020: £240
2021: £240
The newest course in the modern rota, Royal Portrush is actually slightly less expensive than its stellar neighbor, Royal County Down (2019 green fees £240-250).FROM $607 (USD)There is so much anticipation of the 2019 Open for various reasons. It's Northern Ireland's first Open since 1951, but also, TV and the world's best players are set to unmask a links widely Royal considered one of the Top 5 or 10 courses in the world.
-
Courses to play near Carnoustie, Scotland
2019: £210
2020: £252
2021: £270
Carnoustie recently partnered up with nearby Panmure Golf Club to promote a "Hogan's Way" package for £450. Prior to the 1953 Open, Hogan warmed up at Panmure, qualified on the Burnside Links at Carnoustie and went on to win the Open on the Championship Course. See details.FROM $677 (USD)FIFE, SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel at St. Andrews and Ducks Inn in Gullane and 5 rounds of golf at Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Kilspindie, and North Berwick.
-
2019: £200
2020: £215
2021: £220FROM $747 (USD)SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
-
2019: £200 (£250 on Saturdays and bank holidays)
2020: £215 (£265 on Saturdays and bank holidays)
2021: £230 | (£280 on Saturdays and bank holidays)
This is a rare links in the rota that provides a significant discount of £45 for those who stay at the club's dormy house.
-
2019: £190
2020: £195
2021: £195
Getting a guaranteed Old Course tee time without a tour operator markup isn't easy but possible, especially if you plan ahead, have a small group or can be flexible (or don't mind missing a night's sleep).FROM $1099 (USD)ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at The 5* Old Course Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Old Course, Jubilee, Crail, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie Links and Kingsbarns.
I remember reading an article in Golf Digest in the early 70's about the Old Course...at that time the greens fee was fifty cents!
So far I have played all those except for Birkdale and St George's. Also played Royal County Down, Prestwick, Royal Dornoch and Scotland's top 20. Little Shiskine on Arran and Cruden Bay are a couple of my favorites as well as Machrihanish, Aberdour, Brora, and 60 others! Can't get enough of courses in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.
I've never played in the UK. What does it mean when you say "most visitor play is in the 2-ball format and only on Tuesdays are fourballs permitted."?
Means a 2-ball format is alternate shot. Four-ball you play your own ball.
Frank, it's twosomes (2 players) vs foursomes (4 players)