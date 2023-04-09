Masters-related merch for a good cause

Linksoul is selling retro-cool gear celebrating Lee Elder, who broke the color barrier at The Masters in 1975.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from Linksoul's Lee Elder time capsule goes to the family to help with medical costs.

Lee Elder broke the color barrier at The Masters in 1975.

Elder, who is to golf what Jackie Robinson is to baseball, was a trailblazer who overcame racism and other obstacles to become a golf legend, winning four times in 17 PGA Tour seasons and eight times on the PGA Tour Champions.

Linksoul is celebrating his legacy with the Lee Elder capsule, a collection of commemorative merchandise to support the Lee Elder Foundation. Elder's wife Sharon now faces a serious health crisis and is embattled with Alzheimer’s. Faced with mounting medical bills, rising healthcare costs, and no meaningful income to assist, the family is raising money to provide her care. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to the cause.

To date, Linksoul has raised nearly $50,000. You can shop here or donate to the cause.

“It is heartening to see golfers and the golf community come together to celebrate Elder’s accomplishments and continue to uphold his legacy,” Linksoul Co-founder John Ashworth said in a statement. “By supporting the Lee Elder Trust and Memorial Fund, we can ensure that his impact on the game and the world continues to be felt for years to come.”

What I love about the collection is its retro-cool style. The t-shirts, rope hats and towel all cost $40, while glove ($30) and ball maker ($25) are slightly cheaper. The green colors and dynamic logo will stand out, whether you're wearing the shirt watching The Masters next year or wearing the hat or glove during your next round of golf.

Gear
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
