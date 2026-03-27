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10 top golf courses celebrating their 100th birthdays in 2026

Two elite private clubs in southern California and two top public facilities in Chicagoland anchor the top 10 courses turning 100 this year.
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Riviera Country Club - sixth hole
Riviera Country Club will host its first U.S. Women's Open in 2026.

The year 1926 was a good one for golf.

The Golden Age of golf course architecture was roaring post-World War I and pre-Great Depression. Architects who are now household names were becoming experts at their craft, building some of the America's most influential golf courses.

Considering the thousands of golf courses that have closed over the last century, it's incredible that the legacy of these top public and private golf clubs continues on. The most famous one is hosting one of golf's most influential major championships in June. Let's explore:

10 best golf courses turning 100 in 2026

Five great public places to play

St. Andrews Golf & Country Club, West Chicago, Ill.

St. Andrews GCC - St. Andrews: #2
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St. Andrews Golf & Country Club - St. Andrews Course
West Chicago, Illinois
Public
4.1967835579
995
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In true Midwest fashion, this 36-hole public facility owned by the Jemsek-Hinckley family kicked off a year of special events with a polar plunge in January. The St. Andrews course was designed and built on mostly flat land in 1926 by John McGregor of the Chicago Golf Club on flatter terrain, while its slightly newer sister course, the Joe Jemsek Course, riders hillier terrain. According to the course's website, St. Andrews was the first public facility to host a U.S. Open Qualifier in 1947, offer air conditioning and allow metal spikes in the clubhouse. Quite the history!

Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville, N.C.

The Omni Grove Park Inn
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The Omni Grove Park Inn
Asheville, North Carolina
Resort
4.4788973886
474
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Donald Ross designed this 6,113-yard championship course in the heart of North Carolina's scenic Blue Ridge Mountains in 1926. The historic - and supposedly haunted - hotel also enhances its beautiful setting. Legends like Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus, and even president Barack Obama, have tee it up on the challenging par 70 that plays tougher than the distance implies.

Arrowhead Golf Club, Wheaton, Ill.

Arrowhead GC
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West/East at Arrowhead Golf Club
Wheaton, Illinois
Public
4.8159397696
545
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This 27-hole Chicagoland favorite has been a regular in our Golfers' Choice rankings of the state's top 20 courses, qualifying all but two years since 2015. We also named it among the Top 100 Public Courses to walk in America. Water lurks on 17 holes and 77 bunkers come into play for good measure throughout the property.

The Boca Raton Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

Resort at Boca Raton Resort & Club
The Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Florida
Resort
3.5
4
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Golfers won't be able to celebrate this Donald Ross design's 100th birthday until this fall when it reopens following a Brian Silva restoration that starts in April. A lot of architects have touched the 6,253-yard course over the years, including Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1963) and Gene Bates (1997). Roughly one-third of the holes will be reimagined, while others will stay in their original footprints but receive modern Bermuda grasses and new irrigation infrastructure. Only members and resort guests staying at the hotel can tee it up at this historic playground in south Florida.

Yale Golf Course, New Haven, Conn.

The Course At Yale
Yale Golf Course
New Haven, Connecticut
Private
4.2857142857
7
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Yale Golf Course will reopen April 28, 2026, after Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner's restoration of the famous C.B. Macdonald design. Carved out of more than 700 acres, Yale was the most expensive golf course ever built when it opened a century ago, costing more than $400,000 in dynamite to blast through the rocky terrain of southern Connecticut. Its series of template holes includes a Biarritz green on the par-3 ninth. Green fees will cost upwards of $350 to play.

Other top public courses celebrating 100 years
Wellshire GC: #10
Wellshire Golf Course
Denver, Colorado
Municipal
4.1652892562
121
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GC at Equinox
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The Golf Club at Equinox
Manchester, Vermont
Resort
4.4985652798
200
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Babe Zaharias GC
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Babe Zaharias Golf Course
Tampa, Florida
Public
3.4974402675
836
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Five elite private clubs

Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Riviera CC: #10
The Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California
Private
5.0
2
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Riviera, the long-time host of the L.A. Open (now called the Genesis Invitational), will host its first U.S. Women's Open June 4-7. The excitement is building to see how the best female players in the world fare against such a historic routing.

Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

Bel-Air CC
Bel-Air Country Club
Los Angeles, California
Private
5.0
1
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Not to be overshadowed, the 6,782-yard Bel-Air celebrates its 100th anniversary by hosting the 2026 Curtis Cup, where America's top female amateurs compete against their Great Britian & Ireland counterparts. The 44th Curtis Cup, one of golf's greatest match-play exhibitions, will be held June 12-14.

Fishers Island Club, New York

Fishers Island GCC
Fishers Island Golf & Country Club
Fishers Island, New York
Private
5.0
2
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Fishers Island remains one of golf's holiest of grails, a club hard to get to and even harder to get on. The Seth Raynor design sits on an island in the middle of the Long Island Sound, mesmerizing anyone who walks along the shore playing golf.

Baltimore Country Club - East Course, Lutherville, Md.

Baltimore CC
Baltimore Country Club - East Course
Lutherville, Maryland
Private
0.0
0
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We couldn't have a list of the best golf courses from 1926 without architect A.W. Tillinghast, could we? Tilly's par-70 East Course features a timeless look of back-to-front pitched greens, few water hazards and 96 bunkers.

Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Blue Mound GCC: #13
Blue Mound Golf & Country Club
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Private
5.0
3
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This Seth Raynor design is one of Wisconsin's most celebrated architectural treasures. Its historic champions are an impressive who's who of legends: Walter Hagen won the 1916 Western Open; Gene Sarazen won the 1933 PGA Championship and Babe Zaharias captured the 1940 Western Women's Open. Its 6,700-yard routing is too short for today's major tournaments, although it co-hosted the 2011 U.S. Amateur and 2022 U.S. Mid-Am with Erin Hills.

Roundups
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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10 top golf courses celebrating their 100th birthdays in 2026

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