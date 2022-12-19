Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2022

Our favorite stories aren't always the most popular.

Sadly, in this internet world we live in, clickbait headlines and stories attract more readers than the well-thought-out, heavily-researched features that feel so satisfying to create.

Some of our favorite stories come from our favorite trips. One of our favorite missions is to share with you where to stay, where to play and where to eat when planning your next great golf trip. We do the work, so you can enjoy the fun.

Here are our 10 favorite stories we created this year, five from Tim and five from Jason. If you missed them the first time, make sure you take time to read them. They're worth the effort.

Tim Gavrich's favorite stories of 2022

King Collins' crazy 18-hole debut

Golf course construction is starting to gather momentum again, and 2022's biggest opening put a new destination course on the map in the Heartland. I was honored to be one of the first to play it.

Dye disciples

I'm a die-hard fan of Pete Dye's golf courses, so back in March I enjoyed rounding up 10 architects who worked for the eccentric wizard of modern design and have gone on to build compelling courses themselves. If you're planning to stretch your legs in 2023, use this as a guide to brainstorm some courses to play.

Pure Pinehurst

Speaking of the hamlet in the North Carolina Sandhills that attracts masses of giddy golfers every year, I got to spend a few days at its main resort for the first time in more than a decade and a half. I was blown away at how much has changed.

Golf's photog extraordinaire

David Cannon is not a household name, but his images are familiar to any die-hard golf fan. Not only has he captured moments at major championships, Ryder Cups and other elite events, he's also one of the best capturers of golf courses. Whether you know it or not, he's part of the reason you love golf.

The Coolest Golf Thing of the Year

For nearly four years, I've enjoyed putting together 300-word short articles on random things I enjoy in and around golf. They may not always be feature-worthy, but they help make the game special and deserve recognition. In 2022, I got to write about railroad ties, Matthew McConaughey and Lucy from Peanuts, but the Cool Golf Thing that made me the happiest - and even a little emotional - was talking to World Golf Hall of Famer Dennis Walters at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst.

Jason Scott Deegan's 5 favorite stories of 2022

Golf's Greatest Ghost Story

I've been writing a Halloween-themed story for GolfPass for years, but none of them are as wild and wacky as this one from Jamaica. Did spiritual energy almost guide my ball into the hole for an ace?

Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike

Playing 100 holes in a single day has always been on my bucket list. Doing it at Pebble Beach with my wife and daughter cheering me on while raising money for junior golf was a career highlight.

Top 100 Under $100

Every time I write about America's most expensive green fees, readers comment how they can't afford to play these places and ask why can't we create something they can use? Mission accomplished.

The History of Golf Resorts in America

Spearheading the creation of the U.S. Golf Resort Guide is probably the crowning achievement of my career. It's the first of its kind and if golfers are smart, they would be using it regularly to plan their next golf trip. Gathering all this data allowed me to dive deep into the evolution of resort golf in this country.

Ultimate Guide to Golf's Island Greens

I've been fascinated by island greens for more than a decade. My research has created the most definitive article about every aspect of golf's most intriguing and dangerous hole.