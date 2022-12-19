Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2022

In case you missed them, we share the favorite stories from our writers this year.
Tim Gavrich
One of our favorite stories of the year was a deep dive into island greens like the famous 17th hole of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Our favorite stories aren't always the most popular.

Sadly, in this internet world we live in, clickbait headlines and stories attract more readers than the well-thought-out, heavily-researched features that feel so satisfying to create.

Some of our favorite stories come from our favorite trips. One of our favorite missions is to share with you where to stay, where to play and where to eat when planning your next great golf trip. We do the work, so you can enjoy the fun.

Here are our 10 favorite stories we created this year, five from Tim and five from Jason. If you missed them the first time, make sure you take time to read them. They're worth the effort.

Tim Gavrich's favorite stories of 2022

King Collins' crazy 18-hole debut

Golf course construction is starting to gather momentum again, and 2022's biggest opening put a new destination course on the map in the Heartland. I was honored to be one of the first to play it.

landmand-17.jpg
Articles
5 Min Read
Gnarly in Nebraska: Landmand Golf Club
August 18, 2022
The first 18-holer by architects Rob Collins and Tad King targets all of the modern, avid golfer’s pleasure centers at once. It is an exciting addition to the new breed of adventure-golf destination courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Dye disciples

I'm a die-hard fan of Pete Dye's golf courses, so back in March I enjoyed rounding up 10 architects who worked for the eccentric wizard of modern design and have gone on to build compelling courses themselves. If you're planning to stretch your legs in 2023, use this as a guide to brainstorm some courses to play.

PGA TOUR Archive
Articles
5 Min Read
10 'Dye-disciple' golf course architects whose designs you should seek out
March 10, 2022
The great Indianan left an unmatched legacy in the form of several architects who have created scores of great courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Pure Pinehurst

Speaking of the hamlet in the North Carolina Sandhills that attracts masses of giddy golfers every year, I got to spend a few days at its main resort for the first time in more than a decade and a half. I was blown away at how much has changed.

pinehurst-hero.JPG
Articles
7 Min Read
Pinehurst Resort modernizes the timeless pleasures of golf
September 20, 2022
The resort may date to 1895, but it is constantly finding new ways to engage its visitors in a way that feels as enduring as the game itself.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Golf's photog extraordinaire

David Cannon is not a household name, but his images are familiar to any die-hard golf fan. Not only has he captured moments at major championships, Ryder Cups and other elite events, he's also one of the best capturers of golf courses. Whether you know it or not, he's part of the reason you love golf.

Larry Mize
Articles
25 Images
Legendary golf photographer David Cannon has elevated the game for more than 35 years
May 16, 2022
A 2022 recipient of a PGA of America lifetime achievement award, Cannon has photographed great courses and events for decades.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

The Coolest Golf Thing of the Year

For nearly four years, I've enjoyed putting together 300-word short articles on random things I enjoy in and around golf. They may not always be feature-worthy, but they help make the game special and deserve recognition. In 2022, I got to write about railroad ties, Matthew McConaughey and Lucy from Peanuts, but the Cool Golf Thing that made me the happiest - and even a little emotional - was talking to World Golf Hall of Famer Dennis Walters at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst.

2022 U.S. Adaptive Open
Articles
2 Min Read
Honoring some of the game's most inspiring stories is a Cool Golf Thing
July 21, 2022
The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open was an emotional experience for competitors and fans of the game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Jason Scott Deegan's 5 favorite stories of 2022

Golf's Greatest Ghost Story

I've been writing a Halloween-themed story for GolfPass for years, but none of them are as wild and wacky as this one from Jamaica. Did spiritual energy almost guide my ball into the hole for an ace?

Cinnamon Hill - Donnie Dawson on hole 4
Articles
3 Min Read
A hauntingly good golf ghost story from Jamaica
October 27, 2022
Would you dare play a "haunted" golf course?
By Jason Scott Deegan

Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike

Playing 100 holes in a single day has always been on my bucket list. Doing it at Pebble Beach with my wife and daughter cheering me on while raising money for junior golf was a career highlight.

Vijay Toke ace at the 100 Hole Hike at The Hay
Articles
4 Min Read
An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach
August 1, 2022
Aces, smiles and camaraderie delivered the joy while playing 100 holes to raise money for a great cause - junior golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Top 100 Under $100

Every time I write about America's most expensive green fees, readers comment how they can't afford to play these places and ask why can't we create something they can use? Mission accomplished.

Arrowhead Pointe golf course - hole 2
Articles
49 Min Read
The top 100 golf courses in America under $100
June 23, 2022
The "Top 100 under $100" finally delivers a list of courses that every golfer can afford.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich

The History of Golf Resorts in America

Spearheading the creation of the U.S. Golf Resort Guide is probably the crowning achievement of my career. It's the first of its kind and if golfers are smart, they would be using it regularly to plan their next golf trip. Gathering all this data allowed me to dive deep into the evolution of resort golf in this country.

Broadmoor - golf in 1919
Articles
9 Min Read
The history of golf resorts in America
September 1, 2022
U.S. resort golf has come a long way since the first resort course opened in the 1890s.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Ultimate Guide to Golf's Island Greens

I've been fascinated by island greens for more than a decade. My research has created the most definitive article about every aspect of golf's most intriguing and dangerous hole.

TPC Sawgrass - No. 16 and 17
Articles
14 Min Read
The ultimate guide to golf's island greens
March 8, 2022
Pete and Alice Dye's version at TPC Sawgrass altered modern golf course architecture.
By Jason Scott Deegan

ArchitectureTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
