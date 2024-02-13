Tiger Woods, TaylorMade Golf announce new Sun Day Red golf apparel brand

After 27 years as a Nike athlete, the 15-time major championship has formed his own golf lifestyle venture.
Tim Gavrich
Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf unveiled the new Sun Day Red golf apparel and shoe brand at Riviera Country Club on the eve of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

On Monday, in front of invited guests at the beginning of his hosting duties for the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods announced the formation of a new golf apparel brand, Sunday Red, in conjunction with his current golf equipment sponsor company, TaylorMade Golf.

"We are going to literally sunrise a brand tonight," said TaylorMade Golf CEO David Abeles, "that will live with us - our lives, our families everybody - for generations to come."

As hinted by a teaser on Saturday that "A new day rises. 2.12.24," this week marks the beginning of a new chapter for Woods, who, in addition to golf's most dominant champion, became a global icon in part because of his 27-year affiliation with Nike. In that time, Woods joined Michael Jordan in the pantheon of sports figures who transcended their fields and became part of the wider culture.

In hindsight, Nike's turn away from golf in the last decade - they stopped making golf clubs in 2016 - can be seen as the beginning of the end of their relationship with Woods, whose core appeal will always be as one of golf's demigods. As such, it makes sense that his fashion setup comes alongside a no-doubt golf brand. TaylorMade is precisely that.

What is part of Tiger Woods' new Sun Day Red golf apparel line?

As one might expect from the brand name, Woods and TaylorMade's new golf lifestyle line centers around the 15-time major champion's iconic red golf shirts, which he wears on Sunday in any tournament he plays - nearly always alongside black pants. The tradition is a nod to Kultida, Tiger's mother. She hails from Thailand, where red is associated with good fortune.

While the new Sun Day Red apparel line focuses around a red shirt, the brand's unveiling also included a black camo-patterned polo, a black hoodie with the new tiger logo (with 15 stripes, one for each of its namesake's majors), a pullover with a roomy-looking collar and a white jacket with black trim.

Sun Day Red has been established as a distinct business unit within TaylorMade Golf. While TaylorMade is based in Carlsbad, Calif., Sun Day Red will be based 25 miles north, in the surf-loving town of San Clemente.

A press release at Sun Day Red's just-launched website describes it as "a brand that promises to bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion."

Woods' attention to detail and heavy involvement in the development of the equipment he uses is well documented, and Sun Day Red seems intent on communicating a similar meticulousness underpinning its garments and, eventually, golf shoes.

“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed," said Tiger Woods in the release. "There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I'm ready to share those secrets with the world."

Sun Day Red's clothing line will be available to consumers starting May 1, 2024.

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass.
