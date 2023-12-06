Top 10 Daily Video Tips from 2023

These most-watched and highest-rated instructional tips from 2023 will help take your game to the next level.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

Whether you need an elaborate drill to do on the range or a quick visual to help your chipping, there likely is a Daily Video Tip on GolfPass for it.

This year, more than 250 new short form, easily digestible tips were added to the extensive video instruction library on GolfPass. We've compiled a list of the 10 that resonated the most with our audience. Give them a watch and get ready to take your game to the next level in 2024.

1. L.E.D.F.O.B. chipping tip

An easy-to-remember slogan that helps your golf game is one of Martin Hall's trademarks. This six-letter phrase will improve your short game consistency.

2. Opening your hips

Clay Ballard's driving tips are always a fan favorite. For anyone looking to hit draws with the driver, this hip tip could help.

3. Impact to finish drill

Want to always get to impact in the perfect position? Well, starting the swing from there is a great way to ingrain it and Debbie Doniger teaches why.

4. Penguin drill

You won't forget this one. Everyone loves penguins and Aimee Cho explains how their waddle is a good image for an ideal pitching motion.

5. Sequence drill for solid irons

Our members interests are peaked by tips regarding solid contact and ball-striking. Nathalie Sheehan teaches a sequences drill here to improve your quality of strike.

6. Better ball contact with irons

Another useful contact drill! James Oh details three keys that will help you stripe your irons.

7. The 'one-hope-and-stop' pitch shot

It's one of the most visually impressive shots there is and Clay Ballard breaks it down simply. Watch this and impress your playing partners with spinners the next time you play.

8. The non-fundamentals

Perhaps you've been approaching the driver wrong? Michelle Winkler explains why using the non-fundamentals.

9. Recoil to hit it longer

Distance, distance, distance! Another topic we all love. This fun and easy drill is made to increase speed.

10. Width with the driver

A bigger arc is a faster arc. Learn how creating width can easily lead to more distance off the tee in this tip from Debbie Doniger.

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
More from the author
100-hole-hike.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
What's it really like playing 100 holes in a Youth on Course hike?
November 13, 2023
Even playing a short course like Orlando's Winter Park 9 was tougher mentally and physically than one golfer imagined.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
winter-park-5.jpeg
Articles
2 Min Read
How to prepare for a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike
October 18, 2023
Could you play 100 holes in a day?
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Los Serranos Country Club - South course - cart backup
Articles
4 Min Read
11 do’s and don’ts of letting groups play through on the golf course
October 9, 2023
We offer some tips to help make the potentially awkward situation of playing through on the golf course as easy as possible.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-fitness-lead-V2.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 fitness tips for beginner golfers
October 9, 2023
Golf fitness is more important than you might think for producing a quality swing.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
asheville-golf-hero.jpg
Articles
8 Min Read
An insider’s guide to golf in and around Asheville, North Carolina
August 21, 2023
One of the East Coast’s best summer vacation spots is an ever-improving haven for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
strategy-and-mental-tips-image.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 strategy and mental tips to help beginning golfers play better
August 12, 2023
Having a strong mental game and solid course management is valuable for golfers of all skill levels.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
2023 best new golf products
Articles
4 Min Read
Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations
December 4, 2023
From shoes to clubs and apparel, we've played golf with some really cool new gear that ranks among the best golf equipment in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
Aberdour Golf Club - water
16 Images
November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 27, 2023
There's a lot to be thankful for this November.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Golf Gift Guide
Articles
6 Min Read
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: What to get your favorite golfer
November 6, 2023
We make golf gift shopping easier with this handy guide.
By GolfPass Staff
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Top 10 Daily Video Tips from 2023
