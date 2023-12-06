Top 10 Daily Video Tips from 2023

Whether you need an elaborate drill to do on the range or a quick visual to help your chipping, there likely is a Daily Video Tip on GolfPass for it.

This year, more than 250 new short form, easily digestible tips were added to the extensive video instruction library on GolfPass. We've compiled a list of the 10 that resonated the most with our audience. Give them a watch and get ready to take your game to the next level in 2024.

1. L.E.D.F.O.B. chipping tip

An easy-to-remember slogan that helps your golf game is one of Martin Hall's trademarks. This six-letter phrase will improve your short game consistency.

2. Opening your hips

Clay Ballard's driving tips are always a fan favorite. For anyone looking to hit draws with the driver, this hip tip could help.

3. Impact to finish drill

Want to always get to impact in the perfect position? Well, starting the swing from there is a great way to ingrain it and Debbie Doniger teaches why.

4. Penguin drill

You won't forget this one. Everyone loves penguins and Aimee Cho explains how their waddle is a good image for an ideal pitching motion.

5. Sequence drill for solid irons

Our members interests are peaked by tips regarding solid contact and ball-striking. Nathalie Sheehan teaches a sequences drill here to improve your quality of strike.

6. Better ball contact with irons

Another useful contact drill! James Oh details three keys that will help you stripe your irons.

7. The 'one-hope-and-stop' pitch shot

It's one of the most visually impressive shots there is and Clay Ballard breaks it down simply. Watch this and impress your playing partners with spinners the next time you play.

8. The non-fundamentals

Perhaps you've been approaching the driver wrong? Michelle Winkler explains why using the non-fundamentals.

9. Recoil to hit it longer

Distance, distance, distance! Another topic we all love. This fun and easy drill is made to increase speed.

10. Width with the driver

A bigger arc is a faster arc. Learn how creating width can easily lead to more distance off the tee in this tip from Debbie Doniger.