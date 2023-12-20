Top 10 most-read articles on GolfPass in 2023

From equipment reviews to new course announcements, these pieces of writing moved the needle among millions of readers this year.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
, ,
Longtime USGA favorite Pebble Beach Golf Links hosted its first U.S. Women's Open in 2023 with the 2027 U.S. Open on the horizon.

We're getting ready to put a bow on another great year here at GolfPass.

And from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for spending time with us this year.

It is truly an honor to explore the world of golf and bring you news, views and perspectives gleaned from our years of experience covering and playing this great game. We're grateful that 2023 was another fun year in golf, all the turmoil rocking the pro game aside.

If you enjoy wandering widely to play the game and digging deep to figure out how to turn 95s into 85s, GolfPass continues to be a place where you should feel at home and among friends. We take our motto "Play More. Play Better." seriously; everything we write carries the goal of inspiring you to maximize your enjoyment of this great game, be it through discovering new places to play or giving you the tools to play your home course better than ever.

As we do each year, we went through our analytics to identify the 10 most popular articles we wrote for you this year. We're already planning our 2024 schedule and would be honored to get your thoughts on what we should cover. Feel free to comment below with your thoughts.

In the meantime, here are GolfPass' top 10 articles of 2023:

Arccos app for Apple Watch
Articles
1. The best Apple Watch golf apps
Golf apps continue to improve for owners of the Apple Watch, the world's most popular wearable.
9 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker , Jason Scott Deegan
Long irons
Articles
2. 5 items disappearing from golf
Are these long-established golf traditions about to fall by the wayside? Will they be missed if they do?
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
3. The ultimate night golf guide
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
33 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
bay-hill-18-sunrise.jpeg
Articles
4. Top 10 golf courses in and around Orlando, Florida
From the home of Arnold Palmer to top resort courses and hidden gems, Orlando is loaded with options for visiting golfers.
8 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
New ProV1 and ProV1x are generating buzz
Articles
5. Titleist Pro V1 vs. Pro V1x review: Which golf ball is right for you?
The ball that has dominated professional tours for more than 20 years continues to serve everyday golfers as well.
5 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The 151st Open - Day Four
Articles
6. 6 golf equipment and gear items well worth the investment
It's okay to hunt for bargains in most cases, but budgeting a little more for these types of products will benefit your golf life in a big way.
4 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 18
Articles
7. How much does it cost to play Pebble Beach?
Pebble Beach has raised its green fees to $625, a $50 increase symbolic of the rising costs of playing golf during the post-pandemic golf boom.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
GOLF: MAR 12 PGA - THE PLAYERS Championship
Articles
8. Breaking News: USGA, R&A announce golf ball rollback for 'elite competitions' starting in 2026***
Stricter test parameters for golf balls will cap distance at 317 yards under new launch conditions.
7 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

*** NOTE: The USGA and R&A recently revised the proposal, proclaiming an across-the-board rollback that will begin in 2028 for elite competitions and 2030 for all golfers.

Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Articles
What the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback means for millions of golfers
Cabot Citrus Farms - Mike Nuzzo
Articles
9. Florida's Cabot Citrus Farms unveils a new 21-hole golf course concept
The new course will complement the redesigned Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks courses that will open in 2024 north of Tampa.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
beginner-putting-tips-lede.jpg
Articles
5 easy putting tips for beginner golfers
Even though the title refers to beginners, experienced golfers should take a look at these tips, too.
2 Min Read
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway

GearArchitectureTripsGolfPass News
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
lahinch-top-60.jpg
Articles
15 Min Read
After 600 played, these are the 60 best golf courses I have seen
December 18, 2023
Having played hundreds of golf courses across the world, consider this an attempt to make some sense of them all.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
La Iguana Golf Course - sunset
Articles
5 Min Read
Jason Scott Deegan's 2023 golf travel awards
December 17, 2023
A career year checked the Australian Sandbelt, Portugal's Algarve, Costa Rica and London off my bucket list.
By Jason Scott Deegan
tpc-sawgrass-stadium-18-cgt.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
Focusing on what (and who) matters is a Cool Golf Thing
December 13, 2023
The latest round of PGA Tour-LIV Golf upheaval reminds us who our favorite golfers really are.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
US-AIRPORT-MIAMI
Articles
3 Min Read
Top 10 U.S. golf courses to close in 2023
December 13, 2023
Even a booming golf economy couldn't save these golf courses from closing.
By Jason Scott Deegan
panther-national-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Panther National Golf Club is Florida's new-maximalist golf playground
December 11, 2023
Golf course news and notes: December, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
top-series-segments-2023.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
Top 10 tips from GolfPass Instruction series in 2023
December 10, 2023
11 new GolfPass original instruction series were added to GolfPass in 2023. Here are the best tips from them.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
Rams Hill Golf Club - rainbow
Photo Galleries
24 Images
The 2023 GolfPass photos of the year
December 19, 2023
If the photos you sent are any indication, it was another great year for our golfers in 2023.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Aberdour Golf Club - water
Photo Galleries
16 Images
November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 27, 2023
There's a lot to be thankful for this November.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 best new golf products
Articles
4 Min Read
Best Golf Equipment and Accessories of 2023: Our Top 10 Recommendations
December 4, 2023
From shoes to clubs and apparel, we've played golf with some really cool new gear that ranks among the best golf equipment in 2023.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
Top 10 most-read articles on GolfPass in 2023
Search Near Me