Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2026

The best public golf courses in Ohio are spread throughout the state from Cleveland, Akron and Columbus down to Dayton and Cincinnati.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
,
Cumberland Trail golf course - 16th
The 16th at Cumberland Trail Golf Club plays to an elevated green.

The elite private clubs around Columbus are the epicenter of Ohio golf, but there are plenty of really strong public golf courses spread throughout the state.

Want to know where to find the best public golf courses in Ohio? We've got thousands of golfers on the ground ready to help.

GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Ohio's three major cities - Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus all offer quality public golf course experiences.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Ohio or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Ohio golf courses reviewed in 2025: 189
Reviews of Ohio golf courses in 2025: 4,383

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 4,400 reviews of Ohio golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Ohio

  1. Chippewa Golf Club

    Chippewa GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Chippewa Golf Club
    Doylestown, Ohio
    Public
    4.7242707417
    492
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$55
    What they're saying: "As far as public golf goes in NE OHIO this is tough to beat, unless you're paying nearly $100 to play. Excellent weekend value, greens very true and in incredible shape. The fairways are country club like in that you could putt on most are so tight and well-manicured. The pace of play was excellent, finished in under 2 hours on the front nine. The back was a tad slower, but it is considerably tougher. FIVE STARS, MUST PLAY!" - Tmanka410

    Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in Ohio
    Virtues Golf Club
    Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2025
    Find the best public golf courses in Ohio for 2025. See top-rated courses and start planning your next round.
    best public golf courses in Ohio
    Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2024
    Check out the best public golf courses in the Buckeye State.
    South at Firestone CC: #7
    Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Ohio
    Our community of reviewers shout out the best golf courses in Ohio.
    Stonelick Hills GC: #9
    Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Ohio
    These 25 courses topped a list of more than 230 across the Buckeye State.
    Sleepy Hollow Golf Club - 18th
    Golfers' Choice 2021: Best golf courses in Ohio
    Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
    quarry.jpeg
    Golfers' Choice 2020: Best of Ohio golf courses
    The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.

  2. Stillwater Valley Golf Club

    Stillwater Valley GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Stillwater Valley Golf Club
    Versailles, Ohio
    Public
    4.6543835925
    62
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$48
    What they're saying: "Stillwater Golf Course is one of my favorite course to play. It has narrow holes which helps improve your game and some challenging par 3's as well. I have been playing this course for 25 years and the staff has done a wonderful job maintaining the facility on a regular basis." - DEREKS

  3. Pine Hills Golf Club

    Pine Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Pine Hills Golf Club
    Hinckley, Ohio
    Public
    4.8405228758
    330
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$35+
    What they're saying: "Excellent condition for the whole course. Very scenic with lots of great elevation change. Well kept, the most amount of bunker rakes I've ever seen at a course. Would definitely play again." - byuronich

  4. Snow Hill Country Club

    Snow Hill CC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Snow Hill Country Club
    New Vienna, Ohio
    Private
    4.7166743456
    504
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$62
    What they're saying: "Great shape and loved it as first time playing it! Will definitely be back again! Staff was friendly and helpful too!" - jacewood

  5. River Greens Golf Course

    River Greens GC
    View Tee Times
    River/Greens at River Greens Golf Course
    West Lafayette, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    4.6111111111
    8
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$50
    What they're saying: "Great course… always in great condition. 27 holes makes booking tee times and pace of play very enjoyable. Top notch practice facility and nice clubhouse. Need a lesson… Doug is fantastic!" - kfcool

  6. The Quarry Golf Club

    Quarry GC: #15
    View Tee Times
    The Quarry Golf Club
    Canton, Ohio
    Public
    4.6279861289
    526
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "This course was fantastic, plenty of elevation all over to challenge you throughout your round. Great layout, some short par 4s mixed in and some lengthy par 5s. The clubhouse staff and starter were friendly and personable, and the restaurant was excellent too! 10/10 recommend if you’re in the NE Ohio area." - Benjeby

  7. Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links

    Turkeyfoot Lake GL
    View Tee Times
    Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links - Water 9
    Akron, Ohio
    Public
    4.5609880691
    557
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$65
    What they're saying: "Great course. Haven't played it for a couple years. The new owners have definitely put some good money into it. Brand new Clubhouse in bar area, greens and fairways. exceptional shape, so are the tee boxes level in great shape. The fairways even have what they would call a primary cut. The greens rolled, really nice. We're kinda glad they switched the back 9. finishing on a par 3 over the water, it's definitely challenging." - Andrew5701494

  8. Flying B Golf Course

    Flying B GC
    View Tee Times
    Flying B Golf Course
    Salem, Ohio
    Public
    4.546418842
    351
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$45
    What they're saying: "I have played here 5 times now this year and every time the grass is in great shape, not a stick or twig on the ground. Greens take your irons shots but roll fast and true on your putts. Fun and challenging layout keeps you on your toes." - muskyguy012

  9. Piqua Country Club

    Piqua CC
    Piqua Country Club
    Piqua, Ohio
    Private
    4.737394958
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "PCC is a truly amazing course. Great design, great condition, and some of the best greens anywhere in the country. So happy with the overall experience." - drewmantel

  10. Lakeside Golf Club

    Lakeside GC
    View Tee Times
    Lakeside Golf Club
    Beverly, Ohio
    Public
    4.6
    5
    Write Review

    Green fee: $23-$44
    What they're saying: "Considering all the rain...course was in excellent shape." - Oldmo31

  11. Golf Club of Bucyrus

    The Golf Club of Bucyrus: #14
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club of Bucyrus
    Bucyrus, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    4.4790346908
    56
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$55
    What they're saying: "Greens are very well taken care of, holes are simple but challenging, greens are tricky but fun. Great track!" - Hallm04

  12. Cumberland Trail Golf Course

    Cumberland Trail GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Cumberland Trail Golf Club
    Pataskala, Ohio
    Public
    4.5801240748
    591
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$82
    What they're saying: "This is a top public course in the entire area. Greens are always in good shape. Drainage is great. Fairways well taken care of. And course is challenging enough for most handicaps. If playing during the weekday price is great. Weekends get pricey but well worth it." - mcpetrie3

  13. Shelby Crossing Golf Course

    Shelby Crossing GC
    View Tee Times
    Shelby Crossing Golf Course
    Shelby, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    4.3753501401
    33
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Nice course, nice layout, and it was in excellent condition, especially in light of the fact that we had gotten a ton of rain in the week leading up to the day on which I played. The front side has a few blind tee shots that took a little consideration to find an aiming point, and the greens on the front are small, presenting a good challenge to hit accurate approach shots. The back 9 (which is on the other side of the street) is, in my opinion, much nicer than the front. The entire course features a decent amount of water and a ton of mature trees, but it appears that many of the trees have been marked to come down, which will change the character of the course. Interested to see what it might look like the next time I get out there!" - CentralOhioGolfer

  14. Stillmeadow Country Club

    Stillmeadow CC
    View Tee Times
    Stillmeadow Country Club
    Cincinnati, Ohio
    Private
    4.512605042
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65+
    What they're saying: "I almost dont want to review this place at the risk it becomes more crowded. Played in 3 hours, no wait, friendly people. Greens felt small for me, it was really challenging but I’m also not a great golfer. Conditions were really nice. Love this place. Only criticism would be for a more robust golf shop to buy stuff!" - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Zoar Village Golf Course

    Zoar Village GC
    View Tee Times
    Zoar Village Golf Course
    Dover, Ohio
    Public
    4.5564594632
    104
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$59
    What they're saying: "I have been playing Zoar for many years and the course is always in excellent condition. The greens are some of the best in the area and the course is challenging enough to make you pay attention to every shot. The staff is super friendly and their pro shop is fully stocked. Don't miss playing here, it's one of the best in the area." - Oowey1862

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Ohio

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Ohio not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Firestone CC - North: #17
    North at Firestone Country Club
    Akron, Ohio
    Private
    4.6666666667
    21
    Write Review
    South at Firestone CC: #16
    South at Firestone Country Club
    Akron, Ohio
    Private
    4.6666666667
    21
    Write Review
    Virtues GC
    Virtues Golf Club
    Nashport, Ohio
    Public
    4.850174216
    166
    Write Review

  16. California Golf Course

    California GC
    View Tee Times
    California Golf Course
    Cincinnati, Ohio
    Public
    4.3770356829
    207
    Write Review

    Green fee: $48+
    What they're saying: "Course is always well maintained and not overbooked. Staff is amicable. This is my first choice for a tee time, in the tri-state area." - Wraith5000

  17. Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course

    Avalon at Squaw Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf Course
    Vienna, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    4.691503268
    15
    Write Review

    Green fee: $135-$160
    What they're saying: "This is probably the best value to golf (at a) a country club course in America. Beautiful and challenging with 5 sets of tees always a great time!" - Cover2

  18. Valley of the Eagles Golf Club

    Valley of the Eagles GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Valley of the Eagles Golf Club
    Elyria, Ohio
    Public
    4.5404133196
    289
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$75
    What they're saying: "Played here while traveling on business, so I'm from out of town. The course was in great shape given the conditions. Fantastic value. Great views. Overall, would definitely play this course again." - GolfPass reviewer

  19. Chapel Hill Golf Course

    Chapel Hill GC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Chapel Hill Golf Course
    Mount Vernon, Ohio
    Public
    4.5268341819
    472
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$55
    What they're saying: "Got tee time through the golf now app on the night before for way below the regular rate. Course Clubhouse is a former bible school and sits up on a bluff with a steeple! It’s very cool. The track plays up, down and around a nice hilly piece of property. Couldn’t be more happy with the set up. Very challenging at times - like holes 7 and 9 on the front and 11 and 18 on the back. Highly recommend it!! Will play again when I am down near Columbus." - Imgonnahitit

  20. Wilkshire Golf Course

    Wilkshire GC
    View Tee Times
    Wilkshire Golf Course
    Bolivar, Ohio
    Public
    4.3998579706
    280
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$50
    What they're saying: "Hands down this course is in great shape, very challenging, and will bring out the best in you! The practice areas along with the course compliment the course. The ground crew take great pride in working hard to provide the course conditions that you will find awesome. From the parking lot to the course, Wilkshire doesn' disappoint. Ask for Dave because he is the most helpful and professional employee there. He understands your needs because he is a fellow golfer." - Revmus

  21. Indian Ridge Golf Club

    Indian Ridge GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Indian Ridge Golf Club
    Oxford, Ohio
    Public
    4.4567022394
    480
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$55
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape even with all of the high temperatures. This course is heavily played however the tee boxes, fairways, bunkers, and greens were all in excellent condition. This course continues to be improved over the past several years. One of my favorite courses to play." - tagsystems

  22. Lakeland Golf Club

    Lakeland GC
    View Tee Times
    Lakeland Golf Club
    Saint Paris, Ohio
    Public
    4.3895545315
    171
    Write Review

    Green fee: $21-$38
    What they're saying: "Great layout. Course in real good shape. Greens are the best I’ve seen in years. The staff is making amazing progress." - SteveForesum

  23. Pine Valley Golf Club

    Pine Valley GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Pine Valley Golf Club
    Wadsworth, Ohio
    Public
    4.4507801986
    200
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$55
    What they're saying: "It's been over a year since I played this course and looks 10 times better. New cart with GPs, nicely manicured fairways, and fast smooth greens. This course is in championship condition. Pace was a little slow I guess because everyone wanted to play it. I got paired up with a few Army veterans and since I'm one too, it was like playing with my brothers. They informed me that the driving range was next to be upgraded, so stay tuned. I highly recommend this course." - Ulike28

  24. Madison Country Club

    Madison CC
    View Tee Times
    Madison Country Club
    North Madison, Ohio
    Semi-Private
    4.4880196787
    197
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$59
    What they're saying: "Always such an enjoyable, relaxed round at Madison. I live in Willoughby and will gladly make the 30 min drive to enjoy a smooth, comfortable pace at such a beautiful classic golf course. Great job to the operators and staff keeping Madison so nice and spacing the tee times 10 mins apart, the pace just flows comfortably!" - nickdiesel

  25. Oak Shadows Golf Club

    Oak Shadows GC: #12, #16
    View Tee Times
    Oak Shadows
    New Philadelphia, Ohio
    Public
    4.4500075999
    286
    Write Review

    Green fee: $44-$60
    What they're saying: "The elevation change is much different than what I am used to on the courses closer to my home in the Akron area. You're able to see for miles from certain tee boxes. Course is well-maintained and greens roll true. Challenging course without being overly difficult." - jkilla

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2024
View all the Golfers' Choice 2024 lists, including all 50 states.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Monarch Beach Golf Links
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Limestone Springs GC
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
Chambers Bay - hole 9
15 Min Read
Top 50 Public Golf Courses in the U.S. - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bully Pulpit GC: #16
1 Min Read
Best 3 Public Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
jeffersonville-2026-gc-pennsylvania.JPG
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
2 Min Read
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

best-male-competitors-big-break-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Top 5 male professional golfers in Big Break history
Articles
Kapalua Plantation - hole 18
5 Min Read
10 best spring golf trips
Articles
cobra-optm-accuracy-hero-rickie.jpg
3 Min Read
Are golf equipment manufacturers finally giving up on promoting distance?
Articles
Saddlebrook National - Oak nine - hole 8
5 Min Read
Florida's Saddlebrook Resort unveils $92-million makeover outside Tampa
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me