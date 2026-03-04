Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2026

The elite private clubs around Columbus are the epicenter of Ohio golf, but there are plenty of really strong public golf courses spread throughout the state.
Want to know where to find the best public golf courses in Ohio? We've got thousands of golfers on the ground ready to help.
GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Ohio's three major cities - Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus all offer quality public golf course experiences.
Ohio golf courses reviewed in 2025: 189
Reviews of Ohio golf courses in 2025: 4,383
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 4,400 reviews of Ohio golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Ohio
-
Chippewa Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "As far as public golf goes in NE OHIO this is tough to beat, unless you're paying nearly $100 to play. Excellent weekend value, greens very true and in incredible shape. The fairways are country club like in that you could putt on most are so tight and well-manicured. The pace of play was excellent, finished in under 2 hours on the front nine. The back was a tad slower, but it is considerably tougher. FIVE STARS, MUST PLAY!" - Tmanka410
-
Stillwater Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $24-$48
What they're saying: "Stillwater Golf Course is one of my favorite course to play. It has narrow holes which helps improve your game and some challenging par 3's as well. I have been playing this course for 25 years and the staff has done a wonderful job maintaining the facility on a regular basis." - DEREKS
-
Pine Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $18-$35+
What they're saying: "Excellent condition for the whole course. Very scenic with lots of great elevation change. Well kept, the most amount of bunker rakes I've ever seen at a course. Would definitely play again." - byuronich
-
Snow Hill Country Club
Green fee: $28-$62
What they're saying: "Great shape and loved it as first time playing it! Will definitely be back again! Staff was friendly and helpful too!" - jacewood
-
River Greens Golf CourseWest Lafayette, OhioSemi-Private4.61111111118
Green fee: $32-$50
What they're saying: "Great course… always in great condition. 27 holes makes booking tee times and pace of play very enjoyable. Top notch practice facility and nice clubhouse. Need a lesson… Doug is fantastic!" - kfcool
-
The Quarry Golf Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "This course was fantastic, plenty of elevation all over to challenge you throughout your round. Great layout, some short par 4s mixed in and some lengthy par 5s. The clubhouse staff and starter were friendly and personable, and the restaurant was excellent too! 10/10 recommend if you’re in the NE Ohio area." - Benjeby
-
Turkeyfoot Lake Golf LinksAkron, OhioPublic4.5609880691557
Green fee: $31-$65
What they're saying: "Great course. Haven't played it for a couple years. The new owners have definitely put some good money into it. Brand new Clubhouse in bar area, greens and fairways. exceptional shape, so are the tee boxes level in great shape. The fairways even have what they would call a primary cut. The greens rolled, really nice. We're kinda glad they switched the back 9. finishing on a par 3 over the water, it's definitely challenging." - Andrew5701494
-
Flying B Golf Course
Green fee: $20-$45
What they're saying: "I have played here 5 times now this year and every time the grass is in great shape, not a stick or twig on the ground. Greens take your irons shots but roll fast and true on your putts. Fun and challenging layout keeps you on your toes." - muskyguy012
-
Piqua Country Club
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "PCC is a truly amazing course. Great design, great condition, and some of the best greens anywhere in the country. So happy with the overall experience." - drewmantel
-
Lakeside Golf Club
Green fee: $23-$44
What they're saying: "Considering all the rain...course was in excellent shape." - Oldmo31
-
Golf Club of Bucyrus
Green fee: $40-$55
What they're saying: "Greens are very well taken care of, holes are simple but challenging, greens are tricky but fun. Great track!" - Hallm04
-
Cumberland Trail Golf Course
Green fee: $41-$82
What they're saying: "This is a top public course in the entire area. Greens are always in good shape. Drainage is great. Fairways well taken care of. And course is challenging enough for most handicaps. If playing during the weekday price is great. Weekends get pricey but well worth it." - mcpetrie3
-
Shelby Crossing Golf Course
What they're saying: "Nice course, nice layout, and it was in excellent condition, especially in light of the fact that we had gotten a ton of rain in the week leading up to the day on which I played. The front side has a few blind tee shots that took a little consideration to find an aiming point, and the greens on the front are small, presenting a good challenge to hit accurate approach shots. The back 9 (which is on the other side of the street) is, in my opinion, much nicer than the front. The entire course features a decent amount of water and a ton of mature trees, but it appears that many of the trees have been marked to come down, which will change the character of the course. Interested to see what it might look like the next time I get out there!" - CentralOhioGolfer
-
Stillmeadow Country Club
Green fee: $65+
What they're saying: "I almost dont want to review this place at the risk it becomes more crowded. Played in 3 hours, no wait, friendly people. Greens felt small for me, it was really challenging but I’m also not a great golfer. Conditions were really nice. Love this place. Only criticism would be for a more robust golf shop to buy stuff!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Zoar Village Golf Course
Green fee: $41-$59
What they're saying: "I have been playing Zoar for many years and the course is always in excellent condition. The greens are some of the best in the area and the course is challenging enough to make you pay attention to every shot. The staff is super friendly and their pro shop is fully stocked. Don't miss playing here, it's one of the best in the area." - Oowey1862
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Ohio
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Ohio not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
California Golf Course
Green fee: $48+
What they're saying: "Course is always well maintained and not overbooked. Staff is amicable. This is my first choice for a tee time, in the tri-state area." - Wraith5000
-
Avalon at Squaw Creek Golf CourseVienna, OhioSemi-Private4.69150326815
Green fee: $135-$160
What they're saying: "This is probably the best value to golf (at a) a country club course in America. Beautiful and challenging with 5 sets of tees always a great time!" - Cover2
-
Valley of the Eagles Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$75
What they're saying: "Played here while traveling on business, so I'm from out of town. The course was in great shape given the conditions. Fantastic value. Great views. Overall, would definitely play this course again." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Chapel Hill Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$55
What they're saying: "Got tee time through the golf now app on the night before for way below the regular rate. Course Clubhouse is a former bible school and sits up on a bluff with a steeple! It’s very cool. The track plays up, down and around a nice hilly piece of property. Couldn’t be more happy with the set up. Very challenging at times - like holes 7 and 9 on the front and 11 and 18 on the back. Highly recommend it!! Will play again when I am down near Columbus." - Imgonnahitit
-
Wilkshire Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$50
What they're saying: "Hands down this course is in great shape, very challenging, and will bring out the best in you! The practice areas along with the course compliment the course. The ground crew take great pride in working hard to provide the course conditions that you will find awesome. From the parking lot to the course, Wilkshire doesn' disappoint. Ask for Dave because he is the most helpful and professional employee there. He understands your needs because he is a fellow golfer." - Revmus
-
Indian Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape even with all of the high temperatures. This course is heavily played however the tee boxes, fairways, bunkers, and greens were all in excellent condition. This course continues to be improved over the past several years. One of my favorite courses to play." - tagsystems
-
Lakeland Golf Club
Green fee: $21-$38
What they're saying: "Great layout. Course in real good shape. Greens are the best I’ve seen in years. The staff is making amazing progress." - SteveForesum
-
Pine Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $26-$55
What they're saying: "It's been over a year since I played this course and looks 10 times better. New cart with GPs, nicely manicured fairways, and fast smooth greens. This course is in championship condition. Pace was a little slow I guess because everyone wanted to play it. I got paired up with a few Army veterans and since I'm one too, it was like playing with my brothers. They informed me that the driving range was next to be upgraded, so stay tuned. I highly recommend this course." - Ulike28
-
Madison Country Club
Green fee: $38-$59
What they're saying: "Always such an enjoyable, relaxed round at Madison. I live in Willoughby and will gladly make the 30 min drive to enjoy a smooth, comfortable pace at such a beautiful classic golf course. Great job to the operators and staff keeping Madison so nice and spacing the tee times 10 mins apart, the pace just flows comfortably!" - nickdiesel
-
Oak Shadows Golf Club
Green fee: $44-$60
What they're saying: "The elevation change is much different than what I am used to on the courses closer to my home in the Akron area. You're able to see for miles from certain tee boxes. Course is well-maintained and greens roll true. Challenging course without being overly difficult." - jkilla
