Bidding for bucket-list golf through Youth On Course's annual auction

Opening your wallet for charity is easier when the reward is some incredible golf experiences in return.

The annual auction for Youth On Course might be the premier charity golf auction in the country. Some of the items up for bid include rounds on the most exclusive golf clubs in the world, dream vacations and sporting events.

Where is the money going? You're supporting the next generation of golfers. Junior golfers ages 18 and under who are members of Youth on Course get access to thousands of golf courses across the country for $5 or less per round. Youth On Course is a non-profit based in Pebble Beach, Calif., so your donation/bid is tax deductible.

The auction runs from 3 p.m. (EST) Sunday, Nov. 13 and ends at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The auction page can be found here, but we're highlighting five unique items only this auction can deliver.

5 cool 2022 Youth on Course auction items

The Country Club's 17th hole played host to the 2022 U.S. Open. Russell Kirk/USGA Museum

* Four golfers can tee up The Country Club, the host of the 2022 U.S. Open. The club is one of the oldest in America, dating to 1895. Bid here

* Three golfers will get inside the gates of a course that's virtually inaccessible, The Institute in Morgan Hill, Calif. Because of its exclusivity, bids will start at $6,000. Last year's winner paid $9,000 for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Bid here

* Basketball fans will get the chance to see the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and future Hall-of-Famer Steph Curry up close and personal. The winner gets 2 tickets to the January 7, 2023, game against the Orlando Magic in row A4, access to the Chase Lounge, a $250 gift certificate to Mission Rock Resort and a behind-the-scenes tour of the TV broadcast booth with announcers Kelenna Azubuike and Bob Fitzgerald. Bid here

* Golf architect lovers will love this package with tee times for three players at three different private Donald Ross courses - the South Course at Oakland Hills and Barton Hills in Michigan and the Inverness Club, the site of a recent Solheim Cup in nearby Toledo, Ohio. Bid here

* The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama is one of golf's most fun buddies trips. You and a friend will enjoy three days of unlimited golf and two nights of lodging at any of the trail's eight partner resorts/hotels. Bid here

