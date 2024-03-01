Top 5 Golf Courses in Maine - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Maine?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Maine or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Maine golf courses reviewed in 2023: 15
Reviews of Maine golf courses in 2023: 105
The 10 best public golf courses in Maine
-
Kebo Valley Club
Green fee: $74
What they're saying: "This is my favorite course of all time!! You never get bored here, and must use strategy to succeed. Beautiful greens, the slope protects the short yardage, but don't be fooled, Kebo is a beast to score on!! I once worked at a local restaurant where the owner would offer free dinner if the patron could shoot their handicap. He never had to pay it off!! For golf enthusiasts, this is a must play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Dunegrass Country Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "This course is very nice and well taken care of. A lot of narrow holes and a lot of target golf to doglegs. I loved the layout but the course is LOADED with homes lining almost every fairway. Overall it was a very enjoyable round." - STOGIESnBOGEYS
-
Martindale Country Club
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "(We) played mid week. (It) wasn't crowded. (We) played as a threesome in 3:35. The tees we played were perfect for our age group. Highly recommend this course." - Jim007
-
Point Sebago Golf & Beach Resort
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Point sebago is a nice layout with great tee options. We played a late season round with a hot deal and enjoyed it greatly. Surprised that the “19th hole” was closed on a weekend and we did have to deal with punched greens. Just wished we knew ahead. Otherwise, the staff was great. We set our own pace. We will go back next year but will make sure greens are in best conditions." - u5577490
-
Rockland Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Great track. (I've) played all the other goat pastures within 50 miles of here in the past 10 years (and) went to this course 4 years ago on vacation and won't play anywhere else. The greens are a great challenge and fast. ... " - Mikestang