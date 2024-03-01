Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2024

Georgia's top public golf courses are located in the mountains, coastal marshes and the country side.
Bunkers steer the golfer's eye toward water at Brasstown Valley's third hole.

What are the top public golf courses in Georgia?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Georgia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Georgia golf courses reviewed in 2023: 142
Reviews of Georgia golf courses in 2023: 9,341

The 25 best public golf courses in Georgia

  1. Cateechee
    Cateechee
    Cateechee
    Hartwell, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $75+
    What they're saying: "(The) course is an amazing track and difficult yet fair! (The) only hole that I believe is being changed that wasn’t great is 10, which looks like they’re modifying (it) to become a par 4 but currently plays as a par 3. We played the tips (black) and my son shot a 74 and I pulled out a 78. Beautiful views!! (The) par 5 that is 612 yards - I didn’t care for - as it can penalize you off the tee on left side as the fairway runs out." - micjonga

  2. Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
    Lanier Islands Legacy GC: Aerial view
    Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
    Buford, Georgia
    Resort
    Green fee: $95-$120
    What they're saying: "Easily one of the best courses in Georgia. Truly beautiful with so many holes along the lake. But also expertly maintained and awesome layout. Despite the (lack of) rain lately, (the) fairways were generally dry enough for a good lie and (the) greens were super smooth. Usually they are lightning fast but still ran good even though we had all the rain. Will come back asap." - mozzer

  3. Fairfield Plantation Golf & Country Club
    Fairfield Plantation G&CC: #1
    Fairfield Plantation Golf & Country Club
    Villa Rica, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $49-$59+
    What they're saying: "Fairfield course is in great shape. It's not a wide open course so it makes you swing with precision. The only thing missing on this course is, you do not get a glimpse of the beautiful 270-acre Lake Tara or the other 2 lakes. (It is) under new Superintendent who has made improvements. Try it out this year." - haroldh1

  4. Sky Valley Country Club
    Sky Valley CC: #15
    Sky Valley, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $55-$110
    What they're saying: "No better views. Pros: course - fairways and greens were perfect although not a lot of carry in (the) fairway due to lush grass. Greens are fast. Fescue rough is punishing so don't go there. Overall, (the) course is excellent. Cons: no starter; no help at bag drop; no GPS for yardage and limited yardage markers on (the) course; $95 greens fees; no beverage cart. We loved the course and the scenery and would make the trip again at a lower rate. You just can't beat the views here." - bfallengren

  5. University of Georgia Golf Course
    University of Georgia GC: #12
    Athens, Georgia
    Public
    Green fee: $53-$81
    What they're saying: "I see past comments about slow play. Let me assure you that as a pair on July 5th we zipped through regardless of not 1 but 2 lightning delays of 28 minutes each. The course was in great condition. The bentgrass greens are starting to show some stress from the summer heat but are still very good. Thx." - richrod

  6. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    Green fee: $39-$49+
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course in the mountains. Everything you want, very well managed and taken care of… beautiful! Highly recommend!" - mikbrumm

  7. McLemore Club
    McLemore Club - Highlands: #2
    Rising Fawn, Georgia
    Private
    Green fee: $150-+
    What they're saying: "This was my 2nd time to stay & play at McLemore. It keeps getting better. Customer service is first class ... bag drop staff, pro shop staff, bartenders (shout out to Stone for being incredibly AWESOME), servers, everybody! Course was in really good condition. My only complaint was pace of play. The course is not set up for a 4-1/2 round. We played on Friday & Saturday, and on Saturday we waited on the #6 tee for 20+ minutes. The course needs a forecaddie or someone sitting in the fairway to help out. Similar situation on #18. While we didn't wait 20 minutes, the course needs someone at the top of the hill helping out." - clayjok

  8. Traditions of Braselton Golf Club
    Traditions of Braselton GC
    Traditions of Braselton Golf Club
    Jefferson, Georgia
    Private
    Green fee: $79+
    What they're saying: "Never disappoints. Pace was slower today due to frost delay. Plus, group ahead slower than usual. However, Marshal did ask them to speed up." - Randall4

  9. Sanctuary Golf Club
    Sanctuary GC
    Sanctuary Golf Club
    Waverly, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $65-$155
    What they're saying: "Had a great lunch before the round, good practice facility. Staff very friendly and the course was in great shape." - Mortonwm

  10. Chimney Oaks Golf Club
    Chimney Oaks GC
    Chimney Oaks Golf Club
    Homer, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $60-$80
    What they're saying: "The general manager and staff always provides top notch service. They do an excellent job 100% of the time. The course is always in great shape, feels more private than public. Great job and thank you." - Mikecham

  11. Richard B. Russell State Park - Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course
    Arrowhead Pointe At Lake Richard B. Russell: Clubhouse
    Arrowhead Pointe At Lake Richard B. Russell
    Elberton, Georgia
    Municipal
    Green fee: $47-$57
    What they're saying: "Excellent course. Well maintained. Friendly and courteous personnel." - 69Camero75

  12. The Club at Osprey Cove
    The Club at Osprey Cove
    The Club at Osprey Cove
    Saint Marys, Georgia
    Private/Resort
    What they're saying: "Great Course. I would definitely play this course again!!! Only thing is the kitchen closes at 4." - Vcrawfish

  13. King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort
    The King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort
    The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort
    Saint Simons Island, Georgia
    Resort
    Green fee: $135+
    What they're saying: "(The) employees (are) all so friendly and helpful. Great course and range balls included was a huge plus. Course in great shape." - Mortonwm

  14. Applewood Golf Course
    Applewood GC
    Applewood Golf Course
    Keysville, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $29-$47
    What they're saying: "Great value. Course was in good condition & pace of play was excellent." - brighton512

  15. Achasta Golf Club
    Achasta GC
    Dahlonega, Georgia
    Semi-Private/Resort
    Green fee: $80+
    What they're saying: "This was my 1st time playing this course. It was a beautiful fall day. A bit windy, but it was really a great day to hit 'em. Didn't hit them great (89), but the course, the staff, the cart lady, the other golfers in the group, were all just awesome! I was really curious about the shotgun start, as this wasn't a tournament, but it really worked out well and the pace of play was excellent. I hope I see other opportunities to play this nice, scenic course." - ECrockett1964

  16. Little Ocmulgee At Wallace Adams Course
    Wallace Adams C - Little Ocmulgee
    Little Ocmulgee At Wallace Adams Course
    McRae, Georgia
    Public
    Green fee: $45-$55+
    What they're saying: "Every time I play this course I’m always pleased with the conditions. I would play it more often if I lived closer." - steveduval33

  17. Bull Creek Golf Course - East Course
    Bull Creek GC
    East at Bull Creek Golf Course
    Midland, Georgia
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $28-$42+
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. Pace of play was good. I would only recommend more water stations since it’s very hot." - Mikoyan65

  18. Sapelo Hammock Golf Course
    Sapelo Hammock GC
    Sapelo Hammock Golf Club
    Shellman Bluff, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $43-$65+
    What they're saying: "Wow! What a great place! The staff is super friendly and the course is near perfection. We thoroughly enjoyed our day on the coast! We will be back!!!" - shep4real

  19. Woodmont Golf & Country Club
    Woodmont GCC
    Woodmont Golf & Country Club
    Canton, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $69-$91
    What they're saying: "This course is always fun to play and is reasonably priced. When it's crowded, the pace of play can be very slow. There are no marshalls on the course to assist in maintaining a decent pace of play." - johndjones

  20. Laura S. Walker State Park - Lakes Course
    Lakes GC at Laura Walker State Park
    Lakes Golf Course at Laura Walker State Park
    Waycross, Georgia
    Public
    Green fee: $45-$50
    What they're saying: "Nice course. A few oddly laid out holes, but overall quite nice. We will come back and play this course again for sure." - Paul6598967

  21. Sea Palms Golf & Tennis Resort
    Sea Palms Golf & Tennis Resort: #18
    Sea Palms Golf & Tennis Resort
    Saint Simons Island, Georgia
    Resort
    Green fee: $90-$137
    What they're saying: "My playing partner decided not to play . The course was fine with that, I was really glad. They send me off as a single, and on the 1st tee box I joined up with a very nice gentleman about my age and we had a great round of golf." - ptommy1

  22. Meadow Links At George T. Bagby
    George T. Bagby - Meadow Links Golf Course
    Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby
    Fort Gaines, Georgia
    Public
    Green fee: $48+
    What they're saying: "This is a very nice course for the money. It’s really a hidden gem. I would definitely highly recommend." - kmanross

  23. Stonebridge Golf Club
    Stonebridge GC
    Stonebridge Golf Club
    Rome, Georgia
    Public
    Green fee: $42+
    What they're saying: "Take the trip to Rome and bring your sticks. There is a gem hiding up here called Stonebridge. When you play the 9th hole you’ll see this beautiful bridge waiting for your second shot. Go play this gem and you’ll never regret the ride up there." - Michael9109360

  24. Heritage Oaks Golf Club
    Heritage Oaks GC
    Heritage Oaks Golf Club
    Brunswick, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Greens are in great condition. I will be back. Water on just about on every hole. Very challenging. Love the elevated tee boxes." - Michaelbunch

  25. Crosswinds Golf Club - Championship Course
    Crosswinds GC
    Championship Course at Crosswinds Golf Club
    Savannah, Georgia
    Public
    Green fee: $55-$75
    What they're saying: "First time playing here. Decent layout in pretty good condition. ... Finished in a little less than 4 hours on a Saturday. Overall above average day for sure. Will definitely be back." - Ben6993952

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
