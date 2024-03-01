Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Georgia?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Georgia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Georgia golf courses reviewed in 2023: 142
Reviews of Georgia golf courses in 2023: 9,341
The 25 best public golf courses in Georgia
-
Cateechee
Green fee: $75+
What they're saying: "(The) course is an amazing track and difficult yet fair! (The) only hole that I believe is being changed that wasn’t great is 10, which looks like they’re modifying (it) to become a par 4 but currently plays as a par 3. We played the tips (black) and my son shot a 74 and I pulled out a 78. Beautiful views!! (The) par 5 that is 612 yards - I didn’t care for - as it can penalize you off the tee on left side as the fairway runs out." - micjonga
-
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Green fee: $95-$120
What they're saying: "Easily one of the best courses in Georgia. Truly beautiful with so many holes along the lake. But also expertly maintained and awesome layout. Despite the (lack of) rain lately, (the) fairways were generally dry enough for a good lie and (the) greens were super smooth. Usually they are lightning fast but still ran good even though we had all the rain. Will come back asap." - mozzer
-
Fairfield Plantation Golf & Country ClubVilla Rica, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.6622470588156
Green fee: $49-$59+
What they're saying: "Fairfield course is in great shape. It's not a wide open course so it makes you swing with precision. The only thing missing on this course is, you do not get a glimpse of the beautiful 270-acre Lake Tara or the other 2 lakes. (It is) under new Superintendent who has made improvements. Try it out this year." - haroldh1
-
Sky Valley Country Club
Green fee: $55-$110
What they're saying: "No better views. Pros: course - fairways and greens were perfect although not a lot of carry in (the) fairway due to lush grass. Greens are fast. Fescue rough is punishing so don't go there. Overall, (the) course is excellent. Cons: no starter; no help at bag drop; no GPS for yardage and limited yardage markers on (the) course; $95 greens fees; no beverage cart. We loved the course and the scenery and would make the trip again at a lower rate. You just can't beat the views here." - bfallengren
-
University of Georgia Golf Course
Green fee: $53-$81
What they're saying: "I see past comments about slow play. Let me assure you that as a pair on July 5th we zipped through regardless of not 1 but 2 lightning delays of 28 minutes each. The course was in great condition. The bentgrass greens are starting to show some stress from the summer heat but are still very good. Thx." - richrod
-
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$49+
What they're saying: "Beautiful course in the mountains. Everything you want, very well managed and taken care of… beautiful! Highly recommend!" - mikbrumm
-
McLemore Club
Green fee: $150-+
What they're saying: "This was my 2nd time to stay & play at McLemore. It keeps getting better. Customer service is first class ... bag drop staff, pro shop staff, bartenders (shout out to Stone for being incredibly AWESOME), servers, everybody! Course was in really good condition. My only complaint was pace of play. The course is not set up for a 4-1/2 round. We played on Friday & Saturday, and on Saturday we waited on the #6 tee for 20+ minutes. The course needs a forecaddie or someone sitting in the fairway to help out. Similar situation on #18. While we didn't wait 20 minutes, the course needs someone at the top of the hill helping out." - clayjok
-
Traditions of Braselton Golf ClubJefferson, GeorgiaPrivate4.425770588295
Green fee: $79+
What they're saying: "Never disappoints. Pace was slower today due to frost delay. Plus, group ahead slower than usual. However, Marshal did ask them to speed up." - Randall4
-
Sanctuary Golf Club
Green fee: $65-$155
What they're saying: "Had a great lunch before the round, good practice facility. Staff very friendly and the course was in great shape." - Mortonwm
-
Chimney Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$80
What they're saying: "The general manager and staff always provides top notch service. They do an excellent job 100% of the time. The course is always in great shape, feels more private than public. Great job and thank you." - Mikecham
-
Richard B. Russell State Park - Arrowhead Pointe Golf CourseElberton, GeorgiaMunicipal4.7040294118773
Green fee: $47-$57
What they're saying: "Excellent course. Well maintained. Friendly and courteous personnel." - 69Camero75
-
The Club at Osprey CoveSaint Marys, GeorgiaPrivate/Resort4.7548058824256
What they're saying: "Great Course. I would definitely play this course again!!! Only thing is the kitchen closes at 4." - Vcrawfish
-
King and Prince Beach and Golf ResortSaint Simons Island, GeorgiaResort4.71248235291244
Green fee: $135+
What they're saying: "(The) employees (are) all so friendly and helpful. Great course and range balls included was a huge plus. Course in great shape." - Mortonwm
-
Applewood Golf Course
Green fee: $29-$47
What they're saying: "Great value. Course was in good condition & pace of play was excellent." - brighton512
-
Achasta Golf Club
Green fee: $80+
What they're saying: "This was my 1st time playing this course. It was a beautiful fall day. A bit windy, but it was really a great day to hit 'em. Didn't hit them great (89), but the course, the staff, the cart lady, the other golfers in the group, were all just awesome! I was really curious about the shotgun start, as this wasn't a tournament, but it really worked out well and the pace of play was excellent. I hope I see other opportunities to play this nice, scenic course." - ECrockett1964
-
Little Ocmulgee At Wallace Adams CourseMcRae, GeorgiaPublic4.5457529412278
Green fee: $45-$55+
What they're saying: "Every time I play this course I’m always pleased with the conditions. I would play it more often if I lived closer." - steveduval33
-
Bull Creek Golf Course - East CourseMidland, GeorgiaPublic/Municipal4.4523705882114
Green fee: $28-$42+
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. Pace of play was good. I would only recommend more water stations since it’s very hot." - Mikoyan65
-
Sapelo Hammock Golf CourseShellman Bluff, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.5572647059783
Green fee: $43-$65+
What they're saying: "Wow! What a great place! The staff is super friendly and the course is near perfection. We thoroughly enjoyed our day on the coast! We will be back!!!" - shep4real
-
Woodmont Golf & Country ClubCanton, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.4385647059735
Green fee: $69-$91
What they're saying: "This course is always fun to play and is reasonably priced. When it's crowded, the pace of play can be very slow. There are no marshalls on the course to assist in maintaining a decent pace of play." - johndjones
-
Laura S. Walker State Park - Lakes CourseWaycross, GeorgiaPublic4.4826176471445
Green fee: $45-$50
What they're saying: "Nice course. A few oddly laid out holes, but overall quite nice. We will come back and play this course again for sure." - Paul6598967
-
Sea Palms Golf & Tennis ResortSaint Simons Island, GeorgiaResort4.3893823529609
Green fee: $90-$137
What they're saying: "My playing partner decided not to play . The course was fine with that, I was really glad. They send me off as a single, and on the 1st tee box I joined up with a very nice gentleman about my age and we had a great round of golf." - ptommy1
-
Meadow Links At George T. BagbyFort Gaines, GeorgiaPublic4.4999705882183
Green fee: $48+
What they're saying: "This is a very nice course for the money. It’s really a hidden gem. I would definitely highly recommend." - kmanross
-
Stonebridge Golf Club
Green fee: $42+
What they're saying: "Take the trip to Rome and bring your sticks. There is a gem hiding up here called Stonebridge. When you play the 9th hole you’ll see this beautiful bridge waiting for your second shot. Go play this gem and you’ll never regret the ride up there." - Michael9109360
-
Heritage Oaks Golf ClubBrunswick, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.3807411765312
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Greens are in great condition. I will be back. Water on just about on every hole. Very challenging. Love the elevated tee boxes." - Michaelbunch
-
Crosswinds Golf Club - Championship CourseSavannah, GeorgiaPublic4.30872941181121
Green fee: $55-$75
What they're saying: "First time playing here. Decent layout in pretty good condition. ... Finished in a little less than 4 hours on a Saturday. Overall above average day for sure. Will definitely be back." - Ben6993952