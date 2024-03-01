Top 3 Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in North Dakota?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in North Dakota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
North Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2023: 16
Reviews of North Dakota golf courses in 2023: 53
The 3 best public golf courses in North Dakota
Dakota Winds Golf Course - Sisseton
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Course offers two 18 holes course with 9 holes being the same and 9 holes playing in the reverse direction for the second course - interesting concept that it is unclear how much the casino uses. I was able to play all 27 holes by getting out early and playing the 9 reversible holes prior to other groups catching up. Greens are large, modern and undulating. Course plays over flattish terrain; however, there are streams and marshes to create unique shot requirements/holes. Course conditions were some of the best I have played this year. I highly recommend this course." - hornedwoodchuck
Jamestown Country Club

Green fee: $75
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "I have played this course numerous times over the years and have always found it to be a fun and challenging course. I would easily recommend this this course to all of my fellow golfers." - jasontray
Painted Woods Golf CourseWashburn, North DakotaMunicipal/Public4.745117647126
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "Wonderful. This course is a gem. Everything about it is superb. Greens were just right. Not too fast, not too slow. Tee boxes are well placed. What a view from tee box #8. Well worth the 30 minute drive from Bismarck." - Sheepshank