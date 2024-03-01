Top 3 Golf Courses in North Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine North Dakota's most popular public golf courses.
A view of a green at Dakota Winds Golf Course

What are the top public golf courses in North Dakota?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in North Dakota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

North Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2023: 16
Reviews of North Dakota golf courses in 2023: 53

The 3 best public golf courses in North Dakota

  1. Dakota Winds Golf Course - Sisseton
    Dakota Winds GC
    Dakota Winds Golf Course - Sisseton
    Hankinson, North Dakota
    Resort
    5.0
    2
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Course offers two 18 holes course with 9 holes being the same and 9 holes playing in the reverse direction for the second course - interesting concept that it is unclear how much the casino uses. I was able to play all 27 holes by getting out early and playing the 9 reversible holes prior to other groups catching up. Greens are large, modern and undulating. Course plays over flattish terrain; however, there are streams and marshes to create unique shot requirements/holes. Course conditions were some of the best I have played this year. I highly recommend this course." - hornedwoodchuck

  2. Jamestown Country Club
    Jamestown CC: #3
    Jamestown Country Club
    Jamestown, North Dakota
    Semi-Private
    4.7459882353
    18
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "I have played this course numerous times over the years and have always found it to be a fun and challenging course. I would easily recommend this this course to all of my fellow golfers." - jasontray

  3. Painted Woods Golf Course
    Painted Woods GC: #9
    Painted Woods Golf Course
    Washburn, North Dakota
    Municipal/Public
    4.7451176471
    26
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "Wonderful. This course is a gem. Everything about it is superb. Greens were just right. Not too fast, not too slow. Tee boxes are well placed. What a view from tee box #8. Well worth the 30 minute drive from Bismarck." - Sheepshank

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass.
