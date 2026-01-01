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Peoria Golf Guide

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  • Quintero GC: #9
    Quintero Golf Club
    Peoria, Arizona
    Quintero Golf Club, located about an hour northwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, is one of the most scenic golf courses in the Valley of the Sun. While generally a daily-fee course, it does have a small handful of casita rentals for stay-and-play packages. These casitas, located within the community's Entrada properties, feature two large…

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