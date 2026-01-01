Bellaire Golf Guide
Bellaire Golf Courses
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Bellaire, MichiganPublic/Resort4.2301061904346
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Bellaire, MichiganPublic4.3943273827188
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Bellaire, MichiganResort4.5503907857170
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Bellaire, MichiganPublic/Resort4.623885918223
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Bellaire, MichiganResort4.1639112167165
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Bellaire, MichiganResort4.606152217169
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Bellaire, MichiganResort3.8613739202133
Golf Courses Near Bellaire
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Kewadin, MichiganResort4.393825306779
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Kewadin, MichiganResort4.293692985288
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Elk Rapids, MichiganSemi-Private1.58333333333
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East Jordan, MichiganPublic3.52
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Kalkaska, MichiganPublic4.7100875827326
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Kalkaska, MichiganPublic4.6248934356310
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Mancelona, MichiganSemi-Private4.5244909502104
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Boyne Falls, MichiganResort4.857180710153
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Kalkaska, MichiganPublic3.623931623928
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Atwood, MichiganPublic3.832533013270
Bellaire Golf Resorts
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Bellaire, MichiganThe Chief is one of three golf resorts within close proximity of one another in Bellaire - Hawk's Eye Golf Resort and Shanty Creek Resorts the others. It offers several accommodation choices. The golf cottages along the fifth fairway are executive quality with upper and lower units. Each one sleeps eight (four double beds total) with a kitchen and…
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Bellaire, MichiganThe 5,000 acres of Shanty Creek Resorts are spread among three villages - Cedar River, Schuss and Summit, each with at least one golf course, restaurant and accommodations galore. The Summit is arguably home base with the Lakeview Lodge housing the Lakeview Restaurant, the spa and the Legend and Summit golf courses. The resort added the Hawk's Eye…
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Bellaire, MichiganHawk's Eye, a very good John Robinson design across the street from Shanty Creek Resorts, was purchased by Shanty Creek in 2021 and brought into the fold, bringing the resort to 90 holes. Its accommodations are a collection of houses and condos surrounding the course and rooms above clubhouse.
See Also
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