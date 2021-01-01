Home / Courses / World / USA / Michigan

Bellaire Golf Guide

Bellaire Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Bellaire

Bellaire Golf Resorts

  • The Chief GC
    The Chief
    Bellaire, Michigan
    The Chief is one of three golf resorts within close proximity of one another in Bellaire - Hawk's Eye Golf Resort and Shanty Creek Resorts the others. It offers several accommodation choices. The golf cottages along the fifth fairway are executive quality with upper and lower units. Each one sleeps eight (four double beds total) with a kitchen and…
  • The Legend at Shanty Creek: #4
    Shanty Creek
    Bellaire, Michigan
    The 5,000 acres of Shanty Creek Resorts are spread among three villages - Cedar River, Schuss and Summit, each with at least one golf course, restaurant and accommodations galore. The Summit is arguably home base with the Lakeview Lodge housing the Lakeview Restaurant, spa and outside, the Legend and Summit golf courses. Cedar River offers the…
  • Hawk's Eye Golf Resort
    Hawk’s Eye Golf Resort
    Bellaire, Michigan
    The Hawk's Eye Golf Resort sports an enjoyable John Robinson design across the street from Shanty Creek Resorts. Its accommodations are a collection of houses, condos and rooms above the clubhouse to choose from. The Welcome and Check-in Center of the Vacation Properties Network, which manages many of these accommodations, is actually in the…

See Also

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me