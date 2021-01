La Jolla, California

The Lodge at Torrey Pines and the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines both are adjacent to the 36-hole Torrey Pines Golf Complex on the dramatic cliffs of La Jolla overlooking the ocean. The rooms and suites of the AAA Five Diamond Lodge are furnished to make you feel at home. Between the two hotels, there are three restaurants (and a coffee cafe) and…