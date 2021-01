Courses: 73 Reviews: 11788

Perfect climate, great coastline and a city full of terrific restaurants, attractions and 70 miles of beaches -- what's not to like. The San Diego area boasts more than 90 golf courses, laid out among seaside settings, desert mountains or inland valleys. It is best known for the pair of great municipal courses at Torrey Pines, located in La Jolla just north of the city perched on the bluffs of Torrey Pines State Park.