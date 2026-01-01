Carlsbad Golf Guide
Carlsbad Golf Courses
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaResort4.4159376571213
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaResort4.01
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaResort4.01
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaPublic3.632498957257
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaPublic4.6007287871341
Golf Courses Near Carlsbad
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Encinitas, CaliforniaPublic3.307692307739
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Oceanside, CaliforniaPrivate
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San Marcos, CaliforniaResort4.3060100618790
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Lake San Marcos, CaliforniaSemi-Private/Resort3.60866393321082
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Vista, CaliforniaPrivate4.66666666674
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Oceanside, CaliforniaPrivate0.00
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Rancho Santa Fe, CaliforniaPrivate
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Rancho Santa Fe, CaliforniaPrivate
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Oceanside, CaliforniaPublic3.3873239437426
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Oceanside, CaliforniaPublic3.803571428656
Carlsbad Golf Resorts
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaThe Park Hyatt Aviara is a AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star golf resort minutes from LEGOLAND and the Pacific Ocean. The hotel and Arnold Palmer design are intertwined with Batiquitos Lagoon. The course, known for its lush landscaping and flower beds, is a regular host of the LPGA Tour. Relax at the adult-only pool or splash with the kids at…
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaA stay at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa can be anything you want it to be. The resort has world-class facilities for golf, tennis, dining, accommodations and spa. The two golf courses have been modernized, including the Champions, which has a long history with professional golf. The resort tennis facility boasts 17 clay and hard courts, seven…
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Carlsbad, CaliforniaBoth the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa are part of the same large resort complex across the street from the Crossings at Carlsbad Golf Course, a municipal course that's a high-end attraction for locals and traveling golfers alike. The prime location is ideal for guests wanting to experience all that Southern…
Carlsbad Driving Ranges
See Also
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersCarlsbad, CACLICK BELOW
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Travel OffersLa Jolla, CACLICK BELOW