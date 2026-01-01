Home / Courses / World / USA / California

Carlsbad Golf Guide

Carlsbad Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Carlsbad

Carlsbad Golf Resorts

  • Park Hyatt Aviara Resort - sunshine
    Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa
    Carlsbad, California
    The Park Hyatt Aviara is a AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star golf resort minutes from LEGOLAND and the Pacific Ocean. The hotel and Arnold Palmer design are intertwined with Batiquitos Lagoon. The course, known for its lush landscaping and flower beds, is a regular host of the LPGA Tour. Relax at the adult-only pool or splash with the kids at…
  • Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego
    Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
    Carlsbad, California
    A stay at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa can be anything you want it to be. The resort has world-class facilities for golf, tennis, dining, accommodations and spa. The two golf courses have been modernized, including the Champions, which has a long history with professional golf. The resort tennis facility boasts 17 clay and hard courts, seven…
  • The Crossings at Carlsbad GC
    Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa
    Carlsbad, California
    Both the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa are part of the same large resort complex across the street from the Crossings at Carlsbad Golf Course, a municipal course that's a high-end attraction for locals and traveling golfers alike. The prime location is ideal for guests wanting to experience all that Southern…

Carlsbad Driving Ranges

See Also

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
Search Near Me