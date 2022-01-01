Lochgoilhead Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 62
Length 3664 yards
Slope 97
Rating 60.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|62
|3664 yards
|60.6
|97
|Blue (18-hole)
|62
|3410 yards
|Red (18-hole)
|62
|3383 yards
|61.2
|100
Scorecard for Lochgoilhead Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 60.6/97
|176
|191
|279
|175
|245
|159
|140
|262
|358
|1985
|3970
|Yellow M: 59.9/95 W: 60.1/96
|167
|181
|233
|170
|220
|145
|133
|227
|326
|1802
|3604
|Handicap
|13
|3
|5
|11
|7
|17
|15
|9
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|31
|62
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout