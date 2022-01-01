Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Scotland / Argyll and Bute

Lochgoilhead Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 62
Length 3664 yards
Slope 97
Rating 60.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (18-hole) 62 3664 yards 60.6 97
Blue (18-hole) 62 3410 yards
Red (18-hole) 62 3383 yards 61.2 100
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lochgoilhead Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 60.6/97 176 191 279 175 245 159 140 262 358 1985 3970
Yellow M: 59.9/95 W: 60.1/96 167 181 233 170 220 145 133 227 326 1802 3604
Handicap 13 3 5 11 7 17 15 9 1
Par 3 3 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 31 62

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Food & Beverage

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

