Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / North Yorkshire

Reighton Sands Holiday Park Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 34
Length 2600 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 34 2600 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Reighton Sands Holiday Park
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 64.7/106 145 450 320 370 330 180 310 278 147 2530 5087
Ladies W: 66.0/108 145 450 320 370 330 180 310 278 147 2530 5087
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 34 68

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - GBP 10
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Internet Access, Playground

Available Activities

Swimming, Archery

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Primrose Valley Holiday Park
Filey, Scarborough
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Filey GC
View Tee Times
Filey Golf Club - Main Course
Filey, Scarborough
Semi-Private
4.5392235294
68
Write Review
Filey GC
View Tee Times
Filey Golf Club - Academy Course
Filey, Scarborough
Semi-Private
3.9166666667
10
Write Review
Bridlington Links Short Course: #6
Bridlington Links Golf & Leisure Estate - Short Course
Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire
Semi-Private
1.0
1
Write Review
Bridlington Links GC: #18
Bridlington Links Golf & Leisure Estate - Links Course
Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire
Semi-Private
3.8347294118
20
Write Review
Bridlington GC: #15
View Tee Times
Bridlington Golf Club
Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire
Semi-Private
4.0793294118
46
Write Review
Lighthouse overlooking the course
Flamborough Head Golf Club
Flamborough, East Riding of Yorkshire
Semi-Private
4.4182941176
34
Write Review
Scarborough South Cliff GC
View Tee Times
Scarborough South Cliff Golf Club
Scarborough, Scarborough
Private
4.6478470588
122
Write Review
Ganton GC
Ganton Golf Club
Ganton, Ryedale
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wolds Way GC: #6
Wolds Way Golf Course
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Scarborough North Cliff GC: #14
View Tee Times
Scarborough North Cliff Golf Club
Scarborough, Scarborough
Semi-Private
4.6120294118
44
Write Review
Far Grange Park & GC
Far Grange Park & Golf Club - Main Course
Driffield, East Riding of Yorkshire
Private
4.4878823529
69
Write Review
Golf Packages
Fairmont St. Andrews – Kittocks & Torrance Courses
Fairmont St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
FROM $207 (USD)
ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 5 nights’ accommodations at the Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland and 4 rounds of golf at Fairmont St. Andrews – Kittocks & Torrance Courses.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me