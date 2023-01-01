Reighton Sands Holiday Park Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 34
Length 2600 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|34
|2600 yards
Scorecard for Reighton Sands Holiday Park
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 64.7/106
|145
|450
|320
|370
|330
|180
|310
|278
|147
|2530
|5087
|Ladies W: 66.0/108
|145
|450
|320
|370
|330
|180
|310
|278
|147
|2530
|5087
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - GBP 10
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Cafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesInternet Access, Playground
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Archery
Reviews
