Rogers Park Golf Course - Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Nearby Courses
Tampa, Florida
Public
Temple Terrace, Florida
Private
Tampa, Florida
Public
Tampa, Florida
Public
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
Tampa, Florida
Semi-Private
Course Layout