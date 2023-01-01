Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Tampa

Rogers Park Golf Course - Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
The Short Course at Rogers Park
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Food & Beverage

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Rogers Park Golf Course - hole 16
View Tee Times
Rogers Park Golf Course
Tampa, Florida
Public
3.7815235294
425
Write Review
Temple Terrace GCC: #18
View Tee Times
Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club
Temple Terrace, Florida
Private
3.70065
307
Write Review
Terrace Hill GC: Driving range
Terrace Hill Golf Club
Tampa, Florida
Public
2.7973
74
Write Review
University of South Florida GC - The Claw
View Tee Times
University of South Florida Golf Course - The Claw
Tampa, Florida
Public
2.4563470588
835
Write Review
Babe Zaharias GC
View Tee Times
Babe Zaharias Golf Course
Tampa, Florida
Public
3.8944235294
584
Write Review
Tampa Palms GCC
Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
2.0476285714
7
Write Review
Carrollwood CC
Carrollwood Country Club - Pines/Cypress Course
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
4.1904857143
7
Write Review
Carrollwood CC
Carrollwood Country Club - Cypress/Meadows Course
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
4.1904857143
7
Write Review
Avila GCC
Avila Golf & Country Club
Tampa, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Carrollwood CC
Carrollwood Country Club - Meadows/Pines Course
Tampa, Florida
Private/Resort
4.1904857143
7
Write Review
Palma Ceia GCC
Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club
Tampa, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Northdale GC
View Tee Times
Northdale Golf Club
Tampa, Florida
Semi-Private
2.9868352941
1010
Write Review
Golf Packages
Innisbrook Golf Resort Courses
Best of Innisbrook Package
FROM $247 (USD)
PALM HARBOR, FL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort - North Course, South Course, Island Course, & Copperhead Course (site of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship).
Innisbrook Golf Resort Courses
Innisbrook Golf Around Package
FROM $227 (USD)
PALM HARBOR, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort - Island Course & Copperhead Course (site of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship).
Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Best of Disney Golf Package
FROM $107 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at Tuscana Resort Orlando and 3 rounds of golf at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, Palm Golf Course and Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.
Omni International Golf Course
Orlando Ironman Golf Package
FROM $157 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodation at The Fountains Resort Championsgate and 6 rounds of golf at Orange County Panther Lake, Orange County Crooked Cat, Omni International, Omni National, Celebration Golf Club and Falcons Fire Golf Club.
ChampionsGate Country Club
Orlando Member for a Day Golf Package
FROM $147 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at Tuscana Resort Orlando and 3 rounds of golf at Bella Collina Country Club, Southern Dunes Golf and Country Club and The Country Club of Winterhaven.
Featured Content
Brooksville CC 16.jpg
Articles
Best value golf courses around Tampa-St. Petersburg
Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course - 13th
Articles
Ultimate Itinerary: 5 days in Tampa
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Video
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Saddlebrook Resort - Saddlebrook Course - hole 18
Articles
Ultimate Value: Best season to play golf in Tampa-St. Petersburg
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me