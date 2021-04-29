There is plenty of golf to be discovered all over Florida, and if you look close enough, each destination has a very distinct flavor to it.

Florida has a handful of large metro areas and all are loaded with golf courses for residents, snowbirds and tourists. But some destinations have more resort courses, others a deeper roster of privates, while others are best for locals or value-seekers.

The clear difference between Tampa-St. Petersburg and its peer Sunshine State metros is the sheer amount of golf courses, and in particular public and semi-private courses. Within 45 miles of the city center our golf course directory calculates more than 200 facilities. Within 30 miles that number is still more than 130 choices. Its land and cost of living is also generally lower than the Atlantic side of South Florida.

With quantity comes steep competition for play, and it makes Tampa-St. Pete's the best value golf destination in Florida among the major metro areas. Orlando may have more resort courses and a little better median product, but in Tampa it's pretty easy to name your price for a tee time and find a public or semi-private course for you.

Here are some of the best value golf courses around Tampa.