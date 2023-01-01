Shell Bay Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 7254 yards
Slope 148
Rating 76.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|7254 yards
|76.1
|148
|Black/Silver
|71
|6761 yards
|73.5
|143
|Silver
|71
|6572 yards
|72.3
|138
|Silver (W)
|71
|6572 yards
|72.3
|138
|Silver/Navy
|71
|6227 yards
|70.4
|134
|Silver/Navy (W)
|71
|6227 yards
|70.4
|134
|Navy
|71
|6012 yards
|69.1
|128
|Navy (W)
|71
|6012 yards
|69.1
|128
|Navy/Gold
|71
|5439 yards
|66.3
|125
|Navy/Gold (W)
|71
|5439 yards
|66.3
|125
|Gold
|71
|5002 yards
|64.4
|120
|Gold (W)
|71
|5002 yards
|64.4
|120
Scorecard for Shell Bay Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 76.1/148
|412
|525
|195
|427
|291
|418
|378
|490
|344
|3480
|468
|627
|450
|360
|189
|479
|540
|199
|462
|3774
|7254
|Black/Silver M: 73.5/143
|412
|525
|195
|409
|235
|385
|378
|429
|344
|3312
|437
|545
|376
|360
|189
|407
|540
|199
|396
|3449
|6761
|Silver M: 72.3/138 W: 72.3/138
|388
|510
|165
|406
|235
|385
|365
|429
|338
|3221
|437
|545
|376
|320
|180
|407
|514
|176
|396
|3351
|6572
|Silver/Navy M: 70.4/134 W: 70.4/134
|388
|470
|135
|383
|195
|385
|365
|410
|338
|3069
|403
|499
|376
|320
|153
|366
|514
|147
|380
|3158
|6227
|Navy M: 69.1/128 W: 69.1/128
|350
|470
|135
|383
|195
|359
|353
|410
|312
|2967
|403
|499
|315
|300
|153
|366
|482
|147
|380
|3045
|6012
|Navy/Gold M: 66.3/125 W: 66.3/125
|299
|385
|135
|338
|158
|359
|353
|345
|312
|2684
|359
|411
|315
|300
|126
|366
|428
|147
|303
|2755
|5439
|Gold M: 64.4/120 W: 64.4/120
|299
|385
|107
|338
|158
|290
|275
|345
|263
|2460
|359
|411
|250
|230
|126
|310
|428
|125
|303
|2542
|5002
|Handicap
|7
|15
|17
|3
|5
|11
|13
|1
|9
|4
|10
|8
|16
|18
|2
|14
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Architect Greg Norman (2023)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Shell Bay requires proper golf attire
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
