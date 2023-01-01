Shell Bay Club

Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Hallandale

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 7254 yards
Slope 148
Rating 76.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 7254 yards 76.1 148
Black/Silver 71 6761 yards 73.5 143
Silver 71 6572 yards 72.3 138
Silver (W) 71 6572 yards 72.3 138
Silver/Navy 71 6227 yards 70.4 134
Silver/Navy (W) 71 6227 yards 70.4 134
Navy 71 6012 yards 69.1 128
Navy (W) 71 6012 yards 69.1 128
Navy/Gold 71 5439 yards 66.3 125
Navy/Gold (W) 71 5439 yards 66.3 125
Gold 71 5002 yards 64.4 120
Gold (W) 71 5002 yards 64.4 120
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 76.1/148 412 525 195 427 291 418 378 490 344 3480 468 627 450 360 189 479 540 199 462 3774 7254
Black/Silver M: 73.5/143 412 525 195 409 235 385 378 429 344 3312 437 545 376 360 189 407 540 199 396 3449 6761
Silver M: 72.3/138 W: 72.3/138 388 510 165 406 235 385 365 429 338 3221 437 545 376 320 180 407 514 176 396 3351 6572
Silver/Navy M: 70.4/134 W: 70.4/134 388 470 135 383 195 385 365 410 338 3069 403 499 376 320 153 366 514 147 380 3158 6227
Navy M: 69.1/128 W: 69.1/128 350 470 135 383 195 359 353 410 312 2967 403 499 315 300 153 366 482 147 380 3045 6012
Navy/Gold M: 66.3/125 W: 66.3/125 299 385 135 338 158 359 353 345 312 2684 359 411 315 300 126 366 428 147 303 2755 5439
Gold M: 64.4/120 W: 64.4/120 299 385 107 338 158 290 275 345 263 2460 359 411 250 230 126 310 428 125 303 2542 5002
Handicap 7 15 17 3 5 11 13 1 9 4 10 8 16 18 2 14 12 6
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 35 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Architect Greg Norman (2023)

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Shell Bay requires proper golf attire

