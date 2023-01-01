Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Berkshire

Wessex Downs Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 30
Length 1935 yards
Slope 90
Rating 31.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 30 1935 yards 31.4 90
Ladies 30 1935 yards 32.6 92
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wessex Downs Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 31.4/90 174 122 314 315 330 155 190 130 205 1935 1935
Ladies W: 32.6/92 174 122 314 315 330 155 190 130 205 1935 1935
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 30 30

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Bradfield College GC: #8
Bradfield College Golf Club
Reading, West Berkshire
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
2nd green at Bishopwood
Bishopswood Golf Club
Tadley, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Theale GC
Theale Golf Club
Theale, West Berkshire
Semi-Private
3.3191
45
Write Review
Wokefield Park GC
View Tee Times
Wokefield Park Golf Club
Mortimer, West Berkshire
Resort
3.7552647059
207
Write Review
Sandford Springs GC - Wood: #13
View Tee Times
Sandford Springs Golf Club - Wood Course
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
4.6372588235
69
Write Review
Newbury & Crookham GC: #18
Newbury & Crookham Golf Club
Newbury, West Berkshire
Semi-Private
4.6777529412
91
Write Review
Calcot Park GC
View Tee Times
Calcot Park Golf Club
Calcot, West Berkshire
Semi-Private
5.0
5
Write Review
Sandford Springs GC: Clubhouse
View Tee Times
Sandford Springs Golf Club - Park Course
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
4.6372588235
69
Write Review
Sandford Springs GC - Lakes: #23
View Tee Times
Sandford Springs Golf Club - Lakes Course
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
4.6372588235
69
Write Review
Newbury Racecourse GC
Newbury Racecourse Golf Club
Newbury, West Berkshire
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
18th at Donnington Valley
Donnington Valley Hotel & Golf Club
Donnington, West Berkshire
Resort
4.3494705882
73
Write Review
Weybrook Park GC - East: #4
View Tee Times
Weybrook Park Golf Club - East Course
Basingstoke, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.4117647059
9
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me