Wessex Downs Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 30
Length 1935 yards
Slope 90
Rating 31.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|30
|1935 yards
|31.4
|90
|Ladies
|30
|1935 yards
|32.6
|92
Scorecard for Wessex Downs Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 31.4/90
|174
|122
|314
|315
|330
|155
|190
|130
|205
|1935
|1935
|Ladies W: 32.6/92
|174
|122
|314
|315
|330
|155
|190
|130
|205
|1935
|1935
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Mortimer, West Berkshire
Resort
3.7552647059
207
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
Calcot, West Berkshire
Semi-Private
5.0
5
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
Kingsclere, Basingstoke and Deane
Private/Resort
Basingstoke, Basingstoke and Deane
Semi-Private
4.4117647059
9
Course Layout