Puerto Rico Golf Resorts

No. 17 at Royal Isabela might be the best hole in all of Puerto Rico.

Welcome to our Golf Resort Guide for Puerto Rico. This beautiful tropical island - which doesn't require a passport for U.S. travelers - could deliver your next ideal golf vacation, especially in winter, late fall and spring. At just 100 miles long and 35 miles wide, the island packs plenty of wildlife diversity with the only rain forest in the U.S., beautiful beaches, authentic culture and high-end resorts. The island’s east coast offers premier golf experiences designed by some of the most iconic names in golf, including Greg Norman, Tom & George Fazio, and Robert Trent Jones Jr. San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, offers abundant nightlife and top resorts close by, including the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar and the St. Regis Bahia Beach. The PGA TOUR has hosted the Puerto Rico Open at the Hyatt Regency’s Grand Reserve since 2008. Jack Nicklaus has called the 4th hole on Dorado Beach’s East Course one of the world’s best holes. Dorado's Ritz-Carlton Reserve is one of the premier hotels in the luxury brand's entire portfolio. Further away, Puerto Rico’s west coast is home to the stunning Royal Isabela located on an oceanside cliff.

Puerto Rico Golf Packages
RM1.1.jpg
Golf Packages
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Stay & Play Package
FROM $217 (USD)
Round Trip Feature: Puerto Rico
Articles
The List: Puerto Rico's best golf courses
This Caribbean golf getaway offers 18 different courses. Here is where you should start.
2 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Bahia Beach Golf Club - No. 18
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Puerto Rico
This trio of tropical courses impressed golfers in 2021.
1 Min Read
By Golfers' Choice
Articles
Puerto Rico's top retreats are back on the luxury travel map
On our return to Puerto Rico, we found that sooner than anyone could have predicted following Hurricane Maria, the island’s best resorts and golf courses have reopened and they are arguably better than ever.
3 Min Read
By Golf Odyssey
TPC Dorado Beach golf course
Articles
Trip Dispatch: The TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico is a premium product to be sure -- especially when you add in golf at the TPC Dorado Beach. Expectations were high on my visit. It didn't disappoint.
5 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
El Conquistador Resort, A Waldorf Astoria Resort - Palomino Island
Articles
El Conquistador Resort in Puerto Rico shines bright, day and night
There are more luxurious resorts in Puerto Rico than the El Conquistador, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. There are better golf courses than El Conquistador. There are more convenient resort beaches. But as a total package, no resort in Puerto Rico delivers a vacation as fascinating and diverse as El Conquistador.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Bahia Beach Golf Club
Articles
Bahia Beach Golf Club in Puerto Rico blends forest and beach
Puerto Rico's Bahia Beach Golf Club and St. Regis Resort, set on 483 acres, let nature do the talking. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the golf course is a Certified Gold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary, the only such course in Puerto Rico to receive the designation -- and it shows. Difficult without being penal, Jones Jr. found a way to plot a design that would be accommodating to all types of players.
3 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Royal Isabela golf resort is one way Puerto Rico is upping its game.
Articles
5 Reasons Why Puerto Rico Golf is the Talk of the Caribbean
Move over, Dominican Republic. Lately, no Caribbean island has been making bigger waves in golf travel circles than Puerto Rico. Here's why:
1 Min Read
By Craig Better
Dorado Beach Resort - East Course - hole 4
Articles
Renewal comes to Dorado Beach Resort & Club in Puerto Rico
An all-encompassing, 18-month restoration has breathed life back into Dorado Beach Resort & Club's East course. It officially opens Nov. 13, 2011 as the star of the four original Robert Trent Jones Sr. courses. What was previously little more than an overgrown jungle has been reshaped into a well manicured paradise that stands among the best courses in the Caribbean. The entire resort is in a state of transformation, actually.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
TPC Dorado Beach East course - post hurricane
Articles
Checking in on Puerto Rico's golf courses and resorts
Hurricanes Irma and Maria have devastated Puerto Rico, but golf is doing its best to help the island recover. Celebrity and pro-am fundraisers at TPC Dorado Beach this weekend could raise up to $750,000 or more for local charities.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sandy Lane Golf Course, Barbados -No. 7
Articles
Caribbean golf where the pros play
A number of top courses in the Caribbean have hosted pro events. Here's where to find tour-worthy golf and a good dose of sunshine.
8 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Casa de Campo - Dye Fore Marina golf course - hole 5
Articles
Jason Deegan's 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts
Ready for a break from the snow? From Puerto Rico to Dominican Republic, these are my 12 favorite Caribbean golf resorts.
11 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Royal Isabela golf course
Galleries
Puerto Rico: A Caribbean destination that inspires and excites
Since 2008, no Caribbean island has invested more time, effort and money into its golf scene than Puerto Rico -- and it's paying off. There are 21 golf courses currently open in Puerto Rico, led by Trump International Golf Club, which hosts the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
El Conquistador golf course - 15th
Galleries
Head for the hills at El Conquistador in Puerto Rico
Many of the 22 courses in Puerto Rico look a little too much like Florida, but golfers looking for a little more personality in the land should give El Conquistador a spin. There's nothing flat and boring about this Arthur Hills design, which rarely relinquishes a flat lie. "Most people do not play so many uneven lies," Director of Golf Seth Henrich says. "People expect it to be the usual resort course, and it's not.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Dorado resort - East golf course - 14th
Galleries
Go west to find the famed East Course at Dorado Beach Resort & Club in Puerto Rico
Bay Hill has Arnold Palmer. The Dorado Beach Resort & Club has Chi Chi Rodriguez. Golfers playing any of the four courses at Dorado will likely run into Puerto Rico's most famous player. Rodriguez has a long history with the resort, working at the famed East Course during its heyday in the 1960s. These days, the East looks and plays better than ever thanks to a renovation by Robert Trent Jones Jr. finished in 2011.
9 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club - hole 18
Galleries
Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club in Puerto Rico
For the second time in six years, the Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club is going under the knife. Robert Trent Jones Jr. reinvented a tired layout in 2008, and some more work is being done that will make the course even better.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rio Mar Country Club - Ocean golf course - no. 3
Galleries
Photos: Land more popular than water at Rio Mar Country Club's Ocean Course in Puerto Rico
Rio Mar Country Club's Ocean Course in Puerto Rico gets its "ocean" moniker thanks to the par-3 16th that is a long, 200-plus-yard hole that plays beside the beach. The remainder of the course -- which was designed by George and Tom Fazio -- plays more inland on gently rolling land that makes for a traditional course design.
10 Images
By Brandon Tucker
Royal Isabela golf course - 5th
Galleries
Royal Isabela: A one-of-a-kind golf experience
A wild array of nuances make Royal Isabela feel more like an adventure than a round of golf. Conventional rules of golf architecture don't always apply. There's an amazing number of 132 total tees, blind shots galore, a tiny island-green par 3, deep pot bunkers and even two extra holes. Taking caddies is a must just to head in the right direction.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rio Mar C.C. - River golf course - hole 7
Galleries
Try to stay dry on the River Course at Rio Mar C.C. in Puerto Rico
Shot for shot, the Greg Norman-designed River Course at Rio Mar Country Club in Puerto Rico might be superior to the club's popular Ocean Course. Norman designed his challenging layout around a river, wetlands and six other ponds to gobble up misses. Keeping the ball dry remains the biggest obstacle.
8 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rio Mar C.C. - Ocean golf course - hole 16
Galleries
Hit the beach on the Ocean Course at Rio Mar C.C. in Puerto Rico
The magical moment that gives the Ocean Course at Rio Mar Country Club its name comes just around the corner from the 15th green. The beachfront par-3 16th hole occupies 238 yards of valuable oceanfront property. This setting is why millions of snowbirds flock to the Caribbean every winter, to hear the waves and feel the breeze.
9 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
John Daly - 2014 Puerto Rico Open
Galleries
Photos: Puerto Rico Open at Trump International
While the PGA TOUR stars were duking it out at Doral in Miami for the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship, the tour's working class squared off on The Donald's "other" tour venue, Trump International Golf Club, during the 2014 Puerto Rico Open, presented by seepuertorico.com. The field included Lee Janzen, John Daly, David Toms, Y.E. Yang and Trevor Immelman.
9 Images
By Jason Scott Deegan
Now Reading
Search Near Me