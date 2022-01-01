Puerto Rico Golf Resorts

Welcome to our Golf Resort Guide for Puerto Rico. This beautiful tropical island - which doesn't require a passport for U.S. travelers - could deliver your next ideal golf vacation, especially in winter, late fall and spring. At just 100 miles long and 35 miles wide, the island packs plenty of wildlife diversity with the only rain forest in the U.S., beautiful beaches, authentic culture and high-end resorts. The island’s east coast offers premier golf experiences designed by some of the most iconic names in golf, including Greg Norman, Tom & George Fazio, and Robert Trent Jones Jr. San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, offers abundant nightlife and top resorts close by, including the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar and the St. Regis Bahia Beach. The PGA TOUR has hosted the Puerto Rico Open at the Hyatt Regency’s Grand Reserve since 2008. Jack Nicklaus has called the 4th hole on Dorado Beach’s East Course one of the world’s best holes. Dorado's Ritz-Carlton Reserve is one of the premier hotels in the luxury brand's entire portfolio. Further away, Puerto Rico’s west coast is home to the stunning Royal Isabela located on an oceanside cliff.