8 great golf courses and resorts offering clubhouse accommodations

(UPDATED: April, 2023)
It’s like waking up, walking to your kitchen and finding breakfast on the table waiting for you.
The opportunity to walk down a flight of stairs and find yourself on the first tee of a nice golf course is a rare treat.
Most resorts have their accommodations near the course, and that's great. But there’s just something a little bit sweeter about the opportunity to stay "on" the course. Here are 10 places where you can do just that:
Arcadia Bluffs – Arcadia, Michigan
Overlooking Lake Michigan, the clubhouse at Arcadia Bluffs, designed in a Nantucket style, has 15 guestrooms—all with singular California King-sized bed—for visitors looking to stay and play on property. Lake-facing rooms range from $365 to $750 per night while “Standard” or sunrise-facing rooms go for $335 to $395 in the June-through-September high season. Arcadia Bluffs also has a standalone, 21-room Bluffs Lodge as well as four-bedroom cottages along the second hole of the original Bluffs golf course, which offers broad and commanding views of the lake.
Firestone Country Club - Akron, Ohio
A longtime host of the PGA Tour, Firestone's South Course is now the host of the PGA Tour Champions' Kaulig Companies Championship. Purely a members' club for decades, Firestone now permits non-member guests to stay and play, including in its unique dormitory-style rooms overlooking the main men's locker room. Guests have the ability to play not just the South Course, but the North and Fazio courses as well.
Pearl River Resort (Dancing Rabbit Golf Club) – Philadelphia, Mississippi
Most visitors to the Tom Fazio-designed Dancing Rabbit Golf Club end up staying in one of a few nearby hotels within Pearl River Resort, but visitors do have the option of staying in one of eight guest rooms on the second floor of the clubhouse, each with a King bed and whirlpool bath, on a space-available basis. Staying at Dancing Rabbit gives guests the use of their own lighted golf cart as well.
Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club – Southern Pines, North Carolina
Mid Pines is a classic, down to its charming, lovely Donald Ross golf course, restored by Kyle Franz in 2013. The Mid Pines Inn, upstairs from the pro shop, has stood watch over the first tee and putting green since it opened in 1921, providing visitors near-instantaneous access to the golf course.
Dormy houses and clubhouse accommodations in the UK
Several clubs across the Atlantic have rooms in their clubhouses, making for a convenient and fun option for groups doing grand tours of the great links and inland courses of England, Scotland and Wales. Here are a few clubs with overnight accommodations within or adjacent to their clubhouses:
England
- Burnham & Berrow Golf Club
- Formby Golf Club
- Ganton Golf Club
- Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club
- Royal St. George's Golf Club
- Rye Golf Club
Scotland
- Craigielaw Golf Club
Wales
- Aberdovey Golf Club
- Pyle & Kenfig Golf Club
- Tenby Golf Club
- Royal Porthcawl Golf Club
Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links – Berlin, Maryland
Pete and son P.B. Dye teamed up to craft Rum Pointe, which enjoys a windswept setting. A number of holes overlook the bay separating the course from Ocean City. Located at the top of the clubhouse is a three-bedroom Apartment, which the course rents to visitors for stays of at least two nights. Nightly peak-season weekday and weekend rates are a relatively reasonable $295 anf $325, respectively. The Apartment is ideal for a smaller group of players or families and adds an interesting touch to the amenities at Rum Pointe.
Streamsong Resort – Bowling Green, Florida
Over the course of barely a decade, Streamsong has made a strong claim to the title of Florida's best golf resort. Its three golf courses by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Red) and Gil Hanse (Black) are rugged and charming, carved through terrain that looks more lunar than Floridian at times. The 216-room Lodge is the popular accommodations option, but the 12 rooms above the main clubhouse at the Red and Blue courses make for cozy, convenient lodgings that are available to be booked out completely by medium-sized groups. Dedicated butler service, souped-up golf carts and a common living room with a huge TV, food and beverage and a pool table are all amenities these rooms offer.
Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge - Tucson, Ariz.
Distinct from the large, 398-room Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, the Lodge at Ventana Canyon sits above the clubhouse that serves the two on-site Tom Fazio-designed golf courses. At 800 to 1,500 square feet, the 50 available suites are large and feature kitchenettes, private balconies or patios and more amenities.
Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club – Durham, North Carolina
Even University of North Carolina fans would concede that the hotel presiding over their rival school’s golf course and above the pro shop is excellent. With 271 rooms of ranging sizes and levels of luxury, the Washington Duke Inn reflects the pride and distinction of the university. The golf course, a Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design later renovated by son Rees, is known as one of the best university courses in the country, and the Bull Durham Bar is a great place for a drink.
The Lodge at Ventana Canyon in Tucson. 50 Suites tied into the clubhouse. Golf cart drop off in the basement with stairs up the 19th hole and your suite. Hard to beat.
Great tips. Thanks. As far as I can see, no one has mentioned the Old Course Hotel at St Andrews which looks right over the famous 17th Road Hole with the bonus of the incredible view of the 1st and 18th holes, the Royal and Ancient clubhouse and the sea. One of those iconic hard-to-beat locations. Amazing golf yesterday at Gleneagles, by both US and European players.
I second the comments about both Cabot Links and Torrey Pines. I used to say that Cabot Links in Nova Scotia was in the middle of nowhere, but that's not true, it's at the far end of nowhere. But once you get there every room in the hotel has a view overlooking the golf course and the ocean. The golf course is fantastic and next year Cabot Cliffs will open and they will have 36 holes of fantastic golf.
Torrey Pines cannot be beat for someplace a lot closer and more accessible. Staying at the Lodge at Torrey Pines or the Hilton at Torrey Pines you can walk to the golf course. You want to make sure you get a room overlooking the golf course and the ocean. There is nothing like watching the sunset from a balcony overlooking this incredible golf course.
If you know a member to book it, the rooms at Congressional are around $175 a night. And few clubhouses have the history, ambiance and memorabilia to match "Congo".
One of my favourite sleeps on the course is the Lodge at Hammock Beach and the Nicklaus Ocean Course. You sleep on the 3rd floor, eat on the 2nd floor and the pro shop is on the 1st floor. All rooms have ocean and golf course views. We can't wait to go back. Would 2nd the motion for Fox Harbour in Wallace Nova Scotia mentioned above.
Food, accomodation and golf at its best ! Wish I had my own jet because they also have their own airfield.
You should have included Kiawah Island, SC. We've rented houses there for the past 10+ years, on the 18th fairway of Turtle Point golf course and a short (50 yds) walk to the clubhouse, practice facility, and a damn good restaurant and pub.
Kingsley Club.
2 Irish Cottages. Each has 4 br's, each br has 2 queens, flat screen and private bath.
Living area with flat screen, fireplace, kitchen and dinning area Screened in porch for cigars and cards!
They stock up for you as well as come in and prepare dinners.
I have been to several on your list, but The Golf Club of Tennessee is about as good as it gets! Great course and wonderful accommodations in a cabin which sleeps 8 and 5 more double rooms above the Clubhouse.
How about Firestone CC? I had the opportunity to stay in the rooms above the clubhouse there and it made for a very memorable trip.
Lakewood Shores Resort, Oscoda Michigan. The Gailes course is one of the best links style courses on this side of the pond.