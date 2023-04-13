8 great golf courses and resorts offering clubhouse accommodations

Walking downstairs to the first tee is a great feeling.
Tim Gavrich
The Lodge at Arcadia Bluffs is located at the original course about 1.5 miles up the road from the South Course.

(UPDATED: April, 2023)

It’s like waking up, walking to your kitchen and finding breakfast on the table waiting for you.

The opportunity to walk down a flight of stairs and find yourself on the first tee of a nice golf course is a rare treat.

Most resorts have their accommodations near the course, and that's great. But there’s just something a little bit sweeter about the opportunity to stay "on" the course. Here are 10 places where you can do just that:

Arcadia Bluffs – Arcadia, Michigan

A view from tee #18 at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course.

Overlooking Lake Michigan, the clubhouse at Arcadia Bluffs, designed in a Nantucket style, has 15 guestrooms—all with singular California King-sized bed—for visitors looking to stay and play on property. Lake-facing rooms range from $365 to $750 per night while “Standard” or sunrise-facing rooms go for $335 to $395 in the June-through-September high season. Arcadia Bluffs also has a standalone, 21-room Bluffs Lodge as well as four-bedroom cottages along the second hole of the original Bluffs golf course, which offers broad and commanding views of the lake.

Firestone Country Club - Akron, Ohio

Firestone Country Club's club rooms are clustered around relaxing common spaces.

A longtime host of the PGA Tour, Firestone's South Course is now the host of the PGA Tour Champions' Kaulig Companies Championship. Purely a members' club for decades, Firestone now permits non-member guests to stay and play, including in its unique dormitory-style rooms overlooking the main men's locker room. Guests have the ability to play not just the South Course, but the North and Fazio courses as well.

Pearl River Resort (Dancing Rabbit Golf Club) – Philadelphia, Mississippi

Dancing Rabbit's clubhouse features eight guestrooms.

Most visitors to the Tom Fazio-designed Dancing Rabbit Golf Club end up staying in one of a few nearby hotels within Pearl River Resort, but visitors do have the option of staying in one of eight guest rooms on the second floor of the clubhouse, each with a King bed and whirlpool bath, on a space-available basis. Staying at Dancing Rabbit gives guests the use of their own lighted golf cart as well.

Dancing Rabbit GC
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Azaleas
Philadelphia, Mississippi
Resort
3.7570352941
25
Write Review
Dancing Rabbit GC
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks
Philadelphia, Mississippi
Resort
4.7860571429
61
Write Review

Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club – Southern Pines, North Carolina

The historic Inn overlooks the 18th green of Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Mid Pines is a classic, down to its charming, lovely Donald Ross golf course, restored by Kyle Franz in 2013. The Mid Pines Inn, upstairs from the pro shop, has stood watch over the first tee and putting green since it opened in 1921, providing visitors near-instantaneous access to the golf course.

Dormy houses and clubhouse accommodations in the UK

Several clubs across the Atlantic have rooms in their clubhouses, making for a convenient and fun option for groups doing grand tours of the great links and inland courses of England, Scotland and Wales. Here are a few clubs with overnight accommodations within or adjacent to their clubhouses:

England
- Burnham & Berrow Golf Club
- Formby Golf Club
- Ganton Golf Club
- Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club
- Royal St. George's Golf Club
- Rye Golf Club

Scotland
- Craigielaw Golf Club

Wales
- Aberdovey Golf Club
- Pyle & Kenfig Golf Club
- Tenby Golf Club
- Royal Porthcawl Golf Club

Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links – Berlin, Maryland 

Designed by P.B. Dye, Rum Pointe Golf Course is one of Ocean City's most scenic courses.

Pete and son P.B. Dye teamed up to craft Rum Pointe, which enjoys a windswept setting. A number of holes overlook the bay separating the course from Ocean City. Located at the top of the clubhouse is a three-bedroom Apartment, which the course rents to visitors for stays of at least two nights. Nightly peak-season weekday and weekend rates are a relatively reasonable $295 anf $325, respectively. The Apartment is ideal for a smaller group of players or families and adds an interesting touch to the amenities at Rum Pointe.

Streamsong Resort – Bowling Green, Florida

Streamsong Resort: Clubhouse
A view of the clubhouse and practice area at Streamsong Resort. Streamsong Resort
streamsong-albatross.jpg
Streamsong's Albatross room is a fully-stocked common area for overnight guests in the clubhouse. Streamsong Resort

Over the course of barely a decade, Streamsong has made a strong claim to the title of Florida's best golf resort. Its three golf courses by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Red) and Gil Hanse (Black) are rugged and charming, carved through terrain that looks more lunar than Floridian at times. The 216-room Lodge is the popular accommodations option, but the 12 rooms above the main clubhouse at the Red and Blue courses make for cozy, convenient lodgings that are available to be booked out completely by medium-sized groups. Dedicated butler service, souped-up golf carts and a common living room with a huge TV, food and beverage and a pool table are all amenities these rooms offer.

Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge - Tucson, Ariz.

The first hole on the Canyon course at Ventana Canyon

Distinct from the large, 398-room Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, the Lodge at Ventana Canyon sits above the clubhouse that serves the two on-site Tom Fazio-designed golf courses. At 800 to 1,500 square feet, the 50 available suites are large and feature kitchenettes, private balconies or patios and more amenities.

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club – Durham, North Carolina

Even University of North Carolina fans would concede that the hotel presiding over their rival school’s golf course and above the pro shop is excellent. With 271 rooms of ranging sizes and levels of luxury, the Washington Duke Inn reflects the pride and distinction of the university. The golf course, a Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design later renovated by son Rees, is known as one of the best university courses in the country, and the Bull Durham Bar is a great place for a drink.

Have you ever stayed "on" the golf course at any of the above or other places? Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.

Sea Island Resort - Plantation golf course - 12th
U.S. Golf Resorts
May 20, 2020
Browse our database of hundreds of golf resorts here.

RoundupsTrips
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
39 Comments
Commented on

The Lodge at Ventana Canyon in Tucson. 50 Suites tied into the clubhouse. Golf cart drop off in the basement with stairs up the 19th hole and your suite. Hard to beat.

Commented on

Great tips. Thanks. As far as I can see, no one has mentioned the Old Course Hotel at St Andrews which looks right over the famous 17th Road Hole with the bonus of the incredible view of the 1st and 18th holes, the Royal and Ancient clubhouse and the sea. One of those iconic hard-to-beat locations. Amazing golf yesterday at Gleneagles, by both US and European players.

Commented on

I second the comments about both Cabot Links and Torrey Pines. I used to say that Cabot Links in Nova Scotia was in the middle of nowhere, but that's not true, it's at the far end of nowhere. But once you get there every room in the hotel has a view overlooking the golf course and the ocean. The golf course is fantastic and next year Cabot Cliffs will open and they will have 36 holes of fantastic golf.

Torrey Pines cannot be beat for someplace a lot closer and more accessible. Staying at the Lodge at Torrey Pines or the Hilton at Torrey Pines you can walk to the golf course. You want to make sure you get a room overlooking the golf course and the ocean. There is nothing like watching the sunset from a balcony overlooking this incredible golf course.

Commented on

If you know a member to book it, the rooms at Congressional are around $175 a night. And few clubhouses have the history, ambiance and memorabilia to match "Congo".

Commented on

One of my favourite sleeps on the course is the Lodge at Hammock Beach and the Nicklaus Ocean Course. You sleep on the 3rd floor, eat on the 2nd floor and the pro shop is on the 1st floor. All rooms have ocean and golf course views. We can't wait to go back. Would 2nd the motion for Fox Harbour in Wallace Nova Scotia mentioned above.
Food, accomodation and golf at its best ! Wish I had my own jet because they also have their own airfield.

Default User Avatar
Commented on

You should have included Kiawah Island, SC. We've rented houses there for the past 10+ years, on the 18th fairway of Turtle Point golf course and a short (50 yds) walk to the clubhouse, practice facility, and a damn good restaurant and pub.

Commented on

Kingsley Club.

2 Irish Cottages. Each has 4 br's, each br has 2 queens, flat screen and private bath.

Living area with flat screen, fireplace, kitchen and dinning area Screened in porch for cigars and cards!

They stock up for you as well as come in and prepare dinners.

Commented on

I have been to several on your list, but The Golf Club of Tennessee is about as good as it gets! Great course and wonderful accommodations in a cabin which sleeps 8 and 5 more double rooms above the Clubhouse.

Commented on

How about Firestone CC? I had the opportunity to stay in the rooms above the clubhouse there and it made for a very memorable trip.

Default User Avatar
Commented on

Lakewood Shores Resort, Oscoda Michigan. The Gailes course is one of the best links style courses on this side of the pond.

More from the author
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Articles
3 Min Read
With help from Tiger Woods, baseball great Mike Trout joins a growing list of pro athletes who own a golf course
April 10, 2023
Golf course news and notes: April, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
harbour-town-18-hero.jpg
Articles
10 Min Read
RBC Heritage: a hole-by-hole guide to Harbour Town Golf Links
April 10, 2023
Pete Dye's midcentury-modern masterpiece remains relevant against the best golfers in the world and great fun for the rest of us.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
What does the future hold for Wolf Point Ranch?
Articles
6 Min Read
12 exclusive golf courses you will (probably) never play
April 10, 2023
We're redefining the meaning of "the most exclusive golf courses." These courses make the likes of Augusta and Pine Valley look downright easy to access.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Harbour Town Golf Links - No. 4
Articles
5 Min Read
Hilton Head's 10 best courses
April 6, 2023
Mike Bailey is no stranger to Hilton Head Island-Bluffton and ranks his favorite courses to play.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
Tim Gavrich
By Mike Bailey, Tim Gavrich
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus Smiling
Articles
2 Min Read
10 great golf instruction tips from Masters champions
April 5, 2023
From Nicklaus to Woods to Singh and many in between, these great players have decades of experience and wisdom that can help you play better golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide
April 3, 2023
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Chevy Chase In 'Caddyshack'
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes
March 22, 2023
The best golf movies - all available to rent and buy from Vudu - scored high on the Tomatometer.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Austin Country Club - No. 17
Articles
1 Min Read
How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel
March 15, 2023
Where and how to watch and stream live coverage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
By GolfPass Staff
PGA TOUR - 2005 The Presidents Cup - Practice Round - September 21, 2005
Articles
9 Min Read
Golf ball manufacturers, pros and architects react to the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback
March 16, 2023
The 19th-hole debates are part of what makes golf fun. The game's two ruling institutions just gave millions fodder for months.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Mountain Course at Incline Village - female golfer
Articles
4 Min Read
Changing the stereotype of the "ladies tees" in golf
March 27, 2023
It's time to get rid of gender bias and call them 'forward' tees.
Libby Gilliland head shot
By Libby Gilliland
Read More
Now Reading
8 great golf courses and resorts offering clubhouse accommodations
Search Near Me