8 great golf courses and resorts offering clubhouse accommodations

(UPDATED: April, 2023)

It’s like waking up, walking to your kitchen and finding breakfast on the table waiting for you.

The opportunity to walk down a flight of stairs and find yourself on the first tee of a nice golf course is a rare treat.

Most resorts have their accommodations near the course, and that's great. But there’s just something a little bit sweeter about the opportunity to stay "on" the course. Here are 10 places where you can do just that:

Arcadia Bluffs – Arcadia, Michigan

A view from tee #18 at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course. Arcadia Bluffs GC

Overlooking Lake Michigan, the clubhouse at Arcadia Bluffs, designed in a Nantucket style, has 15 guestrooms—all with singular California King-sized bed—for visitors looking to stay and play on property. Lake-facing rooms range from $365 to $750 per night while “Standard” or sunrise-facing rooms go for $335 to $395 in the June-through-September high season. Arcadia Bluffs also has a standalone, 21-room Bluffs Lodge as well as four-bedroom cottages along the second hole of the original Bluffs golf course, which offers broad and commanding views of the lake.

Firestone Country Club - Akron, Ohio

Firestone Country Club's club rooms are clustered around relaxing common spaces. Firestone Country Club

A longtime host of the PGA Tour, Firestone's South Course is now the host of the PGA Tour Champions' Kaulig Companies Championship. Purely a members' club for decades, Firestone now permits non-member guests to stay and play, including in its unique dormitory-style rooms overlooking the main men's locker room. Guests have the ability to play not just the South Course, but the North and Fazio courses as well.

Pearl River Resort (Dancing Rabbit Golf Club) – Philadelphia, Mississippi

Dancing Rabbit's clubhouse features eight guestrooms. Pearl River Resort

Most visitors to the Tom Fazio-designed Dancing Rabbit Golf Club end up staying in one of a few nearby hotels within Pearl River Resort, but visitors do have the option of staying in one of eight guest rooms on the second floor of the clubhouse, each with a King bed and whirlpool bath, on a space-available basis. Staying at Dancing Rabbit gives guests the use of their own lighted golf cart as well.

Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club – Southern Pines, North Carolina

The historic Inn overlooks the 18th green of Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Mid Pines is a classic, down to its charming, lovely Donald Ross golf course, restored by Kyle Franz in 2013. The Mid Pines Inn, upstairs from the pro shop, has stood watch over the first tee and putting green since it opened in 1921, providing visitors near-instantaneous access to the golf course.

Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links – Berlin, Maryland

Designed by P.B. Dye, Rum Pointe Golf Course is one of Ocean City's most scenic courses. Reviewer 'MasterTigerWoods'/GolfPass

Pete and son P.B. Dye teamed up to craft Rum Pointe, which enjoys a windswept setting. A number of holes overlook the bay separating the course from Ocean City. Located at the top of the clubhouse is a three-bedroom Apartment, which the course rents to visitors for stays of at least two nights. Nightly peak-season weekday and weekend rates are a relatively reasonable $295 anf $325, respectively. The Apartment is ideal for a smaller group of players or families and adds an interesting touch to the amenities at Rum Pointe.

Streamsong Resort – Bowling Green, Florida

Over the course of barely a decade, Streamsong has made a strong claim to the title of Florida's best golf resort. Its three golf courses by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Red) and Gil Hanse (Black) are rugged and charming, carved through terrain that looks more lunar than Floridian at times. The 216-room Lodge is the popular accommodations option, but the 12 rooms above the main clubhouse at the Red and Blue courses make for cozy, convenient lodgings that are available to be booked out completely by medium-sized groups. Dedicated butler service, souped-up golf carts and a common living room with a huge TV, food and beverage and a pool table are all amenities these rooms offer.

Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge - Tucson, Ariz.

The first hole on the Canyon course at Ventana Canyon Courtesy image

Distinct from the large, 398-room Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, the Lodge at Ventana Canyon sits above the clubhouse that serves the two on-site Tom Fazio-designed golf courses. At 800 to 1,500 square feet, the 50 available suites are large and feature kitchenettes, private balconies or patios and more amenities.

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club – Durham, North Carolina

Even University of North Carolina fans would concede that the hotel presiding over their rival school’s golf course and above the pro shop is excellent. With 271 rooms of ranging sizes and levels of luxury, the Washington Duke Inn reflects the pride and distinction of the university. The golf course, a Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design later renovated by son Rees, is known as one of the best university courses in the country, and the Bull Durham Bar is a great place for a drink.

Have you ever stayed "on" the golf course at any of the above or other places? Please share your thoughts or read what others are saying below.