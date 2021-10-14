Comfort stations: Where luxury golf meets free food and drink

Comfort stations have become the new norm at exclusive private clubs like The Summit, which makes its PGA Tour debut this weekend.
Tim Gavrich
,
Ice cream is available on course at the Summit Club.

While you watch the PGA Tour this weekend at The Summit Club, imagine yourself playing the fairways of this immaculate Tom Fazio design in Summerlin, the posh community outside Las Vegas.

Those lucky enough to do so are not only spoiled with a great golf course, but one of the best perks of a luxury golf experience - the comfort station.

When a golfer walks into a comfort station, they truly feel like a kid in a candy store. Everything's FREE. Food. Drinks. Snacks. Candy. Cookies. Even the dreaded healthy stuff like apples and granola bars. You name it.

Good thing your kitchen cupboard doesn't look like this. Your dentist would have a field day. The calling card inside The Summit's comfort station is Haagen-Dazs ice cream, perfect for those searing summer days in the desert. On Hawaii (Big) Island, it's hard to choose between the homemade ice-cream sandwiches or a frozen margarita at Kohanaiki's two comfort stations.

The temptation is to grab two of everything until your host points out the camera, set up to keep greedy golfers from going overboard.

What do a couple $2 candy bars and $5 beers matter when a club like The Summit charges a $200,000 initiation fees, plus more annual fees? The Summit is one of many high-end clubs created or bought by Discovery Land Co., which dreamed up the concept of the comfort station in the 1990s.

The comfort station is geared toward the high-end private club, but over the years, the idea has filtered down to resort courses that want to impress. Even some public courses have adopted the idea that giving golfers something for "free" makes them feel more welcomed and appreciated. Here's where to find a few comfort stations, and other treats, to feel like a real golf god.

Comfort in Los Cabos

Rancho San Lucas - Shark shack
Golfers at Rancho San Lucas can enjoy complementary fish tacos and sliders at the Shark shack comfort stations on the back nine. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Quivira golf course - comfort station
The comfort stations stocked with food and drink help make Quivira Golf Club experience so special. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Quivira Golf Club - comfort station at hole 9
The sliders (and other treats) cooked up at the comfort station next to the ninth tee are part of the all-inclusive round at Quivira Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Costa Palmas - Lucha Libre comfort station
The Lucha Libre comfort station serves killer tacos and more during a round at Costa Palmas. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Costa Palmas - Bouchie's
Bouchie's is the open-air cafe that serves as a comfort station for golfers playing Costa Palmas. It sits adjacent to the putting green and first tee, but can also be visited after the fifth hole. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Dunes Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas - slider bar
A day at the Dunes Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas starts at the slider bar near the driving range, where breakfast/lunch sliders and smoothies are delicious treats. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cabo del Sol golf course - fish tacos
THEN: Free fish tacos were available at the turn while playing the Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol, but the rebranding to The Cove Club changed things. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Taco Bambi - Cove Club
NOW: The new Taco Bambi is located by the 7th tee on the beach and ocean at The Cove Club. Golfers can savor the fresh fish tacos washed down by a tequila shot. Courtesy photo

"Cabo" is the only golf destination that's gone all-in on the comfort station. Almost every course worth playing, resort or private, offers the experience. It's also part of the reason the courses at the tip of Mexico's Baja Peninsula are generally quite expensive to play.

Many Cabo comfort stations are even more over-the-top than their U.S. counterparts. They are staffed with chefs ready to cook up a fresh fish taco or other delicacy. Quivira by Jack Nicklaus boasts two comfort stations, one on the clifftops overlooking the water and another on the ninth hole, where a chef takes personal orders.

Golfers at Diamante can order up sliders, breakfast or lunch, and smoothies before their round at Diamante Dunes at the "slider bar" adjacent to the driving range. Rancho San Lucas serves up the Shark Shack, named after designer Greg Norman, on the course. Costa Palmas, a new Robert Trent Jones Jr. design up the Cape, outdoes them both with Bouchie's, a small restaurant/store next to the driving range that also can be a pit stop for more after the fifth hole, and another comfort station, 'Lucha Libre', on the course. All of these spectacular courses mentioned above require a stay at an affiliated resort to play.

For years, Cabo del Sol's Ocean course was famous for its free fish tacos at the turn. Now that it's been rebranded as the completely private Cove Club, the free fish tacos are served in an even more impressive place, the Taco Bambi, located by the 7th tee right on the beach and the ocean. Membership does have its privileges.

Puerto Los Cabos is the only truly public course with a comfort station. It didn't have one originally when the club opened with a nine by both Norman and Nicklaus. Costumers eventually demanded they get one once a third nine by Nicklaus was added, according to Sergio Castillo, who has been the director of golf since the 27-hole club's early days.

Munchies in Montana

The comfort station at Moonlight Basin is stocked with food and treats.

If the TV cameras hadn't been on them during The Match in Big Sky, Montana, earlier this summer, it's likely one of Bryson, Phil, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers would have visited the comfort station at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin for a mid-round snack. Not many golfers realize that Moonlight Basin and its nearby sister course, Spanish Peaks, actually offer some public access. You simply need to rent a home in one of the associated communities. The 139-room Montage Big Sky will open next to the impressive Spanish Peaks log clubhouse by the end of the year, offering even more access to a really strong Tom Weiskopf design. True to their environment, the comfort stations at each place are rustic-looking backwoods escapes.

Ozarks National

A comfort station golfers pass twice at Ozarks National at Big Cedar Lodge serves up free hot dogs and drinks.

The Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri walks the line between country kitsch and lavish luxe all the time. That's what makes its comfort station on Ozarks National kinda funny and kinda cool at the same time. Golfers playing the course can help themselves to free hot dogs, chips and pop (or soda, if that's what you call it). Alcoholic beverages cost money. Nothing extravagant but a dawg or two still relieves the hunger pangs.

Tranquilo Golf Club

Who says free on-course food always has to be unhealthy? At the Tom Fazio-designed Tranquilo Golf Club near Disney at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, there are cooler boxes with chilled apples and oranges posted by the restrooms.

Hartford Golf Club

The Hartford Golf Club, a 27-hole Donald Ross layout, features one nine that has a relatively modest but welcome extra treat at strategic points. Pre-COVID, not one but two upright plastic jugs sit beside a few tee boxes, one spigot dispensing water and the other pouring the club's refreshing Arnold Palmer blend of tea and lemonade. Here's hoping for a return.

Brandon Tucker tours more comfort stations at private clubs
Bluejack National comfort station
A comfort station at Bluejack National: There's water here somewhere. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
Boot Ranch - comfort stations
Comfort stations at Boot Ranch Golf Club have not just plenty of water but other snacks and drinks. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club - Comfort stations
A signature of Discovery Land communities is that there are two comfort stations on the golf course, stocked with everything from sodas and root beer floats to candy and snacks. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Been to a comfort station that's blown you away? Let us know in the comments below.

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed more than 1,000 courses and golf destinations for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfadvisor and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
