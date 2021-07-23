Fresh on the heels of a report that the resort is looking into building a sixth 18-hole championship golf course, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort made big golf news for the second time in as many days on Tuesday.

The Oregon resort owned by Mike Keiser and hailed by many as the best in America for its spectacular beauty and embrace of links golf for its guiding principles will host a baker's dozen USGA Championships from 2022 through 2045.

The first: next year's U.S. Junior Amateur, which will be played over David McLay Kidd's original course, with the Coore & Crenshaw Bandon Trails serving as the secondary stoke play site.

"Amateur golf will always have a place at Bandon Dunes, and this commitment from the USGA is significant," said Keiser. "We welcome all the great championships that the USGA will bring to the resort as Bandon Dunes is the home of amateur golf."

The USGA now has secured long-term commitments for host championships on both coasts. Bandon Dunes' eagerness to be a hub of top-flight competitive amateur golf compliments the commitment of Pinehurst Resort to become an "anchor site" for the U.S. Open, with the USGA also planning to build a second headquarters in the North Carolina Sandhills. Pinehurst No. 2 is signed on to host the U.S. Open in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. Three of those years - '29, '35 and '41 - will see the USGA host events at both Pinehurst and Bandon.