Hello readers,

Today we’re pleased to announce that Golf Advisor has officially joined forces with GolfPass. We’ve created a single, all-encompassing golf home that combines our leading courses & travel database and content with the instruction, original shows and archives at GolfPass.

Rest assured that our content, from our course guide and over 1.2 million reviews from our community to all our articles and video remains free! We’re still going to be sending you our bi-weekly emails with the same great content you are currently enjoying. You’ll be able to find our extensive global course guide with all our ratings & reviews on GolfPass (this is where you’ll also write your own!)

I’m also excited because we’re getting a big jolt in support from GolfPass. We'll have inside access to their industry leading instruction faculty. We’ve got a new and improved loyalty program in the works that will supercharge our Local Golf Advisors. If you like watching a lot of video, you'll see you can now 'Favorite' videos and save them to your profile to watch and share later.

An annual membership to GolfPass includes monthly tee time credits at GolfNow, travel perks like our Trip Manager powered by Golf Genius, $100 off our travel packages over $1,000, and GolfPass’ extensive library of video content. You can also directly ask the teaching faculty questions about their tips or your swing. Get a free 7-day trial.

If you want free instruction content, be sure to sign up for GolfPass’ Daily Video Tips here.

Your support of the website means everything to myself and the whole team at GolfPass. Please drop me a line if you have any comments on the new site and we’ll be sure to address them. CONTACT US

Thank you again for all the support and have a wonderful and safe holiday,

Brandon Tucker

Sr. Managing Editor