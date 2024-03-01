Top 25 Public Golf Courses in New York - Golfers' Choice 2024

Check out the 25 best public golf courses in the Empire State.
What are the top public golf courses in New York?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New York or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

New York golf courses reviewed in 2023: 157
Reviews of New York golf courses in 2023: 5,175

The 25 best public golf courses in New York

  1. Shenendoah Golf Club
    Shenendoah Golf Club at Turning Stone
    Verona, New York
    Public/Resort
    Green fee: $160
    What they're saying: "Love this course and the Turning Stone treatment. Turning Stone Golf is DEFINITELY the crown jewel of central NY golfing. You cannot be in this area and not try one of these courses. It’s an incredible experience." - GolfPass reviewer

  2. Monster Golf Club at Resorts World Catskills
    Monster GC at Resorts World Catskills
    Monster Golf Club at Resorts World Catskills
    Monticello, New York
    Resort
    What they're saying: "The Monster has beautiful views. Each hole has its challenging personality. (The) course was in immaculate condition. Invited friends to play the Monster from the tips, (and) although we didn't score well, we had a good time. I recommend every golfer should experience playing the 7,600-yard course from the tips." - heartmender1

  3. The Links at Greystone
    The Links at Greystone: #18
    The Links at Greystone
    Walworth, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $51
    What they're saying: "I can only say, we will be back soon. (The) condition and layout are better than most private clubs. Visually stunning when standing on most if not all tee boxes. Just a great place. Get out here if you can. Drive 2 or 3 hours, it's worth it." - rctoth

  4. Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Leatherstocking GC
    Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Cooperstown, New York
    Public/Resort
    Green fee: $150
    What they're saying: "Leatherstocking is a New York treasure. The beauty, challenge, layout, amenities, you'll be hard pressed to find a better golf experience.. I played with my wife who's not a strong golfer and she thoroughly enjoyed it." - JRAR64

  5. The Links at Hiawatha Landing
    Links at Hiawatha Landing: #16
    The Links at Hiawatha Landing
    Apalachin, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses dollar for dollar I’ve ever played. Lots of variety, challenging but not punitive. Greens and fairways were in great shape, particularly given the dry summer. I always look forward to playing here every year." - Michael7428275

  6. Phillip J. Rotella Memorial
    Phillip J. Rotella Memorial GC
    Phillip J. Rotella Memorial Golf Course
    Thiells, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $33
    What they're saying: "Course was challenging, but with several friendlier holes. It was well maintained and it has a fair amount of changes in elevation, Overall a good challenge. I would recommend it to others." - egetto109

  7. Hidden Valley Golf Club
    Hidden Valley GC
    Hidden Valley Golf Club
    Whitesboro, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $62
    What they're saying: "Hidden Valley is a very nice course that is fun for us average golfers. Nice layout with lots of variation on hole configuration. Most of the greens were in good shape, round in shape and slanted back to front. Some of steep drop offs on the back side so leaving the ball short is the better option. (The) staff is friendly. The beer is cold and we enjoyed the food. We're going again in a couple days and every time we're in the area." - edusher

  8. Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Club
    Seneca Hickory Stick GC
    Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course
    Lewiston, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "First time playing Seneca and my first impression was WOW! Course is well kept, the condition of the course from the tee box, fairway and green was superb! The layout is great to play. Challenging and fun. The views around the course were beautiful. Really great day of golf" - paulcanman

  9. Black at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
    Black at Bethpage State Park GC
    Black at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
    Farmingdale, New York
    Municipal
    59
    59
    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Ahhh Bethpage Black, the legend lives! Got a chance to play on a work trip and may I say, it doesn't live up to the hype, it exceeds it! Rarely does any experience in life exceed such high expectations, but the Black Course certainly does. It's just such a golfers paradise at Bethpage." - DJSlider

  10. Pound Ridge Golf Club
    Pound Ridge: #4
    Pound Ridge Golf Club
    Pound Ridge, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $130
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing at Pound Ridge and I’ll definitely go back! Very beautiful landscape, secluded, quiet, and challenging. Make sure you hone in on your driver shots before playing here as you’ll find yourself on the wrong fairways if you tend to slice. I highly recommend this course. Get the chicken sandwich at the 9th hole!" - agilkes13

  11. Patriot Hills Golf Club
    Patriot Hills GC: #3
    Patriot Hills Golf Club
    Stony Point, New York
    Municipal
    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course, great scenery, friendly and helpful staff, great amenities" - u441934454

  12. Mill Creek Golf Club
    Mill Creek GC
    Mill Creek Golf Club
    Churchville, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Challenging layout and perfect course condition. Highly recommended!!" - mspac1368

  13. Seven Oaks Golf Club
    Seven Oaks GC
    Seven Oaks Golf Club
    Hamilton, New York
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing this course. It’s playable while having plenty of fairway hazards and bunkers to make this a challenging course." - reloewen

  14. Top of the World Golf Course
    Top of the World GC
    Top of the World Golf Course
    Lake George, New York
    Public/Resort
    Green fee: $43
    What they're saying: "I’ve played here a bunch of times. And every time it has been enjoyable. The sights only add great things to this lovely, yet challenging course… Greens are definitely tough to read, but all and all, it was a great round!!!" - erikbille

  15. Golf Club at Mansion Ridge
    The GC at Mansion Ridge
    Golf Club at Mansion Ridge
    Monroe, New York
    Semi-Private
    What they're saying: "Always fun to play a Jack design. The course is fairly tight in spots with a good deal of elevation changes, especially 18. This adds some rewards if you hit it straight. The greens moved very fast, but easy to read. " - Smr87

  16. West Point Golf Course
    West Point GC
    West Point Golf Course
    West Point, New York
    Military
    Green fee: $56
    What they're saying: "The course is in excellent condition. If you love lots of hills to play on, this is your place. The staff is extremely friendly and helpful ! It is a lovely community around here that I love to visit. Will come back very soon…" - u314161603093

  17. Camillus Hills Golf Club
    Camillus Hills GC: #10
    Camillus Hills Golf Club
    Camillus, New York
    Public
    What they're saying: "Camillus CC is a scenic golf course with excellent playing conditions. The greens were great and the staff was friendly and helpful. I will definitely return to play again." - Manny2122

  18. Cherry Creek Golf - Links Course
    Cherry Creek Golf - The Links
    Cherry Creek Golf - The Links Course
    Riverhead, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Nice course with a good variety of holes. This course is always in good shape and it always seems to be windy. The course is challenging due to some long holes and the wind. Greens roll nicely." - u314162042834

  19. Wild Wood Country Club
    Wild Wood CC: #17
    Wild Wood Country Club
    Rush, New York
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "Good fairways, I love the golf carts. The carts have a full LED color screen which shows the yards and tee locations. Great staff to help you out with anything you need." - brentski84

  20. The Golf Club at Middle Bay
    GC at Middle Bay
    The Golf Club at Middle Bay
    Oceanside, New York
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "I play this course regularly. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The course is challenging and fair. The practice area is terrific. Come play this course. Tou will love it too!" - scottheuer

  21. Casperkill Golf Club
    Casperkill GC
    Casperkill Golf Club
    Poughkeepsie, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "This course is an underrated gem in the Hudson Valley. Robert Trent Jones design produces 18 interesting holes that are both enjoyable and a challenge. Water hazards, elevation changes, tall trees, long and short holes allowing you to use all the clubs in your bag." - pmackint

  22. Batavia Country Club
    Batavia CC: #9
    Batavia Country Club
    Batavia, New York
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $19
    What they're saying: "Very nice golf course. Manicured very well. Staff very nice. Great track." - hawkfan65

  23. Dunwoodie Golf Course
    Dunwoodie GC
    Dunwoodie Golf Course
    Yonkers, New York
    Public
    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "Dunwoodie is always good and (a) good value. (It's a) fun layout. The middle tees play a lot longer than 5,500 yards. Friendly staff, good grill, electronic carts with GPS." - hyoungshik

  24. Blue Hill Golf Course
    Blue Hill GC
    Pines/Woodland at Blue Hill Golf Course
    Pearl River, New York
    Public
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Easy to find the balls. Greens well kept. The 2 guys in the shop were very friendly. The starter was amazing and the cart girls came by frequently." - flanimal35

  25. Town of Wallkill Golf Club
    Town of Wallkill GC
    Town Of Wallkill Golf Club
    Middletown, New York
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "Played here for the first time and was definitely worth it! Practice green was spot on! Course was in great condition. Very well maintained and landscaped. A definite must play if you're looking for a great experience!" - Daberbs

Golfers' Choice 2024Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Programming Specialist for GolfPass and Fandango. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
