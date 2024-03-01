Top 25 Public Golf Courses in New York - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in New York?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New York or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
New York golf courses reviewed in 2023: 157
Reviews of New York golf courses in 2023: 5,175
The 25 best public golf courses in New York
Shenendoah Golf ClubVerona, New YorkPublic/Resort4.988611764735
Green fee: $160
What they're saying: "Love this course and the Turning Stone treatment. Turning Stone Golf is DEFINITELY the crown jewel of central NY golfing. You cannot be in this area and not try one of these courses. It’s an incredible experience." - GolfPass reviewer
Monster Golf Club at Resorts World CatskillsMonticello, New YorkResort4.903741176536
What they're saying: "The Monster has beautiful views. Each hole has its challenging personality. (The) course was in immaculate condition. Invited friends to play the Monster from the tips, (and) although we didn't score well, we had a good time. I recommend every golfer should experience playing the 7,600-yard course from the tips." - heartmender1
The Links at Greystone
Green fee: $51
What they're saying: "I can only say, we will be back soon. (The) condition and layout are better than most private clubs. Visually stunning when standing on most if not all tee boxes. Just a great place. Get out here if you can. Drive 2 or 3 hours, it's worth it." - rctoth
Leatherstocking Golf CourseCooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.743243
Green fee: $150
What they're saying: "Leatherstocking is a New York treasure. The beauty, challenge, layout, amenities, you'll be hard pressed to find a better golf experience.. I played with my wife who's not a strong golfer and she thoroughly enjoyed it." - JRAR64
The Links at Hiawatha LandingApalachin, New YorkPublic4.7377647059123
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "One of the best courses dollar for dollar I’ve ever played. Lots of variety, challenging but not punitive. Greens and fairways were in great shape, particularly given the dry summer. I always look forward to playing here every year." - Michael7428275
Phillip J. Rotella MemorialThiells, New YorkPublic4.5355294118137
Green fee: $33
What they're saying: "Course was challenging, but with several friendlier holes. It was well maintained and it has a fair amount of changes in elevation, Overall a good challenge. I would recommend it to others." - egetto109
Hidden Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: "Hidden Valley is a very nice course that is fun for us average golfers. Nice layout with lots of variation on hole configuration. Most of the greens were in good shape, round in shape and slanted back to front. Some of steep drop offs on the back side so leaving the ball short is the better option. (The) staff is friendly. The beer is cold and we enjoyed the food. We're going again in a couple days and every time we're in the area." - edusher
Seneca Hickory Stick Golf ClubLewiston, New YorkPublic4.7523705882336
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "First time playing Seneca and my first impression was WOW! Course is well kept, the condition of the course from the tee box, fairway and green was superb! The layout is great to play. Challenging and fun. The views around the course were beautiful. Really great day of golf" - paulcanman
Black at Bethpage State Park Golf CourseFarmingdale, New YorkMunicipal4.782552941259
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "Ahhh Bethpage Black, the legend lives! Got a chance to play on a work trip and may I say, it doesn't live up to the hype, it exceeds it! Rarely does any experience in life exceed such high expectations, but the Black Course certainly does. It's just such a golfers paradise at Bethpage." - DJSlider
Pound Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $130
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing at Pound Ridge and I’ll definitely go back! Very beautiful landscape, secluded, quiet, and challenging. Make sure you hone in on your driver shots before playing here as you’ll find yourself on the wrong fairways if you tend to slice. I highly recommend this course. Get the chicken sandwich at the 9th hole!" - agilkes13
Patriot Hills Golf ClubStony Point, New YorkMunicipal4.6089529412624
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "Beautiful course, great scenery, friendly and helpful staff, great amenities" - u441934454
Mill Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "Challenging layout and perfect course condition. Highly recommended!!" - mspac1368
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing this course. It’s playable while having plenty of fairway hazards and bunkers to make this a challenging course." - reloewen
Top of the World Golf CourseLake George, New YorkPublic/Resort4.333211764785
Green fee: $43
What they're saying: "I’ve played here a bunch of times. And every time it has been enjoyable. The sights only add great things to this lovely, yet challenging course… Greens are definitely tough to read, but all and all, it was a great round!!!" - erikbille
Golf Club at Mansion RidgeMonroe, New YorkSemi-Private4.5023588235662
What they're saying: "Always fun to play a Jack design. The course is fairly tight in spots with a good deal of elevation changes, especially 18. This adds some rewards if you hit it straight. The greens moved very fast, but easy to read. " - Smr87
-
Green fee: $56
What they're saying: "The course is in excellent condition. If you love lots of hills to play on, this is your place. The staff is extremely friendly and helpful ! It is a lovely community around here that I love to visit. Will come back very soon…" - u314161603093
Camillus Hills Golf Club
What they're saying: "Camillus CC is a scenic golf course with excellent playing conditions. The greens were great and the staff was friendly and helpful. I will definitely return to play again." - Manny2122
Cherry Creek Golf - Links CourseRiverhead, New YorkPublic4.3901235294826
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Nice course with a good variety of holes. This course is always in good shape and it always seems to be windy. The course is challenging due to some long holes and the wind. Greens roll nicely." - u314162042834
Wild Wood Country Club
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "Good fairways, I love the golf carts. The carts have a full LED color screen which shows the yards and tee locations. Great staff to help you out with anything you need." - brentski84
The Golf Club at Middle BayOceanside, New YorkSemi-Private4.41173529411044
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "I play this course regularly. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The course is challenging and fair. The practice area is terrific. Come play this course. Tou will love it too!" - scottheuer
Casperkill Golf Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "This course is an underrated gem in the Hudson Valley. Robert Trent Jones design produces 18 interesting holes that are both enjoyable and a challenge. Water hazards, elevation changes, tall trees, long and short holes allowing you to use all the clubs in your bag." - pmackint
Batavia Country Club
Green fee: $19
What they're saying: "Very nice golf course. Manicured very well. Staff very nice. Great track." - hawkfan65
Dunwoodie Golf Course
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "Dunwoodie is always good and (a) good value. (It's a) fun layout. The middle tees play a lot longer than 5,500 yards. Friendly staff, good grill, electronic carts with GPS." - hyoungshik
Blue Hill Golf CoursePearl River, New YorkPublic4.3822312
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. Easy to find the balls. Greens well kept. The 2 guys in the shop were very friendly. The starter was amazing and the cart girls came by frequently." - flanimal35
Town of Wallkill Golf ClubMiddletown, New YorkPublic/Municipal4.1741529412257
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "Played here for the first time and was definitely worth it! Practice green was spot on! Course was in great condition. Very well maintained and landscaped. A definite must play if you're looking for a great experience!" - Daberbs