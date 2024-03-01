Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024

Maybe the state's tagline should be 'Virginia is for golf lovers'.
The par-5 10th is the signature hole at the Club at Viniterra in New Kent, Virginia.

What are the top public golf courses in Virginia?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2023: 121
Reviews of Virginia golf courses in 2023: 4,577

The 25 best public golf courses in Virginia

  1. The Club at Viniterra
    The Club At Viniterra
    The Club At Viniterra
    New Kent, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.6936529412
    893
    Green fee: $58
    What they're saying: "If you haven't played this course you need to. It's absolutely gorgeous. Sloped fairways, level fairways, wide open fairways, very fast greens, tee boxes are in very good shape. I look forward to playing it again. It's right off I-64. 15 miles from Richmond and 25 miles from Williamsburg. You won't be disappointed." - MtnGolfguy

  2. Pendleton Golf Club
    Pendleton GC
    Pendleton Golf Club
    Ruther Glen, Virginia
    Public
    4.9341176471
    30
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape! Different shots off the tee box and the greens are fast and firm. Will definitely be back." - dwmurdau

  3. Auburn Hills Golf Club
    Auburn Hills GC
    Auburn Hills Golf Club
    Riner, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.6050176471
    100
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Great views and open fairways. Lots of fun to play with many tees higher than the greens making for spectacular shots." - krobohm

  4. Kingsmill Resort - River Course
    Kingsmill Resort - River: #16
    Kingsmill Resort - River Course
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Resort
    4.65975
    19
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Location and design are fantastic but the conditions could have been better. However still one of my favorites in Williamsburg." - Tyquig6

  5. Piankatank River Golf Club
    Piankatank River GC
    Piankatank River Golf Club
    Hartfield, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5555117647
    112
    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "Check in was easy because we had used GolfPass to prepay. Weather was cold so there were fewer golfers and we were able to tee off immediately. We never had to wait and no one was behind us. We finished in less than 4 hours. The course is challenging but the greens were really slow. We will definitely look forward to playing here again." - LarryT850

  6. Bryce Resort Golf Course
    Bryce Resort
    Bryce Resort
    Resort

    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "First time playing Bryce and it won't be my last. Course was in very good shape. Very nice smooth greens. Fairways/tee boxes were in very good shape also. Hodges in the pro shop is very nice and answered all of my questions and made suggestions also. Course has a good mix of holes. They have a driving range, short game area as well." - MtnGolfguy

  7. Wintergreen Resort - Stoney Creek
    Wintergreen Resort - Stoney Creek Monocan
    Wintergreen Resort - Stoney Creek Monocan/Shamokin
    Wintergreen, Virginia
    Resort
    4.4562117647
    79
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "It is never disappointing to play here. The course was amazing and the weather was perfect. I love playing here." - JTgoin

  8. Kiskiack Golf Club
    Kiskiack GC: #2
    Kiskiack Golf Club
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5184647059
    1171
    Green fee: $51
    What they're saying: "The Kiskiack staff is top notch. The course is always good. This time of year, the greens are as fast as anywhere. We always enjoy our trip to Williamsburg to play this course. It’s worth the 45 miles or so. If you are in the area, give Kiskiack a go. You will be glad you did." - Slickybob

  9. Lake Chesdin Golf Club
    Lake Chesdin GC
    Lake Chesdin Golf Club
    Chesterfield, Virginia
    Private
    4.4976647059
    282
    Green fee: $51
    What they're saying: "Fast round because we had no one else on the course because of rain. Greens, fairways and tee boxes were in good shape. Got difficult to play near the end because of soggy ground." - bshanabrook

  10. Colonial Heritage
    Colonial Heritage Club: #14
    Colonial Heritage Club
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Public
    4.6152235294
    383
    Green fee: $58
    What they're saying: "An interesting setup, with lots of forced carries, split fairways, chilliness, etc. The greens were coming off being punched, but still plenty fast and true rolling. The pace of play is good, but because with this challenging layout, all the members have to be able to play, and mostly members out there." - boondog2001

  11. Blue Hills Golf Course
    Blue Hills GC
    Blue Hills Golf Course
    Roanoke, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.4491764706
    295
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Hard to top this! Perfect fall weather, incredible course conditions (Course has been outstanding all year!!), & great pace of play." - ptbill

  12. The Golf Club at The Highlands
    The GC at The Highlands
    The Golf Club at The Highlands
    Chesterfield, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5254588235
    226
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Great Course! Greens were perfect and fast. Contacted friends from out of town to let them know the fantastic conditions of the course, thus we are playing there again on Thursday! Staff was also extremely friendly." - Richard7770669

  13. Blue Ridge Shadows
    Blue Ridge Shadows GC: #10 & clubhouse
    Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
    Front Royal, Virginia
    Public
    4.5108882353
    582
    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "Course was challenging with many blind greens. Gas carts were old and in poor condition." - krmay

  14. Lakeview Golf Course - Lake Course
    Lakeview GC
    Lakeview Golf Club - Lake Course
    Harrisonburg, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.4125235294
    338
    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "Course in very good shape for this time of year. Slow play was not course's fault. I was a single and got behind a 3 some who did not offer to let me play through. Staff friendly as always." - 1Samba

  15. Brickshire Golf Club
    GC at Brickshire
    Brickshire Golf Club
    Providence Forge, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5321117647
    342
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Brickshire has been in fantastic shape all summer and now into early fall. (The) fairways are carpets!" - timpfohl5

  16. Lake Monticello Golf Course
    Lake Monticello GC
    Lake Monticello Golf Course
    Palmyra, Virginia
    Public
    4.464
    107
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "This was the only Charlottesville area course listed on Tee Off, and the reviews were good, so I gave it a try. My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the course on a beautiful fall day. Nice layout, and overall the course was in good condition. The greens had been aerated about two weeks before we played but were in decent shape. The clubhouse appeared to have been recently renovated and was very nice. The golf carts were also nearly new and in excellent condition. I would play there again despite the 30-minute drive from town." - hamrub54

  17. Hobbs Hole Golf Course
    Hobbs Hole GC
    Hobbs Hole Golf Course
    Tappahannock, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5340470588
    347
    Green fee: $46
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Not real hard but still fun to play. Would definitely play it again. Greens were quite fast and the fairways were perfect." - jpmcmahon1946

  18. Laurel Hill Golf Club
    Laurel Hill GC: Panorama
    Laurel Hill Golf Club
    Lorton, Virginia
    Municipal
    4.4688529412
    494
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "It was my first time and got lucky to play the course at $50. The staff were super friendly. The fare includes range practice balls, The course was wonderful. It is a long course, and difficulty is high." - akira4ever

  19. Lake of the Woods Country Club
    Lake of the Woods CC
    Lake of the Woods Country Club
    Locust Grove, Virginia
    Private
    4.3008764706
    204
    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "Lotta little dog legs and hilly holes. Gotta pay attention to the angles and slopes. Greens, given the location and weather patterns, should have been smooth and not choppy. 10th hole was closed; yet, it was the nicest and maybe most challenging on the course. The green was fenced off but the rest of that hole looked fine." - Golfgatorbait

  20. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas
    Stonewall GC at Lake Manassas
    Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas
    Gainesville, Virginia
    Public
    4.4426352941
    925
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "I like big courses. Not only is it big, it has beautiful vistas. Greens, tees and fairways were in great condition. Don’t care for dirt bunkers. Pace of play was decent except for a slow-playing single from holes 4-8. We were a foursome and had to wait. Running out of daylight on the last 4 holes, we had another foursome playing extremely slow. Marshal talked to them which seemed to make them mad and play slower. We finished 18 in the dark. Otherwise, a really fun day of golf." - Chinjen

  21. Independence Golf Club - Championship Course
    Independence Golf Club - Championship: #13
    Independence Golf Club - Championship
    Midlothian, Virginia
    Public
    4.5156941176
    158
    Green fee: $149
    What they're saying: "Course is kept in great playing conditions from tee to green. But there is no wow factor." - delagdo

  22. Shenvalee Golf Club
    Shenvalee GC
    Shenvalee Golf Resort - Creek/Miller
    New Market, Virginia
    Resort
    4.4053529412
    308
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Staff is helpful and a beautiful setting for the course." - bjerichen

  23. Suffolk Golf Course
    Suffolk GC
    Suffolk Golf Course
    Suffolk, Virginia
    Public
    4.2175352941
    624
    Green fee: $25
    What they're saying: "Played here again this year and loved the course. They have the fairways and greens superbly manicured. Great course tucked away for a nice round of golf." - dstigger

  24. Potomac Shores
    Potomac Shores GC
    Potomac Shores Golf Club
    Potomac Shores, Virginia
    Resort/Public
    4.2500588235
    342
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Love this course but the greens were still a little bumpy from the aerification 7/10 days prior to be charging $95 in my opinion. Rough was chunky as well ... Still beats a day at work." - Eric4503691

  25. Cypress Point Country Club
    Cypress Point CC
    Cypress Point Country Club
    Virginia Beach, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.3285470588
    505
    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "The weather was so so but the course held up and we had a great round of golf. Due to weather, the pace was really good. (We) started early and finished in 3 1/2 hours. Price was good too!" - jblew

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Programming Specialist for GolfPass and Fandango. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
