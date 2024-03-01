Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Virginia?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2023: 121
Reviews of Virginia golf courses in 2023: 4,577
The 25 best public golf courses in Virginia
The Club at Viniterra
Green fee: $58
What they're saying: "If you haven't played this course you need to. It's absolutely gorgeous. Sloped fairways, level fairways, wide open fairways, very fast greens, tee boxes are in very good shape. I look forward to playing it again. It's right off I-64. 15 miles from Richmond and 25 miles from Williamsburg. You won't be disappointed." - MtnGolfguy
Pendleton Golf Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape! Different shots off the tee box and the greens are fast and firm. Will definitely be back." - dwmurdau
Auburn Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Great views and open fairways. Lots of fun to play with many tees higher than the greens making for spectacular shots." - krobohm
Kingsmill Resort - River Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Location and design are fantastic but the conditions could have been better. However still one of my favorites in Williamsburg." - Tyquig6
Piankatank River Golf Club
Green fee: $41
Green fee: $41
What they're saying: "Check in was easy because we had used GolfPass to prepay. Weather was cold so there were fewer golfers and we were able to tee off immediately. We never had to wait and no one was behind us. We finished in less than 4 hours. The course is challenging but the greens were really slow. We will definitely look forward to playing here again." - LarryT850
Bryce Resort Golf Course
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "First time playing Bryce and it won't be my last. Course was in very good shape. Very nice smooth greens. Fairways/tee boxes were in very good shape also. Hodges in the pro shop is very nice and answered all of my questions and made suggestions also. Course has a good mix of holes. They have a driving range, short game area as well." - MtnGolfguy
Wintergreen Resort - Stoney Creek
Green fee: $54
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "It is never disappointing to play here. The course was amazing and the weather was perfect. I love playing here." - JTgoin
Kiskiack Golf Club
Green fee: $51
Green fee: $51
What they're saying: "The Kiskiack staff is top notch. The course is always good. This time of year, the greens are as fast as anywhere. We always enjoy our trip to Williamsburg to play this course. It’s worth the 45 miles or so. If you are in the area, give Kiskiack a go. You will be glad you did." - Slickybob
Lake Chesdin Golf Club
Green fee: $51
What they're saying: "Fast round because we had no one else on the course because of rain. Greens, fairways and tee boxes were in good shape. Got difficult to play near the end because of soggy ground." - bshanabrook
Colonial Heritage
Green fee: $58
What they're saying: "An interesting setup, with lots of forced carries, split fairways, chilliness, etc. The greens were coming off being punched, but still plenty fast and true rolling. The pace of play is good, but because with this challenging layout, all the members have to be able to play, and mostly members out there." - boondog2001
Blue Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Hard to top this! Perfect fall weather, incredible course conditions (Course has been outstanding all year!!), & great pace of play." - ptbill
The Golf Club at The Highlands
Green fee: $42
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "Great Course! Greens were perfect and fast. Contacted friends from out of town to let them know the fantastic conditions of the course, thus we are playing there again on Thursday! Staff was also extremely friendly." - Richard7770669
Blue Ridge Shadows
Green fee: $36
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "Course was challenging with many blind greens. Gas carts were old and in poor condition." - krmay
Lakeview Golf Course - Lake Course
Green fee: $41
Green fee: $41
What they're saying: "Course in very good shape for this time of year. Slow play was not course's fault. I was a single and got behind a 3 some who did not offer to let me play through. Staff friendly as always." - 1Samba
Brickshire Golf Club
Green fee: $60
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Brickshire has been in fantastic shape all summer and now into early fall. (The) fairways are carpets!" - timpfohl5
Lake Monticello Golf Course
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "This was the only Charlottesville area course listed on Tee Off, and the reviews were good, so I gave it a try. My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the course on a beautiful fall day. Nice layout, and overall the course was in good condition. The greens had been aerated about two weeks before we played but were in decent shape. The clubhouse appeared to have been recently renovated and was very nice. The golf carts were also nearly new and in excellent condition. I would play there again despite the 30-minute drive from town." - hamrub54
Hobbs Hole Golf Course
Green fee: $46
Green fee: $46
What they're saying: "Nice course. Not real hard but still fun to play. Would definitely play it again. Greens were quite fast and the fairways were perfect." - jpmcmahon1946
Laurel Hill Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "It was my first time and got lucky to play the course at $50. The staff were super friendly. The fare includes range practice balls, The course was wonderful. It is a long course, and difficulty is high." - akira4ever
Lake of the Woods Country Club
Green fee: $36
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "Lotta little dog legs and hilly holes. Gotta pay attention to the angles and slopes. Greens, given the location and weather patterns, should have been smooth and not choppy. 10th hole was closed; yet, it was the nicest and maybe most challenging on the course. The green was fenced off but the rest of that hole looked fine." - Golfgatorbait
Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas
Green fee: $40
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "I like big courses. Not only is it big, it has beautiful vistas. Greens, tees and fairways were in great condition. Don’t care for dirt bunkers. Pace of play was decent except for a slow-playing single from holes 4-8. We were a foursome and had to wait. Running out of daylight on the last 4 holes, we had another foursome playing extremely slow. Marshal talked to them which seemed to make them mad and play slower. We finished 18 in the dark. Otherwise, a really fun day of golf." - Chinjen
Independence Golf Club - Championship Course
Green fee: $149
Green fee: $149
What they're saying: "Course is kept in great playing conditions from tee to green. But there is no wow factor." - delagdo
Shenvalee Golf Club
Green fee: $45
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Nice course. Staff is helpful and a beautiful setting for the course." - bjerichen
Suffolk Golf Course
Green fee: $25
What they're saying: "Played here again this year and loved the course. They have the fairways and greens superbly manicured. Great course tucked away for a nice round of golf." - dstigger
Potomac Shores
Green fee: $59
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Love this course but the greens were still a little bumpy from the aerification 7/10 days prior to be charging $95 in my opinion. Rough was chunky as well ... Still beats a day at work." - Eric4503691
Cypress Point Country Club
Green fee: $49
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "The weather was so so but the course held up and we had a great round of golf. Due to weather, the pace was really good. (We) started early and finished in 3 1/2 hours. Price was good too!" - jblew