Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Missouri?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Missouri or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Missouri golf courses reviewed in 2023: 112
Reviews of Missouri golf courses in 2023: 2,392
The 25 best public golf courses in Missouri
-
Ozarks National
Green fee: $215
What they're saying: "After playing Paynes Valley the cart boy said we were in for a big change and challenge at Ozarks so we asked him what he meant. He said: "narrow fairways, elevation changes and blind shots." And boy he wasn't kidding." - Pizazz84
-
Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf CourseCape Girardeau, MissouriPublic4.8721575
Green fee: $41
What they're saying: "For the price this course can’t be beat. The course was in excellent shape for this time of year. " - Brett6751745
-
Carthage Municipal Golf CourseCarthage, MissouriPublic/Municipal4.83333333333
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Great public course. My favorite course to play for the price." - Fishgoblue
-
Swope Memorial Golf Course
Green fee: $34
What they're saying: "Site is quite hilly and Tilly used it quite well creating wonderful golf holes as best he could on such a hilly site. The greens are elevated and undulating and many of the tee shots are quite up hill or downhill. I had wanted to play the course for many years and was glad I was finally able." - hornedwoodchuck
-
Redfield Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Played there today. The course is in fantastic shape. (I) love the bent grass fairways! Greens were maybe a little slower today than previous rounds but still rolled smooth. Give it a try if you have not." - RG0323FEB3403BBE3C49
-
Oak Hills Golf Center
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Really fun course with unique holes. Course in good condition. Amazing value. Always fun." - u984010918
-
Mozingo LakeMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8744117647106
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "Mozingo Lake is one of the best courses in Northwest Missouri and what makes it even better is you can book with GolfNow." - TimZorn
-
Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course
Green fee: $225
What they're saying: "Buffalo Ridge Springs is just phenomenal. This course has it all: a great setting, a memorable layout, nearly perfect conditions, and is extraordinarily beautiful." - Adam316
-
Eagles Bluff
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Very scenic 18 hole golf course in great shape. Lots of fun and challenging holes. On the higher parts of the course you can see country side for miles. It’s near the Mississippi River, but the river itself cannot be seen. Very friendly staff." - Golfer192837465
-
Creekmoor Golf Club
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Great course per usual always a class establishment. (It's a) top public course in the Kansas City area for sure." - Koryg633
-
Tanglewood Golf Course
Green fee: $34
What they're saying: "First time playing this course. We loved it. Course was driver friendly, nice wide fairways and big greens. Tee boxes, fairways and greens were perfect. We will definitely be back." - mikebrinker1
-
Innsbrook Resort Golf Course and ClubhouseInnsbrook, MissouriPublic/Resort4.4849235294410
Green fee: $37
What they're saying: "You will not be disappointed. The course has an excellent 18 hole layout, well maintained tee boxes, fairways, and greens. Amenities are also excellent. Staff was very friendly. This is a private resort type area but everyone made me and my counterparts feel welcomed and you cannot say that for some resort golf courses." - Ybnormal1
-
Pevely Farms Golf Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Beautiful course nestled away from the world. The staff was phenomenal and you could tell they took pride in their course and wanted me to have a good day of golf. The greens were immaculate as were the fairways. Definitely a harder course, one of the greens was only 32 foot long so I pulled a lot of lay ups to chip on and still had a blast. (It's a) 10/10 (and I) will be back." - hallalex825
-
Shirkey Golf Club
What they're saying: "Loved everything about this course. The greens were immaculate and the staff was very friendly and helpful. " - Kyle27s
-
Branson Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $175
What they're saying: "A shot makers course. I enjoyed it a lot. Nice choice of tees suited to your ability. The whole layout is beautiful. I would play it again." - Danny8358794
-
Payne's Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $215
What they're saying: "The fairways were perfect, (you can’t get a bad lie!) the greens were quick and true. Bunkers were consistent. The fairways were generous and every other hole is a postcard!" - Shagbag2
-
Duncan Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $22
What they're saying: "Great course. Played this course a few times and really enjoyed it. The staff is awesome!" - u314164252544
-
Heritage Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "The course is a good course to challenge most amateur and beginner golfers with hills and bends. Some water hazards present some challenges to play." - JAIgolfer
-
St. Genevieve Golf CourseSainte Genevieve, MissouriSemi-Private4.5804764706140
Green fee: $32
What they're saying: "I have played this course a few times due to hot deals on GolfNow! The course is in great shape (with) fast, well kept greens. The course layout keeps things interesting. The front 9 has straight aways so you can find your game and the back 9 is a lot of fun with rewarding risky shots you can play to gain an edge on par! Great staff and beautiful course. Thanks GN for the great value!" - TDement
-
Hidden Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "This course has had a lot of upgrades. It's set in a small rural town, not much to do there. But the course has (a) Mexican restaurant. The course is in great shape. One of the best I have played this year. This would be a draw if it had new carts. For the price it is the best course around." - jclee0201
-
Sun Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $31
What they're saying: "Beautiful golf course that is a little bit of a challenge. Plenty of elevation and some tight fairways too, but loved all of the well-maintained 18 holes. No houses nearby to golf through, just Missouri mountains and nature. Worth the drive, great price by today's standards as well with nice and friendly staff. I will be back many times over that's for sure." - Ansel87
-
The Cove Course at The LodgeLake Ozark, MissouriResort4.395894117699
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "First time play, course offers numerous challenging holes, especially the long par 3 holes." - DAJ1952
-
Tapawingo National Golf ClubSunset Hills, MissouriPublic4.3177235294233
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "The course layout is challenging from all the tees. Especially for a golfer of average skill. Some beautiful views." - Dzanowski65
-
Bear Creek ValleyOsage Beach, MissouriPublic4.4424882353476
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Fun course. Good condition with zoysia fairways. Greens smooth and true. Great staff, friendly and helpful. Great food at the restaurant. Will come back for more." - Jim4960164
-
Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview LakesKansas City, MissouriPublic/Municipal4.3350058824238
Green fee: $14
What they're saying: "The course was in the best condition that I have played in a few years. Greens were smooth fast and rolling true." - dwanash