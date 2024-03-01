Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2024

Your reviews reveal the best public golf courses in the Show Me state.
The final challenge of the round: the big, uphill par-4 18th.

What are the top public golf courses in Missouri?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Missouri or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Missouri golf courses reviewed in 2023: 112
Reviews of Missouri golf courses in 2023: 2,392

The 25 best public golf courses in Missouri

  1. Ozarks National
    Ozarks National
    Ozarks National
    Hollister, Missouri
    Semi-Private
    4.6211764706
    28
    Green fee: $215
    What they're saying: "After playing Paynes Valley the cart boy said we were in for a big change and challenge at Ozarks so we asked him what he meant. He said: "narrow fairways, elevation changes and blind shots." And boy he wasn't kidding." - Pizazz84

  2. Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course
    Cape Jaycee Municipal GC
    View Tee Times
    Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course
    Cape Girardeau, Missouri
    Public
    4.87215
    75
    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "For the price this course can’t be beat. The course was in excellent shape for this time of year. " - Brett6751745

  3. Carthage Municipal Golf Course
    Carthage GC
    View Tee Times
    Carthage Municipal Golf Course
    Carthage, Missouri
    Public/Municipal
    4.8333333333
    3
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Great public course. My favorite course to play for the price." - Fishgoblue

  4. Swope Memorial Golf Course
    Swope Memorial GC
    Swope Memorial Golf Course
    Kansas City, Missouri
    Public
    4.8888833333
    8
    Green fee: $34
    What they're saying: "Site is quite hilly and Tilly used it quite well creating wonderful golf holes as best he could on such a hilly site. The greens are elevated and undulating and many of the tee shots are quite up hill or downhill. I had wanted to play the course for many years and was glad I was finally able." - hornedwoodchuck

  5. Redfield Golf Course
    Redfield GCC: Clubhouse
    Redfield Golf & Country Club
    Eugene, Missouri
    Semi-Private
    4.9424588235
    94
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Played there today. The course is in fantastic shape. (I) love the bent grass fairways! Greens were maybe a little slower today than previous rounds but still rolled smooth. Give it a try if you have not." - RG0323FEB3403BBE3C49

  6. Oak Hills Golf Center
    Oak Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Oak Hills Golf Center
    Jefferson City, Missouri
    Public
    4.8444588235
    45
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Really fun course with unique holes. Course in good condition. Amazing value. Always fun." - u984010918

  7. Mozingo Lake
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8744117647
    106
    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Mozingo Lake is one of the best courses in Northwest Missouri and what makes it even better is you can book with GolfNow." - TimZorn

  8. Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course
    Buffalo Ridge Springs GC
    Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course
    Hollister, Missouri
    Public
    4.8431411765
    31
    Green fee: $225
    What they're saying: "Buffalo Ridge Springs is just phenomenal. This course has it all: a great setting, a memorable layout, nearly perfect conditions, and is extraordinarily beautiful." - Adam316

  9. Eagles Bluff
    Eagle's Bluff GC
    View Tee Times
    Eagles Bluff Golf Course
    Clarksville, Missouri
    Public
    4.3220235294
    60
    Green fee: NA
    What they're saying: "Very scenic 18 hole golf course in great shape. Lots of fun and challenging holes. On the higher parts of the course you can see country side for miles. It’s near the Mississippi River, but the river itself cannot be seen. Very friendly staff." - Golfer192837465

  10. Creekmoor Golf Club
    Creekmoor GC
    View Tee Times
    Creekmoor Golf Club
    Raymore, Missouri
    Semi-Private
    3.5924352941
    48
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Great course per usual always a class establishment. (It's a) top public course in the Kansas City area for sure." - Koryg633

  11. Tanglewood Golf Course
    Tanglewood GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Tanglewood Golf Course
    Fulton, Missouri
    Public
    4.6962411765
    160
    Green fee: $34
    What they're saying: "First time playing this course. We loved it. Course was driver friendly, nice wide fairways and big greens. Tee boxes, fairways and greens were perfect. We will definitely be back." - mikebrinker1

  12. Innsbrook Resort Golf Course and Clubhouse
    Innsbrook Resort: #13
    View Tee Times
    Innsbrook Resort Golf Course & Clubhouse
    Innsbrook, Missouri
    Public/Resort
    4.4849235294
    410
    Green fee: $37
    What they're saying: "You will not be disappointed. The course has an excellent 18 hole layout, well maintained tee boxes, fairways, and greens. Amenities are also excellent. Staff was very friendly. This is a private resort type area but everyone made me and my counterparts feel welcomed and you cannot say that for some resort golf courses." - Ybnormal1

  13. Pevely Farms Golf Club
    Pevely Farms GC
    View Tee Times
    Pevely Farms Golf Club
    St. Louis, Missouri
    Public
    4.4612941176
    615
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course nestled away from the world. The staff was phenomenal and you could tell they took pride in their course and wanted me to have a good day of golf. The greens were immaculate as were the fairways. Definitely a harder course, one of the greens was only 32 foot long so I pulled a lot of lay ups to chip on and still had a blast. (It's a) 10/10 (and I) will be back." - hallalex825

  14. Shirkey Golf Club
    Shirkey GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Shirkey Golf Club
    Richmond, Missouri
    Semi-Private
    4.3783176471
    172
    What they're saying: "Loved everything about this course. The greens were immaculate and the staff was very friendly and helpful. " - Kyle27s

  15. Branson Hills Golf Club
    Branson Hills GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Branson Hills Golf Club
    Branson, Missouri
    Public
    4.5414941176
    459
    Green fee: $175
    What they're saying: "A shot makers course. I enjoyed it a lot. Nice choice of tees suited to your ability. The whole layout is beautiful. I would play it again." - Danny8358794

  16. Payne's Valley Golf Course
    Payne’s Valley: Aerial
    Payne's Valley
    Hollister, Missouri
    Public
    3.9
    14
    Green fee: $215
    What they're saying: "The fairways were perfect, (you can’t get a bad lie!) the greens were quick and true. Bunkers were consistent. The fairways were generous and every other hole is a postcard!" - Shagbag2

  17. Duncan Hills Golf Course
    Duncan Hills GC: Pro shop
    View Tee Times
    Duncan Hills Golf Course
    Savannah, Missouri
    Public
    4.4126058824
    65
    Green fee: $22
    What they're saying: "Great course. Played this course a few times and really enjoyed it. The staff is awesome!" - u314164252544

  18. Heritage Hills Golf Course
    Heritage Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Hills Golf Course
    Moberly, Missouri
    Public
    4.2941176471
    7
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "The course is a good course to challenge most amateur and beginner golfers with hills and bends. Some water hazards present some challenges to play." - JAIgolfer

  19. St. Genevieve Golf Course
    St. Genevieve GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    St. Genevieve Golf Course
    Sainte Genevieve, Missouri
    Semi-Private
    4.5804764706
    140
    Green fee: $32
    What they're saying: "I have played this course a few times due to hot deals on GolfNow! The course is in great shape (with) fast, well kept greens. The course layout keeps things interesting. The front 9 has straight aways so you can find your game and the back 9 is a lot of fun with rewarding risky shots you can play to gain an edge on par! Great staff and beautiful course. Thanks GN for the great value!" - TDement

  20. Hidden Valley Golf Course
    Hidden Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Hidden Valley Golf Course
    Lawson, Missouri
    Public
    4.2753764706
    70
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "This course has had a lot of upgrades. It's set in a small rural town, not much to do there. But the course has (a) Mexican restaurant. The course is in great shape. One of the best I have played this year. This would be a draw if it had new carts. For the price it is the best course around." - jclee0201

  21. Sun Valley Golf Course
    Sun Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Sun Valley Golf Course
    Elsberry, Missouri
    Public
    4.4259764706
    254
    Green fee: $31
    What they're saying: "Beautiful golf course that is a little bit of a challenge. Plenty of elevation and some tight fairways too, but loved all of the well-maintained 18 holes. No houses nearby to golf through, just Missouri mountains and nature. Worth the drive, great price by today's standards as well with nice and friendly staff. I will be back many times over that's for sure." - Ansel87

  22. The Cove Course at The Lodge
    Lodge of Four Seasons
    View Tee Times
    Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove Course
    Lake Ozark, Missouri
    Resort
    4.3958941176
    99
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "First time play, course offers numerous challenging holes, especially the long par 3 holes." - DAJ1952

  23. Tapawingo National Golf Club
    Tapawingo National GC
    View Tee Times
    Meramec/Prairie at Tapawingo National Golf Club
    Sunset Hills, Missouri
    Public
    4.3177235294
    233
    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "The course layout is challenging from all the tees. Especially for a golfer of average skill. Some beautiful views." - Dzanowski65

  24. Bear Creek Valley
    Bear Creek Valley GC: Deck
    View Tee Times
    Bear Creek Valley Golf Club
    Osage Beach, Missouri
    Public
    4.4424882353
    476
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Fun course. Good condition with zoysia fairways. Greens smooth and true. Great staff, friendly and helpful. Great food at the restaurant. Will come back for more." - Jim4960164

  25. Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lakes
    Fred Arbanas GC: Practice area
    Fred Arbanas Golf Course - Par-3
    Kansas City, Missouri
    Public/Municipal
    4.3350058824
    238
    Green fee: $14
    What they're saying: "The course was in the best condition that I have played in a few years. Greens were smooth fast and rolling true." - dwanash

Golfers' Choice 2024Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Programming Specialist for GolfPass and Fandango. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
