Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Idaho - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Idaho?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Idaho or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Idaho golf courses reviewed in 2023: 18
Reviews of Idaho golf courses in 2023: 111
The 5 best public golf courses in Idaho
-
Lakeview Golf Club
Green fee: $39-$44
What they're saying: "Great course, not the longest by any means but great value for the money. Wish they had a better driving range to allow hitting clubs over 200 yards." - andybob928
-
Circling Raven Golf Club
Green fee: $129-$179
What they're saying: "Would have given 5 stars for conditions, but greens had been punched (the) week before. (We) wish (the) course had given notification of this when booking. With that said, the greens were still rolling fairly well. Fairways and tee boxes were in excellent condition. Overall, great layout, great practice and clubhouse, great value and all around great experience. Would definitely golf here again." - hacksalot05
-
Twin Lakes Village Golf CourseRathdrum, IdahoSemi-Private4.768483333324
Green fee: $68-$90
What they're saying: "Lots of fun surprises on this sweet course. We were paired with a very nice local couple and the weather and atmosphere couldn’t be more perfect . The trout in the water hazard on the back 9 were AMAZING! Definitely a unique golf course experience . So fun!" - wendyandboys4
-
Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course
Green fee: $62-$84.50
What they're saying: "Love this course for the variety and views -- but they need to add divot mix to the tee boxes as well as the carts and upgrade the carts to electric and get rid of gas carts. Also (add) a perimeter around greens so carts aren't allowed on the greens" - SherpaSan
-
The Idaho Club
What they're saying: "Always lush green fairways and decent rolling greens. This is a difficult course. Lots of trouble around the greens and the greens themselves are sloped and rolly-polly. You will have one (or more) three putts. Beautiful course and setting!" - RogueBallardite