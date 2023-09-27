Review: Walking the course with the Q Follow from Stewart Golf

This popular electric trolley is the only one on the market with both a remote control and follow technology.
Stewart Golf CEO Mark Stewart tees off with the popular Q Follow electric trolley in the foreground.

SAN FRANCISCO - The anticipation was killing me.

Driving the Q Follow electric trolley by remote control for the first three holes playing at TPC Harding Park was fun and all, but it felt a little like being handed the keys to a Ferrari and asked to stay in first gear.

I was ready for my training wheels to come off and experience the real draw of the Q Follow, the most popular of the assorted electric trolleys and push carts made by Stewart Golf. That's when Mark Stewart, the CEO of Stewart Golf, showed me the magic green button on the remote control.

Pressing it and clipping the remote to my belt, my feeling of euphoria was almost immediate. I was walking - hands free - on a major championship golf course with my clubs on the Q Follow tracing my every step. I couldn't stop smiling. Stewart has seen this look before.

"Every time I demo it to someone for the first time, that first 5 or 10 seconds of follow, every single time, it's the same reaction. I love it," he said. "You press the button, put it (the remote) on your belt and start walking. It's that first realization, 'Oh this is cool. This is what I've been waiting for. This is how everybody should play golf'."

The seventh generation of the Q Follow is the only electronic trolley on the market that offers both a remote control and follow mode. Stewart Golf, a United Kingdom-based company that brought follow technology to market in 2014, is making a push into America by opening a service center in Houston and further spreading its message that walking is the best way to play golf.

You won't get any argument from me. Whenever I can walk, I do. My motivations are probably the same as yours: I like the exercise, seem to play better and if I'm being truly honest, saving the cart fee might be the biggest motivation of them all. I've owned a push cart for most of my golfing life, but many of my generation of walkers are ready for an upgrade. My scores aren't getting any lower as I age, so I have to look for other ways to make the "experience" of playing golf more fun. That's what the Q Follow delivers.

Stewart says he only uses the follow technology when he's earned it. "There's no better feeling than a 150-yard walk with a putter in your hand" after you've hit the green, he said. "It's having that experience and feeling very smug about yourself. Especially off the tee, I tend to use follow when I feel like I deserve it. So if I've hit a good drive, I feel a couple of inches taller, and I'm going to savor the walk."

So how does the Q Follow work?

The Q Follow monitors the movement of the remote control 10,000 times per second. It is recommended to attach the remote to your belt after pushing the follow button. If you're holding the remote in your hand, you're most likely swinging your arms, causing some disruption. When you want to hit a shot, it's best to stop wherever you 'park" the trolley far enough away from the ball to leave room to swing. Hang the remote on the trolley to lock it in neutral. When you're ready to walk, simply grab the remote and go again. To switch back to the remote control, simply hit any of the arrow buttons to activate.

It's probably wise to switch to remote control mode when you're nearing water, a bridge, ditch, cliff or somewhere things could go awry. When walking through tight spaces such as sidewalks or parking lots, I like to hold the handle to safely steer away from obstacles such as curbs or rocks that can tip the trolley. I did put the Q Follow through the ultimate test, though, walking three blocks in a roadside bike lane from my house to my home course without incident.

The Q Follow, which starts at $2,195, is durable, yet portable, weighing in at 39 pounds. It can easily fold up small enough to fit into the trunk of a Porsche 911. When folded, simply tip it up to reveal a carry handle. The look is sleek, which is by design, considering it's such a premium product. It will probably be the most expensive golf purchase of your life, unless you go all in on a high-end personal launch monitor, custom golf cart, backyard putting green or elaborate indoor simulator.

"We want customers to be motivated to buy because of how it makes you feel when you play golf," Stewart said. "When you use it, it's really straight forward. It works and looks great. We definitely put an effort into the aesthetics. We want the wheels to look cool. We want the follow antennas to look like brake calipers from sports cars. They don't need to, but they sit under the wheels like a Ferrari."

For diehard golfers who think walking with a push cart or electric trolley is for wimps, Stewart points to a recent study by Graeme Close, a professor of Human Physiology at Liverpool John Moores University, that found that the difference in energy expended between carrying a bag, pushing a cart or driving a remote control trolley was negligible. It is the simple fact you're walking that provides the exercise benefits.

"What we know now from this study is that we're not losing those (health) benefits by using, let's say, an electric trolley, which may make the round more enjoyable," said Close, who also heads up nutrition for the DP World Tour.

Let me paraphrase what he's trying to say: The Q Follow is the coolest golf thing you'll likely ever own. Your friends might not be jealous of your game, but they'll surely be jealous of how you play golf ... with a Q Follow as your own personal caddy.

More from our summer series on 'Walking the Golf Course'

Pasatiempo Golf Club - hole 1
Articles
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: The 25 best public and resort courses
15 Min Read
Whiteface Club & Resort - fall colors
Articles
The top 100 walking golf courses in America: the other 75
31 Min Read
Bay course at Kapalua
Articles
Why do so few American golfers walk?
4 Min Read
Sunday bags from Seamus, Jones and MacKenzie
Articles
10 of golf's best walking bags
5 Min Read
Best walking golf shoes for 2023
Articles
The best golf shoes for walking golfers
3 Min Read
Golf cart.gif
Articles
Reaction: Golfers sound off on why more Americans don’t walk
3 Min Read
Erin Hills Golf Course caddies
Articles
The toughest walks in golf
5 Min Read
Pacific Dunes golf course
Articles
For walkers only: No carts at these top-100 courses
5 Min Read

Gear
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Blayze Chapman - PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
Articles
4 Min Read
Learning from the pros at the PURE Insurance Open impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach
September 25, 2023
Top First Tee junior golfers share what they learned from their veteran PGA Tour Champions playing partners.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Edison wedges
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: September 2023
September 24, 2023
New equipment and fashion - plus a handy tool for fall golf - highlight this month's report.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Articles
4 Min Read
Retention rage: Should a 14-14 result be acceptable in the Solheim Cup or Ryder Cup?
September 24, 2023
Tim Gavrich and Jason Scott Deegan go point/counterpoint over whether retaining the cup is a satisfying result.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sea Ranch Lodge
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring California's undiscovered coast at the Sea Ranch Lodge and Sea Ranch Golf Links
September 20, 2023
The effort it takes to reach Sea Ranch is rewarded with never-ending Pacific Ocean views and rugged, minimalist golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Olympic Club - Lake Course - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Gil Hanse rejuvenates the Lake Course at The Olympic Club
September 19, 2023
The year-long project created a new 7th hole and expanded fairways, greens and approach aprons to balance championship golf for the pros with fun for the members.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 Fortinet Championship - Matt Kuchar
Articles
4 Min Read
What it's like attending the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's most fan-friendly tournament
September 17, 2023
Fortinet fans are spoiled with burger dogs, weekend concerts and the chance to get up close to the players.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
The Links At Bodega Harbour
Photo Galleries
10 Images
Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses
September 10, 2023
The Robert Trent Jones Jr. design overlooks Bodega Bay, the site of Alfred Hitchcock's horror movie classic, 'The Birds'.
By Jason Scott Deegan
streamsong-the-chain-1.JPG
Photo Galleries
15 Images
Photos of Streamsong Resort's new short course, The Chain, by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
September 18, 2023
We previewed the inventive 19-holer, which has begun taking tee times for Dec. 1, 2023 and beyond
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sunrise
Photo Galleries
11 Images
Europe's hot new course: Portugal's Dunas course at Terras da Comporta
September 22, 2023
The course David McLay Kidd designed more than a decade ago is finally ready for its official opening October 5th.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Pines vs. The Preserve - Grand View Lodge
Articles
2 Min Read
Which is better?: The Pines or The Preserve at Grand View Lodge?
September 6, 2023
This terrific twosome in Nisswa, Minnesota, is one of the anchors of golf in Brainerd, one of the Midwest's best golf destinations.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Review: Walking the course with the Q Follow from Stewart Golf
Search Near Me