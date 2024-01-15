Top 25 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

Students, faculty, alumni and visitors alike enjoyed these golf courses in 2023.
A sunny day view from Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University.

Attending college is for higher learning.

The good news is that some of that knowledge can be gathered on the golf course. Every time a golfer steps on the course, he or she learns something about their game and their ability to handle different types of pressure shots. Many young golfers groom their games on college- and university-affiliated golf courses because student fees make the game more affordable before real world green fees hit after graduation.

The good news for golfers everywhere is many of these college courses are open to the public.

Our 2023 ratings and reviews have identified the best collegiate- and university-affiliated public golf courses in America. To determine the list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages to come up with a top 25. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify.

  1. Cobblestone Park Golf Club
    Cobblestone Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Cobblestone Park Golf Club - Gold Course
    Blythewood, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.7669294118
    392
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$42
    What they're saying: "Very nice course! Layout is awesome." - David7869801

  2. UNC Finley Golf Course
    UNC Finley GC
    View Tee Times
    UNC Finley Golf Course
    Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5933764706
    703
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$90
    What they're saying: "I always liked playing this course, and was happy to play again after they reopened after a year of renovation. Great quality. Challenging, but not punishing." - bradyoung01

  3. The West at Forest Akers Golf Course
    Forest Akers GC - West
    View Tee Times
    The West at Forest Akers Golf Course
    East Lansing, Michigan
    Public
    4.5377764706
    256
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$62
    What they're saying: "I love to play when I travel and Forest Akers West didn’t disappoint! Michigan lacks a little scenery, but Forest Akers West was in phenomenal shape, and I feel like I definitely got my money's worth! It was one of the prettiest courses I’ve played, and it has some challenges with tight fairways, vegetation, and hooks." - keppnerean

  4. Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Warren GC At Notre Dame
    View Tee Times
    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Notre Dame, Indiana
    Public/University
    4.7794823529
    95
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$115
    What they're saying: "Warren is always in excellent shape. You can tell the staff cares about the customer's experience. Won’t pass up the opportunity to come back." - elaK

  5. University Ridge Golf Course
    University Ridge GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    University Ridge Golf Course
    Verona, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7384647059
    141
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$119
    What they're saying: "Beautiful and well maintained golf course with nice practicing areas for putting, chipping and bunker. Definitely worth to come back again." - clifftang5

  6. The Walker Golf Course At Clemson University
    Walker GC At Clemson University: #17
    View Tee Times
    The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
    Clemson, South Carolina
    Public
    4.6806529412
    362
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$68
    What they're saying: "We really like this course; we find it in great condition. Super nice good size greens with sufficient space around them, with sand traps and deep Bermuda grass to keep the game interesting." - LeeviewG

  7. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    The Rawls at Texas Tech
    View Tee Times
    The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    Lubbock, Texas
    Public
    4.5963588235
    249
    Write Review

    Green fee: $14-$98
    What they're saying: "The course was in good shape. The rough was thicker and more penalizing than I remember it being in the past - but I guess I shouldn't hit it there. Staff is awesome - this is just a well run course. Definitely highly recommended." - Z6HJEWosACnMqwGzGfgU

  8. Seven Oaks Golf Club
    Seven Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Seven Oaks Golf Club
    Hamilton, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.6428705882
    74
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$60
    What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing this course. It’s playable while having plenty of fairway hazards and bunkers to make this a challenging course." - reloewen

  9. Eagle Crest Golf Club
    Eagle Crest GC
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Crest Golf Club
    Ypsilanti, Michigan
    Resort
    4.5945470588
    517
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$60
    What they're saying: "Great conditions, always one of my favorite layouts in lower Michigan." - razorfit1965

  10. Zollner Golf Course
    Zollner GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Zollner Golf Course
    Angola, Indiana
    Public
    4.6051529412
    128
    Write Review

    Green fee: $17-$45
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed the unique features of this course. Lots of contour fairway to green and on the green. Challenging but fair and interesting." - Rj6384

  11. University of Illinois Golf Course - Blue Course
    University of Illinois GC
    View Tee Times
    Blue at University of Illinois Golf Course
    Savoy, Illinois
    Public
    4.1882647059
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $18-$25
    What they're saying: "Came a day early and got a great deal on playing the course. Staff was extremely pleasant and welcoming- really enjoyed getting 18 in!" - BjduLK3pl0j64Uflg0sB

  12. The Meadows
    Meadows
    View Tee Times
    The Meadows
    Allendale, Michigan
    Public
    4.5826647059
    511
    Write Review

    Green fee: $14-$64
    What they're saying: "The course is beautiful and always immaculately maintained. The rough is difficult and the greens run fast and true." - wlmmlrjr

  13. Keith Hills Country Club
    Keith Hills GC - White
    View Tee Times
    Keith Hills Golf Club - White Course
    Buies Creek, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.5475705882
    802
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$69
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition, greens hold nicely. Very friendly staff." - Peajay2375

  14. Mississippi State University Golf Course
    Mississippi State University GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Mississippi State University Golf Club
    Starkville, Mississippi
    Public
    4.1428529412
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $13-$30
    What they're saying: "We had a great time playing, weather was perfect. Greens are fantastic not overly fast and I (could) barely see a ball mark. Staff are very friendly, reasonable green fee, clean golf carts and pace of play was acceptable. Fairway was in good shape for March. The course layout is challenging but fair. Highly recommended this course and will definitely do our long drive to play again." - cleohutchins

  15. Harry Mussatto Golf Course At Western Illinois University
    Harry Mussatto GC
    View Tee Times
    Harry Mussatto Golf Course
    Macomb, Illinois
    Public
    4.3725529412
    15
    Write Review

    Green fee: $10-$35
    What they're saying: "It's a nice course with various elevation changes. Can be tough but fun." - Joe1499197

  16. Sewailo Golf Club
    Sewailo GC: #18
    Sewailo Golf Club
    Tucson, Arizona
    Resort
    4.4945647059
    1304
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$90
    What they're saying: "Fun and great course. Would play it every time I am in Tucson." - uKJWP4533KJ

  17. Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University
    Lonnie Poole GC at North Carolina State University
    View Tee Times
    Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University
    Raleigh, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5091117647
    858
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$100
    What they're saying: "A solid test, fun layout, greens were medium fast and held shots very well...pick the right tees and it's a challenge without being over the top. I'd recommend this track to any of my golf buddies without hesitation." - Smorrical

  18. New Mexico State University Golf Course
    New Mexico State University GC
    View Tee Times
    New Mexico State University Golf Course
    Las Cruces, New Mexico
    Public
    4.4216764706
    387
    Write Review

    Green fee: $9-$42
    What they're saying: "NMSU GOLF COURSE is one of the best venues within a 50-mile radius from El Paso, TX. It has superior maintenance of all fairways and greens and is well manicured. The staff are all very courteous an professional with exceptional services to all its players. I recommend this facility without any reservation." - pitbull000001

  19. Rutgers University Golf Course
    Rutgers University GC
    View Tee Times
    Rutgers University Golf Course
    Piscataway, New Jersey
    Public
    4.3164588235
    469
    Write Review

    Green fee: $17-$55
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape from tee boxes to greens, which were perfect to putt. As usual pace of play is something the course emphasizes and, with cart, it's a max of 4 hours. In addition to (the) course, there is a nice practice area with a chipping green with bunker as well, separate putting green and a driving range. It represents great value, is a fun fair course, nice variety of holes. Keep the ball in the fairways and you can score." - mgerstle

  20. University of Idaho Golf Course
    University of Idaho GC
    View Tee Times
    University of Idaho Golf Course
    Moscow, Idaho
    Public
    4.1568470588
    18
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$52
    What they're saying: "Very nice university golf course. Excellent pace of play. Course is challenging because the rough has not been cut down. Greens and fairways in good shape. Excellent value for the money." - Boldventure1

  21. Biltmore Golf Course
    View Tee Times
    The Biltmore Golf Course
    Coral Gables, Florida
    Resort
    4.2192
    788
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$215
    What they're saying: "I had a nice time in this course, well located, friendly staff, very well organized, interesting layout and in good conditions. I recommend this course." - GMSALAZAR

  22. Miller Memorial Golf Course
    Frances E. Miller Memorial GC
    View Tee Times
    Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course
    Murray, Kentucky
    Public
    4.3782941176
    138
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$29
    What they're saying: "Nice layout. The nines are very different. The front nine is tighter with dog legs. The back nine more open and longer." - RoddyScott

  23. Grand Canyon University Golf Course
    Grand Canyon University GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Grand Canyon University Golf Course
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public
    3.9034705882
    1755
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$132
    What they're saying: "Had a lot of fun playing there. Nice tee boxes and fast greens. I don't need anything else to be happy." - MattDeech

  24. The Golf Club at Texas A&M
    The Golf Club at Texas A&M: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Texas A&M
    College Station, Texas
    Public
    3.8509529412
    413
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$63
    What they're saying: "Great course. Better shape than expected for being in a drought. Greens were super fast!! Gnarly thick Bermuda rough in many areas. Many, many sand traps, but most were easily escapable. Glad to have had the chance to play here. Super friendly staff- but I expected nothing less from Aggies. From beginning to end, all staff, including the greens staff, was super friendly and helpful. Look forward to coming back again." - HAL98

  25. University Club - Big Blue
    University Club of Kentucky - Big Blue
    View Tee Times
    University Club of Kentucky - Big Blue Course
    Lexington, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    3.6594352941
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$62
    What they're saying: "Great layout with some challenging holes especially on the back nine. Four island greens overall. Course was in great shape for (the) end of November. Greens were not quick but still played well." - akirkup13

Golfers' Choice 2024
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
5 Min Read
Heritage Hill - views
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Kentucky
1 Min Read
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Iowa
1 Min Read
La Purisima GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value
6 Min Read
Laughlin Ranch GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona
1 Min Read
The Links at Perry Cabin - staff friendliness
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
5 Min Read

More from the author

Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster Course - clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Bull at Pinehurst Farms GC - hole 17
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2024
6 Min Read
Glade Springs Village golf staff
Golfers' Choice
America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain - Hole 10.jpg
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Value - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Mountain course at Incline Village - hole 1
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Short Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
4 Min Read

Popular

General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
Articles
Top 10 most-read articles on GolfPass in 2023
1 Min Read
General view of the Pinehurst Resort
Articles
Why 2024 could be Pinehurst's biggest year ever
5 Min Read
tpc-sawgrass-jan24-secrets-lead.JPG
Articles
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: January, 2024
3 Min Read
La Iguana Golf Course - sunset
Articles
Jason Scott Deegan's 2023 golf travel awards
5 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 25 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me