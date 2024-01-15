Top 25 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

Attending college is for higher learning.

The good news is that some of that knowledge can be gathered on the golf course. Every time a golfer steps on the course, he or she learns something about their game and their ability to handle different types of pressure shots. Many young golfers groom their games on college- and university-affiliated golf courses because student fees make the game more affordable before real world green fees hit after graduation.

The good news for golfers everywhere is many of these college courses are open to the public.

Our 2023 ratings and reviews have identified the best collegiate- and university-affiliated public golf courses in America. To determine the list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages to come up with a top 25. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify.