Top 25 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

Attending college is for higher learning.
The good news is that some of that knowledge can be gathered on the golf course. Every time a golfer steps on the course, he or she learns something about their game and their ability to handle different types of pressure shots. Many young golfers groom their games on college- and university-affiliated golf courses because student fees make the game more affordable before real world green fees hit after graduation.
The good news for golfers everywhere is many of these college courses are open to the public.
Our 2023 ratings and reviews have identified the best collegiate- and university-affiliated public golf courses in America. To determine the list, we apply our weighted ratings logic and combine the overall and subcategory star-rating averages to come up with a top 25. Golf courses must offer public tee times and have received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify.
Cobblestone Park Golf ClubBlythewood, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.7669294118392
Green fee: $28-$42
What they're saying: "Very nice course! Layout is awesome." - David7869801
UNC Finley Golf CourseChapel Hill, North CarolinaPublic4.5933764706703
Green fee: $60-$90
What they're saying: "I always liked playing this course, and was happy to play again after they reopened after a year of renovation. Great quality. Challenging, but not punishing." - bradyoung01
The West at Forest Akers Golf CourseEast Lansing, MichiganPublic4.5377764706256
Green fee: $29-$62
What they're saying: "I love to play when I travel and Forest Akers West didn’t disappoint! Michigan lacks a little scenery, but Forest Akers West was in phenomenal shape, and I feel like I definitely got my money's worth! It was one of the prettiest courses I’ve played, and it has some challenges with tight fairways, vegetation, and hooks." - keppnerean
Warren Golf Course At Notre DameNotre Dame, IndianaPublic/University4.779482352995
Green fee: $26-$115
What they're saying: "Warren is always in excellent shape. You can tell the staff cares about the customer's experience. Won’t pass up the opportunity to come back." - elaK
University Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $65-$119
What they're saying: "Beautiful and well maintained golf course with nice practicing areas for putting, chipping and bunker. Definitely worth to come back again." - clifftang5
The Walker Golf Course At Clemson UniversityClemson, South CarolinaPublic4.6806529412362
Green fee: $28-$68
What they're saying: "We really like this course; we find it in great condition. Super nice good size greens with sufficient space around them, with sand traps and deep Bermuda grass to keep the game interesting." - LeeviewG
The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
Green fee: $14-$98
What they're saying: "The course was in good shape. The rough was thicker and more penalizing than I remember it being in the past - but I guess I shouldn't hit it there. Staff is awesome - this is just a well run course. Definitely highly recommended." - Z6HJEWosACnMqwGzGfgU
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$60
What they're saying: "I enjoyed playing this course. It’s playable while having plenty of fairway hazards and bunkers to make this a challenging course." - reloewen
Eagle Crest Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$60
What they're saying: "Great conditions, always one of my favorite layouts in lower Michigan." - razorfit1965
Zollner Golf Course
Green fee: $17-$45
What they're saying: "Enjoyed the unique features of this course. Lots of contour fairway to green and on the green. Challenging but fair and interesting." - Rj6384
University of Illinois Golf Course - Blue CourseSavoy, IllinoisPublic4.188264705919
Green fee: $18-$25
What they're saying: "Came a day early and got a great deal on playing the course. Staff was extremely pleasant and welcoming- really enjoyed getting 18 in!" - BjduLK3pl0j64Uflg0sB
The Meadows
Green fee: $14-$64
What they're saying: "The course is beautiful and always immaculately maintained. The rough is difficult and the greens run fast and true." - wlmmlrjr
Keith Hills Country ClubBuies Creek, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.5475705882802
Green fee: $35-$69
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition, greens hold nicely. Very friendly staff." - Peajay2375
Mississippi State University Golf CourseStarkville, MississippiPublic4.142852941217
Green fee: $13-$30
What they're saying: "We had a great time playing, weather was perfect. Greens are fantastic not overly fast and I (could) barely see a ball mark. Staff are very friendly, reasonable green fee, clean golf carts and pace of play was acceptable. Fairway was in good shape for March. The course layout is challenging but fair. Highly recommended this course and will definitely do our long drive to play again." - cleohutchins
Harry Mussatto Golf Course At Western Illinois University
Green fee: $10-$35
What they're saying: "It's a nice course with various elevation changes. Can be tough but fun." - Joe1499197
Sewailo Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$90
What they're saying: "Fun and great course. Would play it every time I am in Tucson." - uKJWP4533KJ
Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, North CarolinaPublic4.5091117647858
Green fee: $35-$100
What they're saying: "A solid test, fun layout, greens were medium fast and held shots very well...pick the right tees and it's a challenge without being over the top. I'd recommend this track to any of my golf buddies without hesitation." - Smorrical
New Mexico State University Golf CourseLas Cruces, New MexicoPublic4.4216764706387
Green fee: $9-$42
What they're saying: "NMSU GOLF COURSE is one of the best venues within a 50-mile radius from El Paso, TX. It has superior maintenance of all fairways and greens and is well manicured. The staff are all very courteous an professional with exceptional services to all its players. I recommend this facility without any reservation." - pitbull000001
Rutgers University Golf CoursePiscataway, New JerseyPublic4.3164588235469
Green fee: $17-$55
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape from tee boxes to greens, which were perfect to putt. As usual pace of play is something the course emphasizes and, with cart, it's a max of 4 hours. In addition to (the) course, there is a nice practice area with a chipping green with bunker as well, separate putting green and a driving range. It represents great value, is a fun fair course, nice variety of holes. Keep the ball in the fairways and you can score." - mgerstle
University of Idaho Golf Course
Green fee: $26-$52
What they're saying: "Very nice university golf course. Excellent pace of play. Course is challenging because the rough has not been cut down. Greens and fairways in good shape. Excellent value for the money." - Boldventure1
Biltmore Golf Course
Green fee: $60-$215
What they're saying: "I had a nice time in this course, well located, friendly staff, very well organized, interesting layout and in good conditions. I recommend this course." - GMSALAZAR
Miller Memorial Golf CourseMurray, KentuckyPublic4.3782941176138
Green fee: $26-$29
What they're saying: "Nice layout. The nines are very different. The front nine is tighter with dog legs. The back nine more open and longer." - RoddyScott
Grand Canyon University Golf CoursePhoenix, ArizonaPublic3.90347058821755
Green fee: $49-$132
What they're saying: "Had a lot of fun playing there. Nice tee boxes and fast greens. I don't need anything else to be happy." - MattDeech
The Golf Club at Texas A&MCollege Station, TexasPublic3.8509529412413
Green fee: $53-$63
What they're saying: "Great course. Better shape than expected for being in a drought. Greens were super fast!! Gnarly thick Bermuda rough in many areas. Many, many sand traps, but most were easily escapable. Glad to have had the chance to play here. Super friendly staff- but I expected nothing less from Aggies. From beginning to end, all staff, including the greens staff, was super friendly and helpful. Look forward to coming back again." - HAL98
University Club - Big BlueLexington, KentuckySemi-Private3.659435294197
Green fee: $34-$62
What they're saying: "Great layout with some challenging holes especially on the back nine. Four island greens overall. Course was in great shape for (the) end of November. Greens were not quick but still played well." - akirkup13