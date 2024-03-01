Top 3 Golf Courses in South Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine South Dakota's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
A fall view from Lake Region Golf Course

What are the top public golf courses in South Dakota?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in South Dakota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

South Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2023: 9
Reviews of South Dakota golf courses in 2023: 76

The 3 best public golf courses in South Dakota

  1. Madison Golf & Country Club
    Madison GCC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Madison Golf & Country Club
    Madison, South Dakota
    Semi-Private
    4.8666666667
    8
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "This was a real surprise course to play. For an eastern South Dakota course, remarkable hills and more of a Minnesota course layout. Everything was excellently kept and super friendly staff. Highly recommend." - TDA1969

  2. Lake Region Golf Course
    Lake Region GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Lake Region Golf Course
    Arlington, South Dakota
    Public
    4.4470588235
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "It was a beautiful night in July. The tee boxes and fairways were hard due to rain but the greens were in excellent shape. Course is well taken care of (to the) best (of) their ability and (the) layout (is) definitely different but challenging for sure. No sand bunkers but the reeds and wetland (are) challenging enough." - TDA1969

  3. Meadowbrook Golf Course
    Meadowbrook GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadowbrook Golf Course
    Rapid City, South Dakota
    Municipal
    4.4525705882
    178
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. We enjoyed golf and the day." - u000003285664

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
Rochelle Ranch Golf Course - 13th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Rancho San Lucas - hole 3
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
sand creek station.jpeg
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Mauna Lani Resort - South Course - 7th
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Winter Park GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Dorado Beach Resort - East golf course - 4th
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read

More from the author

Stonelick Hills Golf Course - hole 9
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
reserve-vineyards-north-triple-green.jpg
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Sultan's Run GC: #18
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read
Spooky Brook GC
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Worthington Manor GC
Golfers' Choice
5 Min Read

Popular

Royal County Down - 2015 Irish Open
Articles
6 Min Read
Grass Clippings - night golf
Articles
2 Min Read
2024-new-irons.jpg
Articles
6 Min Read
Capital One's The Match IX
Articles
4 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 3 Golf Courses in South Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me