Top 3 Golf Courses in South Dakota - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in South Dakota?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in South Dakota or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
South Dakota golf courses reviewed in 2023: 9
Reviews of South Dakota golf courses in 2023: 76
The 3 best public golf courses in South Dakota
Madison Golf & Country ClubMadison, South DakotaSemi-Private4.86666666678
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "This was a real surprise course to play. For an eastern South Dakota course, remarkable hills and more of a Minnesota course layout. Everything was excellently kept and super friendly staff. Highly recommend." - TDA1969
Lake Region Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "It was a beautiful night in July. The tee boxes and fairways were hard due to rain but the greens were in excellent shape. Course is well taken care of (to the) best (of) their ability and (the) layout (is) definitely different but challenging for sure. No sand bunkers but the reeds and wetland (are) challenging enough." - TDA1969
Meadowbrook Golf CourseRapid City, South DakotaMunicipal4.4525705882178
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. We enjoyed golf and the day." - u000003285664