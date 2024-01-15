Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2024

There are few things golfers hate more than waiting.

Playing a round of golf without having to linger on a tee box or in a fairway while the group ahead clears the landing area or green is an increasingly rare treat, especially as the popularity of the game continues to surge.

But even with more golfers than ever taking to the course, there are still plenty of facilities whose operators continue to value a comfortable but swift pace of play. More often than not, they accomplish this with a combination of well-spaced tee times (i.e. at least 10 minutes apart) and a well-trained ranger corps who are doing more than just tooling around the course in exchange for free golf.

Over the past year, these 25 courses earned particularly high marks from thousands of golfers like you for fostering a good pace of play. They each received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify. If pace of play is something you value in your golf life, keep these two-dozen-and-one public golf courses in mind as you make your way around the country in 2024: