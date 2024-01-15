Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2024

There are few things golfers hate more than waiting.
Playing a round of golf without having to linger on a tee box or in a fairway while the group ahead clears the landing area or green is an increasingly rare treat, especially as the popularity of the game continues to surge.
But even with more golfers than ever taking to the course, there are still plenty of facilities whose operators continue to value a comfortable but swift pace of play. More often than not, they accomplish this with a combination of well-spaced tee times (i.e. at least 10 minutes apart) and a well-trained ranger corps who are doing more than just tooling around the course in exchange for free golf.
Over the past year, these 25 courses earned particularly high marks from thousands of golfers like you for fostering a good pace of play. They each received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify. If pace of play is something you value in your golf life, keep these two-dozen-and-one public golf courses in mind as you make your way around the country in 2024:
UNC Finley Golf CourseChapel Hill, North CarolinaPublic4.5933764706703
Green fee: $120
What they're saying: "The course has gotten a huge facelift and it's showing its fangs. Gorgeous but imposing and traps. Well groomed fairways with rough that seems to eat poorly hit shots. UNC Finley is a must-play course now!" - CraigInChapelHill
Hills of Lenawee Golf Club & Banquet CenterAdrian, MichiganPrivate4.797376470630
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Arrived at [the] course and was greeted with a smile and asked if we wanted to bring forward our tee time. [We] accepted and were able to play the course in less than 4 hours .....2 ppl on a Saturday morning!!" - babacandy
Metamora Golf & Country ClubMetamora, MichiganPrivate4.6617176471259
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Played this course while on vacation in Michigan. Will always put this on my vacation calendar." - Fresch
Waterford Golf ClubVenice, FloridaSemi-Private4.05952
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Very friendly and accommodating staff. Course was in good shape and pace of play was good. What else could you ask for." - nolan2509462
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.795441176567
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "I have golfed since 1969 and this is by far the best course I have ever played. Not only that it was the cheapest I have ever paid for a quality course and the best part was my wife and I had the whole course to ourselves. Not a soul on it but us." - Lennac
Thunder Bayou Golf LinksBlytheville, ArkansasMunicipal3.759823529422
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "These guys are doing a great job with fairways and the greens are amazing! I play a lot (3-4 times per week) in this region and this is by far one of the best courses in the area." - mawoodfield
Discovery Bay Golf ClubPort Townsend, WashingtonPublic4.0336764706158
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "I was late to my tee time because of traffic but the young man in the clubhouse understood and let me out as soon as I got there." - RandallP1
Puakea Golf Course
Green fee: $179
What they're saying: "Excellent course. Not crowded at all." - Jim1788424
Fountain Springs Golf CoursePeterstown, West VirginiaPublic4.555583333322
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Rolling through West Virginia and found this place. (I) gotta be honest on the way there I wasn’t expecting much. I got there and this place was beautiful and the people were so nice and for the price I paid it’s ridiculously cheap" - Stuart2172769
Furnace Creek Inn & Ranch ResortDeath Valley, CaliforniaResort4.259729411858
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "My goal was to keep playing golf when it was cold in Vegas for a few days and why not see Death Valley at the same time. I was really surprised with this gem of a course and loved it." - JimmyMartin2020
Woodland Hills Golf ClubSandusky, MichiganSemi-Private4.734623529442
Green fee: $34
What they're saying: "I've been here about 2 times now. Both times were great! Greens were nice, tee boxes were nice. The layout was perfect and the weather was beautiful. What more could you ask for? I went in the morning on weekdays so pace of play isn't an issue" - GolfPass reviewer
The Sea Ranch Golf Links
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "I play this course every opportunity I get to visit Sea Ranch...The new management is making great progress in making it even better." - GolfPass reviewer
Sugarbush Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396
GlenLakes Country Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Decent course and conditions, had the place to ourselves, an hour plus drive was the only downside." - GolfPass reviewer
The Club at Lac La Belle
Green fee: $175
What they're saying: "Don’t miss this GEM! Perhaps everyone in Wisconsin knows about it. But as an out-of-state guest I’m glad I found it." - Shane5861704
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.692262
Green fee: $89
What they're saying: "I was able to play at my own pace as a single on a beautiful Sunday morning. The course was perfect. Staff were all friendly. Really nothing bad to say." - alexwright920
The Greenbrier Resort - Old WhiteWhite Sulphur Springs, West VirginiaResort4.718470588225
Green fee: $560
What they're saying: "Course best condition I’ve seen it. Our caddie Cuz is the man. If (you) book a time here in summer months definitely ask for him" - GolfPass reviewer
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher MountainFranklin, West VirginiaPublic/Resort4.8725294118138
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Great layout. Not too long and in very good condition. If you don't know about this place you should. Check it out." - nathanshafer151
Founders Club of Pawleys IslandPawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.499983333354
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "There weren’t a lot of people playing so we flew through the course at the pace we like. Would definitely play again." - GolfPass reviewer
Pronghorn - Nicklaus CourseBend, OregonPublic/Resort4.7107470588189
Green fee: $215
What they're saying: "The starter fit me into a tee time about an hour early to help me with pace of play. It sure did, and I had a fun day enjoying the surroundings of the course and great playing conditions of the course." - GolfPass reviewer
Viroqua Hills Golf CourseViroqua, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8425117647119
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "The staff and community seem to take great pride in this small town 18 hole course. I play it a few times a year and it never disappoints." - GolfPass reviewer
Skytop Lodge Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.5613235294195
Green fee: $66
What they're saying: "Very nice layout, good conditions, friendly staff, and overall enjoyable experience." - tchrist6464
Superior National Golf Club at LutsenLutsen, MinnesotaPublic/Resort4.617647058874
Green fee: $109
What they're saying: "Beautiful course and layout with great pace of play. Greens were nice and little bit of brown grass due to lack of rain in area in May, but overall top notch experience." - GolfPass reviewer
Oshkosh Country Club
Green fee: $78
What they're saying: "I always have a great round here. The staff is helpful, pace of play is fast, the layout is pretty standard, but it is always in excellent condition which helps with the simple blueprint." - CoreyCouturier
Eagle Trace Golf CourseMorehead, KentuckySemi-Private4.5088117647164
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Course can play long if you want it to. Greens are smooth but not super fast" - April7752174