The 11 best public golf courses and facilities that dominated a decade of Golfers' Choice

With a decade of data to analyze, now's the perfect time to celebrate the courses that have dominated Golfers' Choice Top 50 rankings over the years.

A lot has happened since Golfers' Choice first launched in 2014. Hundreds of golf courses were closing every year before a pandemic golf boom flipped the industry on its head.

Some past Golfers' Choice Top 50 honorees have closed - RIP, the Palmer Course at La Cantera - or have changed names (Ohio's Longaberger Golf Club is now called Virtues Golf Club). Others have gone entirely private, making them ineligible for this story and future rankings. The most noteworthy example would be the Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club, which was a staple of the Top 50 from 2017-2022 before closing its doors to the public last year.

Many of bucket-list golf's biggest names have graced the Top 50 over the years, too. Tobacco Road, TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course and Harbour Town Golf Links have all qualified three times. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Pasatiempo have each made it twice, as have both courses at TPC Sawgrass.

But the staying power of these 11 golf courses and facilities is what's most impressive. Each one of them has qualified for the Top 50 at least five times, and some of them have had multiple courses qualify, the ultimate stamp of approval of how that particular facility is run, from conditioning to pace of play to service and more. Here are the best of the best from the first decade of the Golfers' Choice Top 50.