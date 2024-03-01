Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2024

Trade the basketball court for the green grass of the best public golf courses of the Hoosier State.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view of the 18th hole at Sultan's Run Golf Course.

What are the top public golf courses in Indiana?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Indiana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Indiana golf courses reviewed in 2023: 130
Reviews of Indiana golf courses in 2023: 2,421

The 25 best public golf courses in Indiana

  1. Sultan's Run Golf Club
    Sultan's Run GC: #18
    Sultan's Run Golf Course
    Jasper, Indiana
    Public
    4.8532764706
    112
    Green fee: $64-$105
    What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly. The course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone431atc

  2. Sandy Pines Golf Course
    Sandy Pines GC
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.7842411765
    133
    What they're saying: "Didn’t expect much but wow was I wrong, great facility, tremendous course conditions and good people." - Stuart2172769

  3. Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Warren GC At Notre Dame
    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Notre Dame, Indiana
    Public/University
    4.7794823529
    95
    Green fee: $42-$115
    What they're saying: "Great course all around. Played there many times. There was a junior tournament so pace of play was slow but they ended up giving us a free round as well since they were unsure if we would be able to finish. Probably the nicest course in the area. Will for sure play again." - Chayse7959930

  4. Swan Lake Resort - Silver Course
    Swan Lake Resort - Silver: #17
    Swan Lake Resort - Silver Course
    Plymouth, Indiana
    Resort
    4.7723647059
    52
    Green fee: $37-$67
    What they're saying: "Course was again in great condition. Greens were fantastic. Staff and pro shop people are friendly and helpful. This is a MUST play, in my opinion." - Dsr1966

  5. Maxwelton Golf Club
    Maxwelton GC
    Maxwelton Golf Club
    Syracuse, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.7450941176
    66
    Green fee: $32-$64
    What they're saying: "Fun time. Fairly simple layout. More like a city municipal course. Greens are extremely challenging to putt on! In very good condition." - Stephannika

  6. The Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis Resort
    Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis Resort
    Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis Resort
    Bloomington, Indiana
    Resort
    4.5735058824
    128
    Green fee: $39-$49
    What they're saying: "I play this course at least once a year just to see how it's coming along since the new ownership took it over out of bankruptcy. The course was dead pre-covid. Now it is in the best shape I've ever seen it and is the best in the area with no course even a close 2nd. From Tee to Green it's fantastic! Great work to the staff! Price was mid-afternoon weekday, which is perfect! Will be back!" - OBulldogs

  7. Champions Pointe
    Champions Pointe GC
    Champions Pointe Golf Club
    Henryville, Indiana
    Public
    4.6510647059
    336
    Green fee: $47-$60
    What they're saying: "Excellent weather. Great course conditions and a 3-hour round of quiet golf. A great afternoon. As always the course was excellent. Looking forward to several equally great fall rounds." - jimlindberg

  8. Zollner Golf Course
    Zollner GC: #18
    Zollner Golf Course
    Angola, Indiana
    Public
    4.6051529412
    128
    Green fee: $27-$45
    What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Greens were really nice. Fun course to play. Nice wide fairways. Short par 4s. A lot of elevation changes creates a few blind shots. I played this course once before and I didn’t realize how tight the holes were to each other. A lot of balls rattling the trees from other holes." - dunn1122

  9. Beechwood Golf Course
    Beechwood GC: #5
    Beechwood Golf Course
    La Porte, Indiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.5783176471
    238
    Green fee: $20-$38
    What they're saying: "Fantastic facility course (that) was very well kept and manicured. Highly recommend. Definitely playing again for future rounds." - DustinC19

  10. Prairie View Golf Club
    Prairie View Golf Club
    Prairie View Golf Club
    Carmel, Indiana
    Public
    4.6839117647
    203
    Green fee: $100-$125
    What they're saying: "I have nothing but positives. Great course, with only one negative … gotta get some new range balls. Those things are 100 years old. If you’re gonna charge as much as you do, (you) gotta have range balls that are a year or two old." - johnstepowoy

  11. The Fort Golf Resort
    The Fort Golf Resort
    The Fort Golf Resort
    Indianapolis, Indiana
    Resort
    4.5834
    541
    Green fee: $72-$101
    What they're saying: "My favorite track in Indy. Course was in excellent condition. Greens were fast but receptive. I could play here everyday and not get bored." - mawte

  12. Swan Lake Resort - Black
    Swan Lake Resort - Black: #14
    Swan Lake Resort - Black Course
    Plymouth, Indiana
    Resort
    4.6272941176
    35
    Green fee: $37-$67
    What they're saying: "Fun course! Maintenance crew keeps it in great condition, cart staff was excellent as well. Can’t wait to play the Silver Course next." - Jmisener

  13. Blackthorn Golf Club
    Blackthorn GC: #14
    Blackthorn Golf Club
    South Bend, Indiana
    Public
    4.6566823529
    110
    Green fee: $50-$99
    What they're saying: "We were pleasantly surprised at how nice the course (is) ... it was a great day for golf after a one hour rain delay. Staff really did a good job of letting us know what was going on. Great conditions and good pace of play." - revcat

  14. The Course at Aberdeen
    The Course at Aberdeen
    The Course at Aberdeen
    Valparaiso, Indiana
    Public
    4.5343470588
    296
    Green fee: $40-$75
    What they're saying: "Aberdeen is (a) great course. Very well kept and full of challenging holes. Very affordable for the quality of the course and I definitely recommend anyone in the area who loves golf to stop there and get a round in. You won’t be disappointed." - Cubkiller74

  15. Buffalo Trace Golf Course
    Buffalo Trace GC
    Buffalo Trace Golf Course
    Jasper, Indiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.5366411765
    114
    Green fee: $20-$26
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent shape for this time of the year. Greens held and rolled true. Fairways were in excellent condition and the rough wasn’t overly thick." - jaadams101

  16. Timbergate Golf Course
    Timbergate GC
    Timbergate Golf Club
    Edinburgh, Indiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.5729647059
    50
    Green fee: $24-$34
    What they're saying: "Timbergate is always in excellent condition. I appreciate the fact that they have cut the rough a little shorter this year. This helps to speed up play. You won't be disappointed in playing this course!" - revmikebeck

  17. Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Covered Bridge GC
    Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Sellersburg, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.6364058824
    351
    Green fee: $49-$68
    What they're saying: "Played Covered Bridge 10 times in the past couple of years and the team has always kept this place well manicured and playable." - duquettd

  18. Country Oaks Golf Club
    Country Oaks GC
    Country Oaks Golf Club
    Montgomery, Indiana
    Public
    4.5373470588
    284
    Green fee: $22-$30
    What they're saying: "Pace of play was slow, but the course was super busy. Hilly, but fun. Great staff and well maintained course. Only 1 tee box was a little hard. Great Amish restaurant nearby for after play. Plan on going back. Well worth the price even having to drive 1.5 hrs one way." - Dennis8097

  19. Belterra Golf Club
    Belterra Casino GC
    Belterra Casino Golf Club
    Florence, Indiana
    Resort
    4.5083764706
    489
    Green fee: $100-$120
    What they're saying: "Belterra has an excellent layout. Most fairways are wide. But there is a lot of deep grass if you miss badly. Fairways were near perfect. The greens had lots of interesting contours. Green speed was a little slower than I expected, but very good considering the amount of break. The cost was $120, so (it's) more expensive than a normal round. The staff was outstanding. The cart helpers were fantastic - even gave us a cold towel at the end of a hot round." - Ryan4915

  20. Chariot Run Golf Club
    Chariot Run: #18
    Chariot Run
    Laconia, Indiana
    Public/Resort
    4.6217117647
    483
    Green fee: $45-$105
    What they're saying: "Course was in amazing shape. Staff was professional, friendly, and very helpful. In my opinion, a must play for avid golfers." - Dsr1966

  21. Elwood Golf Links
    Elwood Golf Links: #6
    Elwood Golf Links
    Elwood, Indiana
    Public
    4.4102647059
    62
    Green fee: $31-$37
    What they're saying: "Had a great time! The front 9 was a little tightly packed but the back 9 is what makes this course special." - cloudjr

  22. Lost Marsh Golf Course
    Lost Marsh GC
    Lost Marsh Golf Course
    Hammond, Indiana
    Public
    4.4442941176
    454
    Green fee: $45-$80
    What they're saying: "Lost Marsh is good layout with some demanding shots. You've got to pay attention as it has a lot a "target" features. Fun to play with great "money games" elements! Very enjoyable." - 4proLDC

  23. Hickory Stick Golf Club
    Hickory Stick GC: #11
    Hickory Stick Golf Club
    Greenwood, Indiana
    Public
    4.3530176471
    203
    Green fee: $40+
    What they're saying: "In anticipation of an upcoming event, I played this course from the tips. I am an 11.2 index so this was very challenging. The improvements that have been made and are continuing to be made make this an outstanding course to play in this area. We have many options around Hickory Stick but they have raised their game to the top!" - tdhindebrand

  24. Creekside Golf Course
    Creekside GC
    Creekside Golf Course
    Valparaiso, Indiana
    Municipal
    4.3946941176
    62
    Green fee: $24-$30
    What they're saying: "(The) staff are always friendly and (the) course was in good condition. Pace was quick and I enjoy the layout. It's challenging!" - BurtonDube

  25. Legacy Hills Golf Club
    Legacy Hills GC: #5
    Legacy Hills Golf Club
    La Porte, Indiana
    Public
    4.3774333333
    56
    Green fee: $25-$37
    What they're saying: "Lots of hills and elevation (changes) and dog legs and a lot of obstacles in between you and the holes a lot of times. Lots of fun for all levels of golf players. The must-play course in Laporte, Indiana." - Hitman2001

