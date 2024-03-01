Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Indiana?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Indiana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Indiana golf courses reviewed in 2023: 130
Reviews of Indiana golf courses in 2023: 2,421
The 25 best public golf courses in Indiana
-
Sultan's Run Golf Club
Green fee: $64-$105
What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly. The course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone431atc
-
Sandy Pines Golf Course
What they're saying: "Didn’t expect much but wow was I wrong, great facility, tremendous course conditions and good people." - Stuart2172769
-
Warren Golf Course At Notre DameNotre Dame, IndianaPublic/University4.779482352995
Green fee: $42-$115
What they're saying: "Great course all around. Played there many times. There was a junior tournament so pace of play was slow but they ended up giving us a free round as well since they were unsure if we would be able to finish. Probably the nicest course in the area. Will for sure play again." - Chayse7959930
-
Swan Lake Resort - Silver CoursePlymouth, IndianaResort4.772364705952
Green fee: $37-$67
What they're saying: "Course was again in great condition. Greens were fantastic. Staff and pro shop people are friendly and helpful. This is a MUST play, in my opinion." - Dsr1966
-
Maxwelton Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$64
What they're saying: "Fun time. Fairly simple layout. More like a city municipal course. Greens are extremely challenging to putt on! In very good condition." - Stephannika
-
The Eagle Pointe Golf & Tennis ResortBloomington, IndianaResort4.5735058824128
Green fee: $39-$49
What they're saying: "I play this course at least once a year just to see how it's coming along since the new ownership took it over out of bankruptcy. The course was dead pre-covid. Now it is in the best shape I've ever seen it and is the best in the area with no course even a close 2nd. From Tee to Green it's fantastic! Great work to the staff! Price was mid-afternoon weekday, which is perfect! Will be back!" - OBulldogs
-
Champions Pointe
Green fee: $47-$60
What they're saying: "Excellent weather. Great course conditions and a 3-hour round of quiet golf. A great afternoon. As always the course was excellent. Looking forward to several equally great fall rounds." - jimlindberg
-
Zollner Golf Course
Green fee: $27-$45
What they're saying: "Course is in great shape. Greens were really nice. Fun course to play. Nice wide fairways. Short par 4s. A lot of elevation changes creates a few blind shots. I played this course once before and I didn’t realize how tight the holes were to each other. A lot of balls rattling the trees from other holes." - dunn1122
-
Beechwood Golf CourseLa Porte, IndianaPublic/Municipal4.5783176471238
Green fee: $20-$38
What they're saying: "Fantastic facility course (that) was very well kept and manicured. Highly recommend. Definitely playing again for future rounds." - DustinC19
-
Prairie View Golf Club
Green fee: $100-$125
What they're saying: "I have nothing but positives. Great course, with only one negative … gotta get some new range balls. Those things are 100 years old. If you’re gonna charge as much as you do, (you) gotta have range balls that are a year or two old." - johnstepowoy
-
The Fort Golf Resort
Green fee: $72-$101
What they're saying: "My favorite track in Indy. Course was in excellent condition. Greens were fast but receptive. I could play here everyday and not get bored." - mawte
-
Swan Lake Resort - BlackPlymouth, IndianaResort4.627294117635
Green fee: $37-$67
What they're saying: "Fun course! Maintenance crew keeps it in great condition, cart staff was excellent as well. Can’t wait to play the Silver Course next." - Jmisener
-
Blackthorn Golf Club
Green fee: $50-$99
What they're saying: "We were pleasantly surprised at how nice the course (is) ... it was a great day for golf after a one hour rain delay. Staff really did a good job of letting us know what was going on. Great conditions and good pace of play." - revcat
-
The Course at Aberdeen
Green fee: $40-$75
What they're saying: "Aberdeen is (a) great course. Very well kept and full of challenging holes. Very affordable for the quality of the course and I definitely recommend anyone in the area who loves golf to stop there and get a round in. You won’t be disappointed." - Cubkiller74
-
Buffalo Trace Golf CourseJasper, IndianaPublic/Municipal4.5366411765114
Green fee: $20-$26
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent shape for this time of the year. Greens held and rolled true. Fairways were in excellent condition and the rough wasn’t overly thick." - jaadams101
-
Timbergate Golf CourseEdinburgh, IndianaPublic/Municipal4.572964705950
Green fee: $24-$34
What they're saying: "Timbergate is always in excellent condition. I appreciate the fact that they have cut the rough a little shorter this year. This helps to speed up play. You won't be disappointed in playing this course!" - revmikebeck
-
Covered Bridge Golf ClubSellersburg, IndianaSemi-Private4.6364058824351
Green fee: $49-$68
What they're saying: "Played Covered Bridge 10 times in the past couple of years and the team has always kept this place well manicured and playable." - duquettd
-
Country Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $22-$30
What they're saying: "Pace of play was slow, but the course was super busy. Hilly, but fun. Great staff and well maintained course. Only 1 tee box was a little hard. Great Amish restaurant nearby for after play. Plan on going back. Well worth the price even having to drive 1.5 hrs one way." - Dennis8097
-
Belterra Golf Club
Green fee: $100-$120
What they're saying: "Belterra has an excellent layout. Most fairways are wide. But there is a lot of deep grass if you miss badly. Fairways were near perfect. The greens had lots of interesting contours. Green speed was a little slower than I expected, but very good considering the amount of break. The cost was $120, so (it's) more expensive than a normal round. The staff was outstanding. The cart helpers were fantastic - even gave us a cold towel at the end of a hot round." - Ryan4915
-
Chariot Run Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$105
What they're saying: "Course was in amazing shape. Staff was professional, friendly, and very helpful. In my opinion, a must play for avid golfers." - Dsr1966
-
Elwood Golf Links
Green fee: $31-$37
What they're saying: "Had a great time! The front 9 was a little tightly packed but the back 9 is what makes this course special." - cloudjr
-
Lost Marsh Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$80
What they're saying: "Lost Marsh is good layout with some demanding shots. You've got to pay attention as it has a lot a "target" features. Fun to play with great "money games" elements! Very enjoyable." - 4proLDC
-
Hickory Stick Golf Club
Green fee: $40+
What they're saying: "In anticipation of an upcoming event, I played this course from the tips. I am an 11.2 index so this was very challenging. The improvements that have been made and are continuing to be made make this an outstanding course to play in this area. We have many options around Hickory Stick but they have raised their game to the top!" - tdhindebrand
-
Creekside Golf Course
Green fee: $24-$30
What they're saying: "(The) staff are always friendly and (the) course was in good condition. Pace was quick and I enjoy the layout. It's challenging!" - BurtonDube
-
Legacy Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$37
What they're saying: "Lots of hills and elevation (changes) and dog legs and a lot of obstacles in between you and the holes a lot of times. Lots of fun for all levels of golf players. The must-play course in Laporte, Indiana." - Hitman2001