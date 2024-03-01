Top 5 Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine West Virginia's most popular public golf courses.
Aerial view of the Stonehaven Course.

What are the top public golf courses in West Virginia?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in West Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

West Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2023: 26
Reviews of West Virginia golf courses in 2023: 403

The 5 best public golf courses in West Virginia

  Raven Golf Club At Snowshoe Mountain
    Raven GC At Snowshoe Mountain
    Raven Golf Club At Snowshoe Mountain
    Snowshoe, West Virginia
    Resort
    4.8088235294
    15
    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "Course was in immaculate shape, it had rained the night before so pretty heavily soaked fairways and cart path only was the downside. Beautiful views on almost every hole, will be back in the future." - Asimms25

  Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.7954411765
    67
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "Everything was beautiful and in excellent condition. Very difficult course but fun to play. The only negative issue was they are going through some type of law suit with Glade Springs Resort and because of this the restaurant was closed." - u000006449164

  The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain
    Highlands GC at Fisher Mountain: Practice area
    The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain
    Franklin, West Virginia
    Public/Resort
    4.8725294118
    138
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "This course is such a gem & a great value that I hope it doesn't get any more crowded than it is! Other than some sand on the greens it is in perfect shape. I have no idea how they keep all the leaves off the course but they do. We play it every year even though we drive an hour & a half to do it." - wccc6020

  Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course
    Stonehaven at The Resort at Glade Springs
    Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.6655647059
    73
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "My brothers and I played midweek in July at noon and never saw another golfer untie the 17th hole. Spectacular scenic layout in great condition. Greens rolled true and I can’t wait until I’m up this way again." - Maceman76

  Cacapon Resort State Park
    Cacapon State Park Resort
    Cacapon Resort State Park
    Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
    Resort/Municipal
    4.55555
    11
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Best kept secret in West Virginia. This course is a Robert Trent Jones course. Been playing it for a couple of years and it just keeps getting better and better. I highly recommend." - u314161941966

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
