Top 5 Golf Courses in West Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in West Virginia?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in West Virginia or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
West Virginia golf courses reviewed in 2023: 26
Reviews of West Virginia golf courses in 2023: 403
The 5 best public golf courses in West Virginia
Raven Golf Club At Snowshoe MountainSnowshoe, West VirginiaResort4.808823529415
Green fee: $100
What they're saying: "Course was in immaculate shape, it had rained the night before so pretty heavily soaked fairways and cart path only was the downside. Beautiful views on almost every hole, will be back in the future." - Asimms25
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.795441176567
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Everything was beautiful and in excellent condition. Very difficult course but fun to play. The only negative issue was they are going through some type of law suit with Glade Springs Resort and because of this the restaurant was closed." - u000006449164
The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher MountainFranklin, West VirginiaPublic/Resort4.8725294118138
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "This course is such a gem & a great value that I hope it doesn't get any more crowded than it is! Other than some sand on the greens it is in perfect shape. I have no idea how they keep all the leaves off the course but they do. We play it every year even though we drive an hour & a half to do it." - wccc6020
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.665564705973
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "My brothers and I played midweek in July at noon and never saw another golfer untie the 17th hole. Spectacular scenic layout in great condition. Greens rolled true and I can’t wait until I’m up this way again." - Maceman76
Cacapon Resort State ParkBerkeley Springs, West VirginiaResort/Municipal4.5555511
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Best kept secret in West Virginia. This course is a Robert Trent Jones course. Been playing it for a couple of years and it just keeps getting better and better. I highly recommend." - u314161941966