Top 15 Golf Courses in Arkansas - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Arkansas?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Arkansas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Arkansas golf courses reviewed in 2023: 45
Reviews of Arkansas golf courses in 2023: 707
The 15 best public golf courses in Arkansas
Thunder Bayou Golf LinksBlytheville, ArkansasMunicipal3.729647058823
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "This is the second time I have played here. Greens just keep looking better and better, fairways are good, and you can tell they are trying to make them great. Tee boxes are great! I can’t believe they look and play so well considering all the crazy weather they have been having." - CGAT71
Mountain Ranch Golf ClubFairfield Bay, ArkansasResort4.619664705977
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "Nice course. Conditions were good, greens rolled true and fair, but hard to read. Front 9 layout really nice. Back nine nice as well, but a little more sharp doglegs and winding around the mountains. Hit through the fairway a couple of times. Overall really good and look forward to going back again someday." - marktx5
Paradise Valley Athletic Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "The course is challenging with many tree lined fairways to entice risk and reward shot making. Pin placements were in interesting positions. Almost impossible to stop putts above many of the holes." - donwwfd22
Mystic Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "This course is FANTASTIC. ... I have played here 6 times now and every single time I come here, it's always a treat. The greens are FLAWLESS and the fairways are pristine. This is a true championship course with a great layout. There is a LOT of undulation on the greens, so putting is always a challenge around this place. Highly recommend playing this course." - Mike7241281
Tannenbaum Golf ClubDrasco, ArkansasSemi-Private/Resort4.465405882495
Green fee: $52
What they're saying: "Great golf course, one of my favorite in the state. Wouldn’t change anything except that when it’s 100 degree weather, some water coolers around the course would be much appreciated." - u376037578
Glenwood Country Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "I don’t think I’ve ever seen Glenwood as good as it is right now. I’m definitely gonna have to start playing up there more often. Tee boxes, fairways, greens...all spectacular." - TMILLER020717
Bella Vista Country Club - Scotsdale CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.523617647175
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "Course is in excellent shape. True rolling greens, not super fast but challenging none the less. Shot a 90 that day. Just score the front well and you'll be in the eighties!" - jaymo54
Bella Vista Country Club - Kingswood CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.413635294158
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Golf course is in really good condition! Greens a tad slow, but very playable. Really fun course to play!" - Themyers64
Championship at Rebsamen Park Golf CourseLittle Rock, ArkansasPublic/Municipal4.0194705882114
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Public course graded on winter curve. Greens were too fast. Crowded but a decent public course. A few very pretty holes." - GolfPass reviewer
Bella Vista Country Club - Highlands CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.44779
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and the layout made it fun to play. Challenging. It's not too difficult." - larkman2103
Bella Vista Country Club - Dogwood Hills CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.293852941247
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and very well taken care of. This is a must play course." - lbailey1431
Nutters Chapel Golf & Country ClubConway, ArkansasSemi-Private3.681858823572
Green fee: $41
What they're saying: "It was cold and windy but the course was in surprisingly good shape. Always enjoy playing there. I'm a high handicap and this course offers just enough of a challenge to be fun without being overwhelming." - tsboyd1
Big Creek Golf & Country ClubMountain Home, ArkansasPublic4.443435294161
Green fee: $109
What they're saying: "I was very impressed with this course. Unlike your average course that’s just lazily thrown together with little planning, this course had some thought and design work put in. The maintenance is kept up nicely as well. My son and I really enjoyed this golf course. Highly recommend if you are in that area." - u314163145238
Bella Vista Country Club - Country Club CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.200694117666
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Our first time at this course. Really fun and playable track. Even though they had punched the greens the day before we played, they were definitely puttable and ran very true. The courses in this area are in the midst of coming out of dormancy. That being said, this course was in very good shape. Windy conditions probably was the reason we were the only golfers on the back 9 which made for a sub 4 hour round. It was a great day." - gsbanta8
Marion Lakes Golf & Athletic ClubMarion, ArkansasPrivate4.091858823583
Green fee: $39
What they're saying: "I just played this course for the first time. It was in nice shape. The greens do have quite a few ball marks because they’re so soft. Unfortunately not everyone repairs them like they should. Nice practice facilities and a nice clubhouse with a grill. I’ll definitely play here again, but will look for price around $40 or less." - dajamazz