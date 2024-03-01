Top 15 Golf Courses in Arkansas - Golfers' Choice 2024

Arkansas's most popular public golf courses are ranked according to our community of reviewers.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view of tee #4 at Thunder Bayou Golf Links.

What are the top public golf courses in Arkansas?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Arkansas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Arkansas golf courses reviewed in 2023: 45
Reviews of Arkansas golf courses in 2023: 707

The 15 best public golf courses in Arkansas

  1. Thunder Bayou Golf Links
    Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
    Thunder Bayou Golf Links
    Blytheville, Arkansas
    Municipal
    3.7296470588
    23
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "This is the second time I have played here. Greens just keep looking better and better, fairways are good, and you can tell they are trying to make them great. Tee boxes are great! I can’t believe they look and play so well considering all the crazy weather they have been having." - CGAT71

  2. Mountain Ranch Golf Club
    Mountain Ranch GC at Fairfield Bay
    Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
    Fairfield Bay, Arkansas
    Resort
    4.6196647059
    77
    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "Nice course. Conditions were good, greens rolled true and fair, but hard to read. Front 9 layout really nice. Back nine nice as well, but a little more sharp doglegs and winding around the mountains. Hit through the fairway a couple of times. Overall really good and look forward to going back again someday." - marktx5

  3. Paradise Valley Athletic Club
    Paradise Valley
    Paradise Valley
    Fayetteville, Arkansas
    Private
    3.9706529412
    58
    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "The course is challenging with many tree lined fairways to entice risk and reward shot making. Pin placements were in interesting positions. Almost impossible to stop putts above many of the holes." - donwwfd22

  4. Mystic Creek Golf Club
    Mystic Creek GC
    Mystic Creek Golf Club
    El Dorado, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.7102647059
    66
    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "This course is FANTASTIC. ... I have played here 6 times now and every single time I come here, it's always a treat. The greens are FLAWLESS and the fairways are pristine. This is a true championship course with a great layout. There is a LOT of undulation on the greens, so putting is always a challenge around this place. Highly recommend playing this course." - Mike7241281

  5. Tannenbaum Golf Club
    Tannenbaum GC: #11
    Tannenbaum Golf Club
    Drasco, Arkansas
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.4654058824
    95
    Green fee: $52
    What they're saying: "Great golf course, one of my favorite in the state. Wouldn’t change anything except that when it’s 100 degree weather, some water coolers around the course would be much appreciated." - u376037578

  6. Glenwood Country Club
    Glenwood CC
    Glenwood Country Club
    Glenwood, Arkansas
    Public
    4.2851647059
    66
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "I don’t think I’ve ever seen Glenwood as good as it is right now. I’m definitely gonna have to start playing up there more often. Tee boxes, fairways, greens...all spectacular." - TMILLER020717

  7. Bella Vista Country Club - Scotsdale Course
    Bella Vista CC - Scotsdale
    Bella Vista Country Club - Scotsdale Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.5236176471
    75
    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Course is in excellent shape. True rolling greens, not super fast but challenging none the less. Shot a 90 that day. Just score the front well and you'll be in the eighties!" - jaymo54

  8. Bella Vista Country Club - Kingswood Course
    Bella Vista CC - Kingswood
    Bella Vista Country Club - Kingswood Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.4136352941
    58
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Golf course is in really good condition! Greens a tad slow, but very playable. Really fun course to play!" - Themyers64

  9. Championship at Rebsamen Park Golf Course
    Rebsamen Park GC
    Championship at Rebsamen Park Golf Course
    Little Rock, Arkansas
    Public/Municipal
    4.0194705882
    114
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Public course graded on winter curve. Greens were too fast. Crowded but a decent public course. A few very pretty holes." - GolfPass reviewer

  10. Bella Vista Country Club - Highlands Course
    Bella Vista CC - Highlands
    Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.447
    79
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and the layout made it fun to play. Challenging. It's not too difficult." - larkman2103

  11. Bella Vista Country Club - Dogwood Hills Course
    Bella Vista CC - Dogwood Hills: Aerial
    Bella Vista Country Club - Dogwood Hills Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.2938529412
    47
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and very well taken care of. This is a must play course." - lbailey1431

  12. Nutters Chapel Golf & Country Club
    Nutters Chapel GCC: Clubhouse
    Nutters Chapel Golf & Country Club
    Conway, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    3.6818588235
    72
    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "It was cold and windy but the course was in surprisingly good shape. Always enjoy playing there. I'm a high handicap and this course offers just enough of a challenge to be fun without being overwhelming." - tsboyd1

  13. Big Creek Golf & Country Club
    Big Creek GCC: #10
    Big Creek Golf & Country Club
    Mountain Home, Arkansas
    Public
    4.4434352941
    61
    Green fee: $109
    What they're saying: "I was very impressed with this course. Unlike your average course that’s just lazily thrown together with little planning, this course had some thought and design work put in. The maintenance is kept up nicely as well. My son and I really enjoyed this golf course. Highly recommend if you are in that area." - u314163145238

  14. Bella Vista Country Club - Country Club Course
    Bella Vista CC - Country Club
    Bella Vista Country Club - Country Club Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.2006941176
    66
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Our first time at this course. Really fun and playable track. Even though they had punched the greens the day before we played, they were definitely puttable and ran very true. The courses in this area are in the midst of coming out of dormancy. That being said, this course was in very good shape. Windy conditions probably was the reason we were the only golfers on the back 9 which made for a sub 4 hour round. It was a great day." - gsbanta8

  15. Marion Lakes Golf & Athletic Club
    Marion Lakes GC
    Marion Lakes Golf & Athletic Club
    Marion, Arkansas
    Private
    4.0918588235
    83
    Green fee: $39
    What they're saying: "I just played this course for the first time. It was in nice shape. The greens do have quite a few ball marks because they’re so soft. Unfortunately not everyone repairs them like they should. Nice practice facilities and a nice clubhouse with a grill. I’ll definitely play here again, but will look for price around $40 or less." - dajamazz

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
