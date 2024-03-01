Top 5 Golf Courses in Rhode Island - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Rhode Island?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Rhode Island or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Rhode Island golf courses reviewed in 2023: 14
Reviews of Rhode Island golf courses in 2023: 283
The 5 best public golf courses in Rhode Island
Green Valley Country Club
Portsmouth, Rhode Island
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "From the first hole to the eighteenth, you're gonna be challenged with every shot. (It) plays long (so) be prepared. (The) greens are in great shape rolling really well. If it's breezy, you'll have your hands full. Enjoy. It's one of the fine gems on Aquidnick Island." - GolfBum1954
Exeter Country Club
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Exeter Country Club is always in great shape. Great layout and the staff is always friendly. Good mix of challenging holes and several risk/reward choices. My only criticism is that you can't make on-line tee times. Sister courses, Meadowbrook and Richmond CC also great choices if you can't get out on Exeter." - Keith9955
Winnapaug Country Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Having played there in the past, the new owners and management have done an outstanding job, the fairways and in particular the greens. Bringing back to life a Donald Ross course should be commended." - champlin
Valley Country Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Great course! Wonderful layout. So natural. Like it’s always been there and just fits into the unspoiled landscape." - kardenbou
Cranston Country Club
Green fee: $61
What they're saying: "Excellent layout with plenty of challenging holes. Definitely want to go back." - u314160111063