Top 15 Golf Courses in Connecticut - Golfers' Choice 2024

More than 1,500 reviews helped determine Connecticut's most popular public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
Tim Gavrich
,
Connecticut National offers some beautiful vistas.

What are the top public golf courses in Connecticut?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Connecticut or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Connecticut golf courses reviewed in 2023: 61
Reviews of Connecticut golf courses in 2023: 1,681

The 15 best public golf courses in Connecticut

  1. Raceway Golf Club
    Raceway GC
    Raceway Golf Club
    Thompson, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.8892833333
    145
    Green fee: $41
    What they're saying: "Great course, fun to play. Always in great condition and additionally staff is friendly, courteous and professional." - dennis0313

  2. Rolling Meadows Country Club
    Rolling Meadows CC: #14
    Rolling Meadows Country Club
    Ellington, Connecticut
    Public
    4.9853
    35
    Green fee: $38
    What they're saying: "Recently played the course with the Safari Club and was not disappointed. Excellent conditions from Tee to green made it a pleasure. Staff was friendly and willing to answer any questions." - RickM298

  3. Pequabuck Golf Club
    Pequabuck GC: #10
    Pequabuck Golf Club
    Pequabuck, Connecticut
    Public
    4.4927117647
    192
    Green fee: $33
    What they're saying: "I had so much fun. I also lost a few balls and it was worth it. Really good conditions, great weather, wildlife. What more could you want? Oh yeah the scenery is beautiful. Playing here again soon." - Pipingyaker

  4. Connecticut National Golf Club
    Connecticut National GC: #2
    Connecticut National Golf Club
    Putnam, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.5766647059
    615
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Perfect course in A+ condition. Staff in the pro shop are also very friendly. Love that they stay open until it snows. If you love slick greens, this is the place for you. Enjoy!" - troy288

  5. Southington Country Club
    Southington CC
    Southington Country Club
    Southington, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.4340235294
    407
    Green fee: $43
    What they're saying: "Course was well maintained as far as leaves and the greens were in excellent shape. Perfect bonus day of golf this late in the season." - LarryGolf0384

  6. Manchester Country Club
    Manchester CC
    Manchester Country Club
    Manchester, Connecticut
    Semi-Private
    4.4710352941
    226
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Loved the course. Pace of play was due to a threesome not understand course etiquette. Basically, had to wait on every shot, and we were a foursome. Ended up barely finishing, in the dark." - mikejes

  7. Tallwood Country Club
    Tallwood CC: #11
    Tallwood Country Club
    Hebron, Connecticut
    Public
    4.4044529412
    251
    Green fee: $34
    What they're saying: "A very nice course. A windy and cold day. The only negative was the sand traps did not drain well ... very wet and full of water since it rained the day before. A good challenging course." - u8779623

  8. Twin Hills Country Club
    Twin Hills CC
    Twin Hills Country Club
    Coventry, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3925764706
    278
    Green fee: $44
    What they're saying: "Overall we were very happy with our day. Only issue was the bunkers - rock hard and seemed like they hadn't been tended to in quite some time (which was surprising given how great the condition of everything else was). Will definitely be back again." - u420815532

  9. Norwich Golf Club
    Norwich GC: #3
    Norwich Golf Club
    Norwich, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.2592294118
    513
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "I enjoyed the course layout and overall presentation of (the) course. (The) greens were well kept, as well as the amenities on site. Course layout is beautiful and be sure to catch a sunset on the 17th hole!" - Maverick1993

  10. Jones at Lyman Orchards Golf Club
    Lyman Orchards GC - Jones: #10
    Jones at Lyman Orchards Golf Club
    Middlefield, Connecticut
    Public
    4.1894647059
    255
    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "Great when you can find a good deal on GolfNow, not for retail of $90 or whatever they’re charging these days. Expect slow play on the front. (It) opens up on the back. Well manicured course, (and a) good layout." - GolfPass reviewer

  11. Crestbrook Park Golf Course
    Crestbrook Park GC
    Crestbrook Park Golf Course
    Watertown, Connecticut
    Public/Municipal
    4.2292705882
    271
    Green fee: $43
    What they're saying: "You will have a enjoyable round of golf and get to use all your clubs. Greens are tricky at times and break a lot more than the look!! The course is in great shape for this time of year with the leaves under control and everything still green! I don't care what your age is the greens are in great shape, (please) take the time to fix your ball mark. I always fix lazy people's marks as I'm waiting to putt!" - GolfPass reviewer

  12. Mohegan Sun Golf Club
    Mohegan Sun GC
    Mohegan Sun Golf Club
    Baltic, Connecticut
    Private
    4.2385117647
    167
    What they're saying: "This is one of the few resort courses in New England that has actually made a meaningful investment and improvement in their course. Definitely one of CT best public courses" - ThomasGram

  13. Richter Park Golf Course
    Richter Park GC
    Richter Park Golf Course
    Danbury, Connecticut
    Public
    4.3037117647
    520
    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Great staff. Course was in great shape. The rain was coming, which put the staff into high gear with the prep of the course and greens." u314164641955

  14. Whitney Farms Golf Club
    Whitney Farms GC: #2
    Whitney Farms Golf Club
    Monroe, Connecticut
    Public
    4.2278235294
    602
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Tee boxes were in rough shape but rest of the course was beautiful. Greens were perfect. All the leaves were raked away. Ponds were gorgeous. Pace of play was about right. Fun day. I'll definitely be back in the Spring." - u672267841

  15. Gillette Ridge
    Gillette Ridge: #17
    Gillette Ridge
    Bloomfield, Connecticut
    Public
    4.1872705882
    743
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Great value! Price is fantastic for a course of this caliber. Too bad people don't fix ball marks! Nice layout of holes. Keeps your attention. Staff is great & bar is pretty well stocked. I drove 1 1/2 hours to get there and well worth it!" - bobs0327

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
