Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in New Hampshire

These 10 Granite State courses were rock-solid in the eyes of discerning golfers in 2021.
The par-5 sixth hole on the Omni Mount Washington Resort's Mount Washington Course is reachable in two by longer hitters, but it does come with considerable risk.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's weighted subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2021 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

New Hampshire golf courses reviewed in 2021: 33
Reviews of New Hampshire golf courses in 2021: 702

  1. Mount Washington at Mount Washington Hotel & Resort

    Bretton Woods

  2. Owl's Nest Golf Club

    Campton

  3. Lochmere Golf & Country Club

    Tilton

  4. Hale's Location Golf Course

    North Conway

  5. Campbell's Scottish Highlands Golf Course

    Salem

  6. Breakfast Hill Golf Club

    Greenland

  7. The Links at LaBelle Winery

    Derry

  8. Den Brae Golf Club

    Sanbornton

  9. Maplewood Golf Club

    Bethlehem

  10. Loudon Country Club

    Loudon

Golfers' Choice 2022
Golfers' Choice
Golfer's Choice rankings are determined by our community of reviewers.
