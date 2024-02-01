Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024

The best public golf courses in Hawaii are spread throughout the islands.
Tim Gavrich
,
The view from Mauna Kea's third hole never gets old.

What are the top public golf courses in Hawaii?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Hawaii or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Hawaii golf courses reviewed in 2023: 41
Reviews of Hawaii golf courses in 2023: 2,178

  1. Mauna Kea
    Mauna Kea GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Mauna Kea Golf Course
    Kamuela, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.6506764706
    580
    Write Review

    Green fee: $185-$295
    What they're saying: "Very challenging and incredible views from just about every hole. Service staff very courteous and professional. Can’t wait to play again next time we visit the Big Island." - Robert8532128

  2. Mauna Lani Resort - South Course
    Mauna Lani Resort - South
    View Tee Times
    Mauna Lani Resort - South Course
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.7963235294
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $278-$325
    What they're saying: "Great golf course! Big greens. Course is in excellent shape. Awesome views of ocean on several holes!" - Mikejdavid

  3. Ocean Course at Hokuala
    The Ocean Course at Hokuala
    View Tee Times
    The Ocean Course at Hokuala
    Lihue, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.4464294118
    102
    Write Review

    Green fee: $279-$735
    What they're saying: "Amazing views on this course. Course was a good challenge with the wind. Had a good time." - mattyreims

  4. Ko Olina Golf Club
    Ko Olina GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Ko Olina Golf Club
    Kapolei, Hawaii
    Public/Resort
    4.5144882353
    124
    Write Review

    Green fee: $225-$255
    What they're saying: "It was an amazing day. The course was in great condition except the greens that are full of unrepaired pitch marks. The staff was extremely helpful. They already overtook our bags at parking, offered range balls for free and were absolutely friendly.
    Overall experience: TOP!" - meniskus

  5. Hapuna Golf Course
    Hapuna GC - No. 15
    View Tee Times
    Hapuna Golf Course
    Kamuela, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.5011647059
    601
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$160
    What they're saying: "Awesome experience! Great course with scenic views! Excellent condition from tee to green and luv the goats!" - musseranco

  6. Kona Country Club
    Kona CC
    View Tee Times
    Kona Country Club
    Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.4898764706
    655
    Write Review

    Green fee: $165-$189
    What they're saying: "Good Value. We have now played this course 3 times and we enjoyed it more each time. Greens are tricky, super wide fairways, holes along the ocean are spectacular. Lots of variety in hole shapes with twists and doglegs, but really no blind shots. Too bad the restaurant had poor service and inconsistent quality of food because it has a great view of the ocean." - Cooker1

  7. Hawaii Prince Golf Club
    Hawaii Prince GC
    View Tee Times
    Hawaii Prince Golf Club - A/B Nines
    Ewa Beach, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.3471235294
    494
    Write Review

    Green fee: $77-$87
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition from tee to green and offered just a few challenges to keep your concentration sharp. The staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. It’s a great experience." - PaulHartley

  8. Waikele Country Club
    Waikele CC
    View Tee Times
    Waikele Country Club
    Waipahu, Hawaii
    Public
    4.3453117647
    114
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$185
    What they're saying: "We enjoyed playing this course very much. The course is designed so that most shots bounce toward the fairway. Conditions were good for a public course. Back nine was very slow. We had to wait on almost every shot. Sometimes we got to the next tee before next group even teed off. We were only a twosome so that is to be expected at times." - jayrom728

  9. Kapolei Golf Club
    Kapolei GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Kapolei Golf Club
    Kapolei, Hawaii
    Public
    4.4577705882
    150
    Write Review

    Green fee: $210
    What they're saying: "Course played well and was highly maintained, but visually nothing amazing. The wow factor at nearby Ko Olina is much better." - gw1139

  10. Mauna Lani Resort - North Course
    Mauna Lani - North Course: #17
    View Tee Times
    Mauna Lani Resort - North Course
    Kohala Coast, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.5957882353
    38
    Write Review

    Green fee: $278-$325
    What they're saying: "Beautiful Course! I am not a huge fan of target golf, but the course was so pretty and in such nice condition, that it's hard to complain. Personally, I just find it much more difficult the 1st time you play it. However, if you were going play it a couple of times it would be a blast!!!" - Kevin7757378

  11. Ewa Beach Golf Club
    Ewa Beach GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Ewa Beach Golf Club
    Ewa Beach, Hawaii
    Public
    4.4208235294
    330
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140-$190
    What they're saying: "The staff was very friendly, as were the golfers on the course. My wife and I were a twosome and three foursomes ahead of us asked if we wanted to play through (which we happily did). As a result, we were able to play 18 in a little over 3.5 hours. Course is fairly narrow from the tee in some places, which means taking care to keep your drives straight. Fairways were in very good condition, but the rough wasn't too bad. The greens were very fast (we were told they were rolling at 14), but were pretty true. My wife and I enjoyed playing the course and Ewa would definitely be on the list of courses I would be happy to play again." - Brent5132624

  12. Makani Golf Club
    Makani GC - hole 17 - island green
    View Tee Times
    Makani Golf Club
    Kailua Kona, Hawaii
    Public
    4.2942117647
    544
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$135
    What they're saying: "Course could use a little rain. Greens were very good. Great layout, interesting holes and good amount of challenge. Limited amenities, but staff is very nice." - ranran65

  13. Pukalani Country Club
    Pukalani CC
    View Tee Times
    Pukalani Country Club
    Pukalani, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    4.2349470588
    570
    Write Review

    Green fee: $68-$99
    What they're saying: "You can’t beat this course for value and location. The views are amazing. Staff all very friendly. Course routes up and down Haleakala and challenges your game with many different shots." - rdavison92

  14. Poipu Bay Golf Course
    Poipu Bay GC
    View Tee Times
    Poipu Bay Golf Course
    Koloa, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.4837941176
    155
    Write Review

    Green fee: $225-$275
    What they're saying: "Beauty. Wonderful golf course with absolutely stunning scenery and supported by friendly efficient staff." - JerrypKing

  15. The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course
    Sand traps at Dunes At Maui Lani
    View Tee Times
    The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course
    Kahului, Hawaii
    Public
    4.2516352941
    638
    Write Review

    Green fee: $88-$110
    What they're saying: "Great golf course. Course very challenging with the wind but was manageable. Had a great time. Will come back next year when we make our yearly visit to Maui." - rbhagashi

  16. Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
    Palmer @ Turtle Bay: Sea view
    View Tee Times
    Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
    Kahuku, Hawaii
    Public/Resort
    4.2295352941
    135
    Write Review

    Green fee: $229-$250
    What they're saying: "Jewel of Oahu 4th course played during week. It was the experience and more that I hoped for. I skipped Kolina and Kapeoli courses. (I) got better rate for (a) Sunday PM tee (at Turtle Bay). Course was superb. Will be back whenever back to Oahu." - Newkyqt

  17. Kiahuna Golf Club
    Kiahuna GC
    View Tee Times
    Kiahuna Golf Club
    Koloa, Hawaii
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.0811411765
    159
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140
    What they're saying: "Had my best game ever. Very narrow challenging fairways. Was confused at times which way the hole was facing. But overall had a great time." - eaglecouglv

  18. Waikoloa Village Golf Club
    Waikoloa Village GC #3
    View Tee Times
    Waikoloa Village Golf Club
    Waikoloa, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    4.2164882353
    644
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$130
    What they're saying: "Fairways were great. The rough was tough to get out of. The sand traps are gravel (apparently due to the wind), and there are lots of them! We had so much fun. We decided to play 2 days in a row." - jlgeb

  19. Kaanapali Kai
    Ka'anapali Kai: #4
    View Tee Times
    Ka'anapali Kai
    Lahaina, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.0909941176
    300
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89+
    What they're saying: "Had a great time, beautiful course and super-friendly and helpful staff! Only issue was a foursome in front of us who were ridiculously slow. The Marshall pushed them as best as he could so that helped. Would play there again in a heartbeat!" - lhfrick

  20. Royal Kaanapali
    Royal Ka'anapali: #7
    View Tee Times
    Royal Ka'anapali
    Lahaina, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.1241117647
    253
    Write Review

    Green fee: $184-$228
    What they're saying: "Great views and well bunkered greens for a resort course. The course is fun and was in pretty good shape except for a good par 4 they turned into a par 3 for no apparent reason. I can’t believe a Maui course does not have covers for the clubs if it rains. Also very limited cart service. They don’t even give you a bottle of water. Great views and well bunkered greens made up for the other shortcomings. Staff in the pro shop so so. Guys on the course and in the cart barn were very friendly." - rgarfalo

  21. Pearl at Kalauao
    Pearl CC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Pearl at Kalauao
    Aiea, Hawaii
    Public
    4.0639117647
    98
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Had a day off and decided to get in 9 holes. I was very pleased as the course had improved since I last played about 6 months ago. I am glad that they are working on the back 9. I am sure the course will be a lot more challenging. I can’t wait." - Billydee35

  22. Waikoloa Beach Resort
    Waikoloa Beach Resort - Beach: #10
    View Tee Times
    Waikoloa Beach Resort - Beach Course
    Waikoloa, Hawaii
    Resort
    4.0540470588
    98
    Write Review

    Green fee: $108-$200
    What they're saying: "My first time playing golf on the Big Island. Played Waikoloa Kings and Beach nines and enjoyed the layout and overall course. There was a refreshment cart on the course during play. Good value for the money. Greens were a bit slow as compared to Hapuna and Mauna Kea. Food at the bar was excellent and order a Mulligan for $10.00 (a shot and beer). Would play again but found conditions and course challenge at the other two courses more exciting." - RichV125

  23. Mililani Golf Club
    Mililani GC
    View Tee Times
    Mililani Golf Club
    Mililani, Hawaii
    Public
    4.0268470588
    163
    Write Review

    Green fee: $115-$145
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Fun layout and greens were in good shape. Bunkers inconsistant, some with sand and some like cement. But other than that, I felt Milliani is a good value for visitors. Luckily, very little wind. Had a great time. I will return." - brikimu

  24. Volcano Golf and Country Club
    Volcano GCC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Volcano Golf & Country Club
    Volcano Nat'l Pk, Hawaii
    Semi-Private
    3.8549117647
    21
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Golf Bliss on a Volcano. Cool breezes, beautiful weather, great conditions, in Hawaii on a the slope of a volcano, what more can you ask for? Loved this course and the setting was magical. Set between Mauna Loa and the entrance to Kilauea and at 4,300 feet, it was cool and just an awesome day of golf. Long drive from Kailua-Kona but worth it. Only 30 minutes into Hilo for dinner, and then Saddle Road back to Kona made this day a most excellent adventure. Next trip back, we will do this again!!" - bctahoe75

  25. Royal Kunia Country Club
    Royal Kunia CC
    View Tee Times
    Royal Kunia Country Club
    Waipahu, Hawaii
    Public
    3.9239764706
    404
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$150
    What they're saying: "Pleasantly surprised. Not a bad hole or bad view on the course. Very interesting track. Play was a bit slow and greens were sanded and rough but playable. Would definitely play again. Enjoyable and scenic. And since (it is located) up the side of the mountain a bit, 10-15 degrees cooler than down by beach. Nice!" - Hurlerm

RoundupsGolfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
5 Min Read
Heritage Hill - views
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Kentucky
1 Min Read
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Iowa
1 Min Read
La Purisima GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value
6 Min Read
Laughlin Ranch GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona
1 Min Read
The Links at Perry Cabin - staff friendliness
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
5 Min Read

More from the author

streamsong-black-gc-2024.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2024
4 Min Read
Quintero Golf Club
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2024
6 Min Read
Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course - flowers
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Kissing Tree GC: #7
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Texas - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Curracloe Links - beach
Articles
Construction set to begin on Curracloe Links, Ireland's newest links golf course
3 Min Read
2024-pga-show-hero.JPG
Articles
21 of the greatest and goofiest products and pitches from the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show
8 Min Read

Popular

Alnmouth Village Golf Club - coastline
Photo Galleries
January 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month
10 Images
What's new in women's golf fashion?
4 Min Read
Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Most Improved Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
5 Min Read
Yocha Dehe Golf Club - hole 1
Articles
Ranking the 9 premier public golf courses that finished No. 1 in the first decade of Golfers' Choice
2 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me