Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Hawaii - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Hawaii?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Hawaii or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Hawaii golf courses reviewed in 2023: 41
Reviews of Hawaii golf courses in 2023: 2,178
Mauna Kea
Green fee: $185-$295
What they're saying: "Very challenging and incredible views from just about every hole. Service staff very courteous and professional. Can’t wait to play again next time we visit the Big Island." - Robert8532128
Mauna Lani Resort - South Course
Green fee: $278-$325
What they're saying: "Great golf course! Big greens. Course is in excellent shape. Awesome views of ocean on several holes!" - Mikejdavid
Ocean Course at Hokuala
Green fee: $279-$735
What they're saying: "Amazing views on this course. Course was a good challenge with the wind. Had a good time." - mattyreims
Ko Olina Golf Club
Green fee: $225-$255
What they're saying: "It was an amazing day. The course was in great condition except the greens that are full of unrepaired pitch marks. The staff was extremely helpful. They already overtook our bags at parking, offered range balls for free and were absolutely friendly.
Overall experience: TOP!" - meniskus
Hapuna Golf Course
Green fee: $85-$160
What they're saying: "Awesome experience! Great course with scenic views! Excellent condition from tee to green and luv the goats!" - musseranco
Kona Country Club
Green fee: $165-$189
What they're saying: "Good Value. We have now played this course 3 times and we enjoyed it more each time. Greens are tricky, super wide fairways, holes along the ocean are spectacular. Lots of variety in hole shapes with twists and doglegs, but really no blind shots. Too bad the restaurant had poor service and inconsistent quality of food because it has a great view of the ocean." - Cooker1
Hawaii Prince Golf Club
Green fee: $77-$87
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition from tee to green and offered just a few challenges to keep your concentration sharp. The staff was extremely friendly and welcoming. It’s a great experience." - PaulHartley
Waikele Country Club
Green fee: $80-$185
What they're saying: "We enjoyed playing this course very much. The course is designed so that most shots bounce toward the fairway. Conditions were good for a public course. Back nine was very slow. We had to wait on almost every shot. Sometimes we got to the next tee before next group even teed off. We were only a twosome so that is to be expected at times." - jayrom728
Kapolei Golf Club
Green fee: $210
What they're saying: "Course played well and was highly maintained, but visually nothing amazing. The wow factor at nearby Ko Olina is much better." - gw1139
Mauna Lani Resort - North Course
Green fee: $278-$325
What they're saying: "Beautiful Course! I am not a huge fan of target golf, but the course was so pretty and in such nice condition, that it's hard to complain. Personally, I just find it much more difficult the 1st time you play it. However, if you were going play it a couple of times it would be a blast!!!" - Kevin7757378
Ewa Beach Golf Club
Green fee: $140-$190
What they're saying: "The staff was very friendly, as were the golfers on the course. My wife and I were a twosome and three foursomes ahead of us asked if we wanted to play through (which we happily did). As a result, we were able to play 18 in a little over 3.5 hours. Course is fairly narrow from the tee in some places, which means taking care to keep your drives straight. Fairways were in very good condition, but the rough wasn't too bad. The greens were very fast (we were told they were rolling at 14), but were pretty true. My wife and I enjoyed playing the course and Ewa would definitely be on the list of courses I would be happy to play again." - Brent5132624
Makani Golf Club
Green fee: $99-$135
What they're saying: "Course could use a little rain. Greens were very good. Great layout, interesting holes and good amount of challenge. Limited amenities, but staff is very nice." - ranran65
Pukalani Country Club
Green fee: $68-$99
What they're saying: "You can’t beat this course for value and location. The views are amazing. Staff all very friendly. Course routes up and down Haleakala and challenges your game with many different shots." - rdavison92
Poipu Bay Golf Course
Green fee: $225-$275
What they're saying: "Beauty. Wonderful golf course with absolutely stunning scenery and supported by friendly efficient staff." - JerrypKing
The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course
Green fee: $88-$110
What they're saying: "Great golf course. Course very challenging with the wind but was manageable. Had a great time. Will come back next year when we make our yearly visit to Maui." - rbhagashi
Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer Course
Green fee: $229-$250
What they're saying: "Jewel of Oahu 4th course played during week. It was the experience and more that I hoped for. I skipped Kolina and Kapeoli courses. (I) got better rate for (a) Sunday PM tee (at Turtle Bay). Course was superb. Will be back whenever back to Oahu." - Newkyqt
Kiahuna Golf Club
Green fee: $140
What they're saying: "Had my best game ever. Very narrow challenging fairways. Was confused at times which way the hole was facing. But overall had a great time." - eaglecouglv
Waikoloa Village Golf Club
Green fee: $85-$130
What they're saying: "Fairways were great. The rough was tough to get out of. The sand traps are gravel (apparently due to the wind), and there are lots of them! We had so much fun. We decided to play 2 days in a row." - jlgeb
Kaanapali Kai
Green fee: $89+
What they're saying: "Had a great time, beautiful course and super-friendly and helpful staff! Only issue was a foursome in front of us who were ridiculously slow. The Marshall pushed them as best as he could so that helped. Would play there again in a heartbeat!" - lhfrick
Royal Kaanapali
Green fee: $184-$228
What they're saying: "Great views and well bunkered greens for a resort course. The course is fun and was in pretty good shape except for a good par 4 they turned into a par 3 for no apparent reason. I can’t believe a Maui course does not have covers for the clubs if it rains. Also very limited cart service. They don’t even give you a bottle of water. Great views and well bunkered greens made up for the other shortcomings. Staff in the pro shop so so. Guys on the course and in the cart barn were very friendly." - rgarfalo
Pearl at Kalauao
What they're saying: "Had a day off and decided to get in 9 holes. I was very pleased as the course had improved since I last played about 6 months ago. I am glad that they are working on the back 9. I am sure the course will be a lot more challenging. I can’t wait." - Billydee35
-
Green fee: $108-$200
What they're saying: "My first time playing golf on the Big Island. Played Waikoloa Kings and Beach nines and enjoyed the layout and overall course. There was a refreshment cart on the course during play. Good value for the money. Greens were a bit slow as compared to Hapuna and Mauna Kea. Food at the bar was excellent and order a Mulligan for $10.00 (a shot and beer). Would play again but found conditions and course challenge at the other two courses more exciting." - RichV125
-
Green fee: $115-$145
What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Fun layout and greens were in good shape. Bunkers inconsistant, some with sand and some like cement. But other than that, I felt Milliani is a good value for visitors. Luckily, very little wind. Had a great time. I will return." - brikimu
-
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Golf Bliss on a Volcano. Cool breezes, beautiful weather, great conditions, in Hawaii on a the slope of a volcano, what more can you ask for? Loved this course and the setting was magical. Set between Mauna Loa and the entrance to Kilauea and at 4,300 feet, it was cool and just an awesome day of golf. Long drive from Kailua-Kona but worth it. Only 30 minutes into Hilo for dinner, and then Saddle Road back to Kona made this day a most excellent adventure. Next trip back, we will do this again!!" - bctahoe75
-
Green fee: $100-$150
What they're saying: "Pleasantly surprised. Not a bad hole or bad view on the course. Very interesting track. Play was a bit slow and greens were sanded and rough but playable. Would definitely play again. Enjoyable and scenic. And since (it is located) up the side of the mountain a bit, 10-15 degrees cooler than down by beach. Nice!" - Hurlerm