America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

How golfers are treated by the staff is the secret sauce for many public golf clubs.

Not every facility can have the biggest clubhouse or the best golf course, but any club in America can hire the best golf course staff. All it takes is a mindset of service with a smile. Training employees the right away helps, but in many cases, it's about employing the right people and getting them to buy into a team culture that puts the customer first.

We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2023 by our review community. Courses must be publicly accessible and have received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify.

If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank him or her by leaving a review. Get started right here.