America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

Smiling faces and gracious hosts greeted golfers at these courses in 2023.
The Glade Springs Village golf staff includes, from left, Golf shop employee Derek Farley, Golf Operations Manager Tyler Farley and PGA Director of Golf Matt Felber.

How golfers are treated by the staff is the secret sauce for many public golf clubs.

Not every facility can have the biggest clubhouse or the best golf course, but any club in America can hire the best golf course staff. All it takes is a mindset of service with a smile. Training employees the right away helps, but in many cases, it's about employing the right people and getting them to buy into a team culture that puts the customer first.

We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2023 by our review community. Courses must be publicly accessible and have received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify.

If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank him or her by leaving a review. Get started right here.

  1. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    View Tee Times
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.7954411765
    67
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$50
    What they're saying: "Had the course to ourselves. Great condition. Every hole was gorgeous. Staff was super accommodating and let us leave after nine to grab lunch before playing the back nine. Well worth the drive." - zd7777777

  2. Tyoga Golf Course
    Tyoga CC
    View Tee Times
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.7357647059
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$60
    What they're saying: "Always a pleasure to play at Tyoga, beautiful golf course and great staff make for a enjoyable round of golf." - DRJ26

  3. Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Leatherstocking GC
    View Tee Times
    Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Cooperstown, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.7432
    43
    Write Review

    Green fee: $110-$150
    What they're saying: "Leatherstocking is a New York treasure. The beauty, challenge, layout, amenities, you'll be hard pressed to find a better golf experience.. I played with my wife who's not a strong golfer and she thoroughly enjoyed it." - JRAR64

    The Leatherstocking Golf Course staff was named among the "Friendliest" in Golfers' Choice 2024 rankings.

  4. Crown Point Country Club
    Crown Point CC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Crown Point Country Club
    Springfield, Vermont
    Semi-Private
    4.6133176471
    149
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54-$79
    What they're saying: "Played on a "hot deal", but the course was worth the price of regular round. Course was in great shape, pace was good. This is a hilly course, but not overly so... other than a few dramatic ups/downs, you barely notice you're rolling through the hills. The course is well-designed and pretty wide open. Great views and a great staff." - squidvicious

  5. Lake of the Woods
    Lake of the Woods GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Lake of the Woods Golf Course
    Columbia, Missouri
    Public/Municipal
    3.9267823529
    40
    Write Review

    Green fee: $20-$30
    What they're saying: "Good course for the price. It has nice driving range, chipping area, and putting green." - u314159544847

  6. Riverside Golf Course
    Riverside GC
    View Tee Times
    Riverside Golf Course
    Janesville, Wisconsin
    Public/Municipal
    4.7297294118
    154
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$45
    What they're saying: "First time at Riverside and it’s now going to be on a regular rotation. Greens are small, undulating, smooth and well groomed. The only issue we had was the bunkers were pretty awful. Most had little to no sand - maybe partially from recent rains. That did not spoil the experience though. The staff was fantastic, friendly and caring. The starter gave us a 5 min rundown as there were a few blind tee shot holes. The layout was fun , just be careful on 18 tee… we had 3 drives land within 20 feet of us with no warning. Come enjoy really good layout, greens, and staff - at an incredibly low cost." - ctv33

  7. Farm Golf Club
    Farm GC
    View Tee Times
    Farm Golf Club
    Bellaire, Michigan
    Public
    4.4331411765
    125
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great little course with variety. The front and back 9's are different but enjoyable. The greens were wonderful and the staff very friendly. Will definitely play again." - salimari

  8. Eldorado Golf Course
    2nd tee at Eldorado
    View Tee Times
    Eldorado
    Cadillac, Michigan
    Public
    4.7457941176
    212
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "While both the front and the back are challenging, the back is the hardest by far. Extremely helpful and friendly staff. As a single, the staff helped me jump a few holes because of a threesome and foursome ahead of me and then I played the skipped holes last. Great day on the course. I hope to play again." - jcpete0987

  9. Applewood Golf Course
    Applewood GC
    View Tee Times
    Applewood Golf Course
    Keysville, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.5577176471
    573
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$47
    What they're saying: "The staff is awesome! The course is in great shape. Greens roll true and speedy. Just a great place to play golf!" - u2659578

  10. Harbor Shores
    Harbor Shores
    View Tee Times
    Harbor Shores
    Benton Harbor, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.8936352941
    171
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$225
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course with some outstanding holes. Golf staff from the bag drop to the end of the round were friendly & very polite. Look forward to returning." - joeandmoe

  11. Lakota Links Golf Club
    Lakota Canyon Ranch GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Lakota Links Golf Club
    New Castle, Colorado
    Public
    4.4544588235
    154
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$119
    What they're saying: "This is an amazing course in every way. The conditions, staff and beyond incredible scenery were top notch. I highly recommend this course. Would suggest getting a course map if playing for the first time." - u314162256037

  12. Rolling Green Golf Club
    Rolling Green GC
    View Tee Times
    Rolling Green Golf Club
    Huntsburg, Ohio
    Public
    4.4025529412
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33-$44
    What they're saying: "Rolling Green has a fun layout and is in great shape. Course is challenging but for the most part fair. Mix of tight fairways, long and short holes and well manicured greens made the day enjoyable. Young lady running the register was very pleasant and welcomed me with a smile. Highly recommend this course." - turkchr

  13. Buffalo Trace Golf Course
    Buffalo Trace GC
    View Tee Times
    Buffalo Trace Golf Course
    Jasper, Indiana
    Public/Municipal
    4.5366411765
    114
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$44
    What they're saying: "This was the first we played the course and given late October, we were not sure what to expect. However, it turned out to be a great day of golf. The course was equally challenging and approachable. We had a blast. The staff was pleasant and we all agreed that this was a great find for future rounds." - dwrose21

  14. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    View Tee Times
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8527
    261
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$160
    What they're saying: "This course has one of the best and professional folks. Especially the starter the day we played." - John5768620

  15. Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook GC
    View Tee Times
    Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8203058824
    192
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$85
    What they're saying: "The Course is very well kept and staff is fantastic. Greens roll very fast! Carts are also quite zippy. Highly recommend this course." - kbrejcha

  16. Vail Golf Club
    Vail GC
    View Tee Times
    Vail Golf Club
    Vail, Colorado
    Public/Municipal
    4.3133
    229
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$149
    What they're saying: "The staff was super friendly. The course was in great shape. Had a marvelous time! The food upstairs was excellent. Josiah was especially good to us! We'll definitely return." - txjenny

  17. Roscoe Mountain Club
    Roscoe Mountain Club
    View Tee Times
    Roscoe Mountain Club
    Roscoe, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.2941
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$59
    What they're saying: "Beautiful scenery. Very nice staff. Looking forward to coming back." - shermans1971

  18. Blackberry Trail Golf Course
    Blackberry Trail GC
    View Tee Times
    Blackberry Trail Golf Course
    Florence, Alabama
    Public/Municipal
    4.4620823529
    91
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed the layout. Fairways were nice, greens were a little long due to punch the greens the next day, but they were well maintained. Will definitely play here again. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Worth every dollar you pay." - DerekBreeding

  19. Woodland Hills
    Woodland Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Woodland Hills Golf Club
    Sandusky, Michigan
    Semi-Private
    4.7346235294
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$39
    What they're saying: "I've been here about 2 times now. Both times were great! Greens were nice. Tee boxes were nice. The layout was perfect and the weather was beautiful. What more could you ask for? I went in the morning on weekdays so pace of play isn't an issue. I'm not sure how weekends are. I plan to play here a few more times as I regularly visit the family cottage near Forester. Nice staff too!" - u314161855127

  20. Old Greenwood Golf Course
    Old Greenwood GC
    View Tee Times
    Old Greenwood Golf Course
    Truckee, California
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.6631470588
    71
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$275
    What they're saying: "Love this track. Greens lightning fast today. Loved it! Played in under 4 hours!" - Chris2076169

  21. Deercroft Golf Club
    Deercroft GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Deercroft Golf Club
    Wagram, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.0228352941
    202
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Myself and two son-in-laws played this course and had a great round. Staff was attentive, course was in good condition, and it was challenging. Great fun." - dackritchie

  22. Champions Pointe Golf Club
    Champions Pointe GC
    View Tee Times
    Champions Pointe Golf Club
    Henryville, Indiana
    Public
    4.6282941176
    334
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Have played (the) course twice. Staff members are amazing. Super helpful and friendly. Course is in great shape and challenging layout. This is a public/private course. I feel fortunate that it was open for public play." - golfer

  23. Peninsula State Park Golf Course
    Peninsula State Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Peninsula State Park Golf Course
    Ephraim, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.5970117647
    125
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "The Peninsula State Park Golf Course offers a delightful golfing experience amid the picturesque beauty of nature. The course is well-maintained, featuring nice fairways and challenging greens that cater to players of all skill levels. The stunning backdrop of the park’s rolling hills and water views adds to the overall ambiance. The friendly staff and excellent amenities include a driving range and practice facility (and) enhance the overall experience. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, Peninsula State Park Golf Course provides an enjoyable and scenic round of golf." - kipwright1965

  24. Crystal Lake Golf Course
    Sir Lanserlot GC: #1
    View Tee Times
    Crystal Lake Golf Course
    Plymouth, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.2380666667
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$45
    What they're saying: "This is a nice little course. No par 5s, so it isn’t long but what it lacks in length it makes up for with its challenging greens. The staff was very nice and we didn’t have to wait at all. The course is in pretty good condition considering how dry it’s been." - MattZ33

  25. TPC Louisiana
    TPC Louisiana: #14
    View Tee Times
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6917941176
    189
    Write Review

    Green fee: $169
    What they're saying: "What a great service (Alex? pga pro). I didn't catch (the) PGA pro name correctly. But this was an excellent experience that I wouldn't mind paying for the course and employee courtesy. I have played TPC Cromwell and it was horrible experience. It felt like like mad max movie at Cromwell. But TPC (Louisiana) and English Turn Golf and Country Club are must play in the area." - silverbackster

