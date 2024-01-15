America's 25 Friendliest Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

How golfers are treated by the staff is the secret sauce for many public golf clubs.
Not every facility can have the biggest clubhouse or the best golf course, but any club in America can hire the best golf course staff. All it takes is a mindset of service with a smile. Training employees the right away helps, but in many cases, it's about employing the right people and getting them to buy into a team culture that puts the customer first.
We determined the Top 25 golf courses for Staff Friendliness based on the ratings submitted in 2023 by our review community. Courses must be publicly accessible and have received at least 10 reviews in 2023 to qualify.
If you had a great experience with a staff member during a recent round of golf, you can thank him or her by leaving a review. Get started right here.
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.795441176567
Green fee: $45-$50
What they're saying: "Had the course to ourselves. Great condition. Every hole was gorgeous. Staff was super accommodating and let us leave after nine to grab lunch before playing the back nine. Well worth the drive." - zd7777777
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $40-$60
What they're saying: "Always a pleasure to play at Tyoga, beautiful golf course and great staff make for a enjoyable round of golf." - DRJ26
Leatherstocking Golf CourseCooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.743243
Green fee: $110-$150
What they're saying: "Leatherstocking is a New York treasure. The beauty, challenge, layout, amenities, you'll be hard pressed to find a better golf experience.. I played with my wife who's not a strong golfer and she thoroughly enjoyed it." - JRAR64
Crown Point Country ClubSpringfield, VermontSemi-Private4.6133176471149
Green fee: $54-$79
What they're saying: "Played on a "hot deal", but the course was worth the price of regular round. Course was in great shape, pace was good. This is a hilly course, but not overly so... other than a few dramatic ups/downs, you barely notice you're rolling through the hills. The course is well-designed and pretty wide open. Great views and a great staff." - squidvicious
Lake of the WoodsColumbia, MissouriPublic/Municipal3.926782352940
Green fee: $20-$30
What they're saying: "Good course for the price. It has nice driving range, chipping area, and putting green." - u314159544847
Riverside Golf CourseJanesville, WisconsinPublic/Municipal4.7297294118154
Green fee: $30-$45
What they're saying: "First time at Riverside and it’s now going to be on a regular rotation. Greens are small, undulating, smooth and well groomed. The only issue we had was the bunkers were pretty awful. Most had little to no sand - maybe partially from recent rains. That did not spoil the experience though. The staff was fantastic, friendly and caring. The starter gave us a 5 min rundown as there were a few blind tee shot holes. The layout was fun , just be careful on 18 tee… we had 3 drives land within 20 feet of us with no warning. Come enjoy really good layout, greens, and staff - at an incredibly low cost." - ctv33
Farm Golf Club
What they're saying: "Great little course with variety. The front and back 9's are different but enjoyable. The greens were wonderful and the staff very friendly. Will definitely play again." - salimari
Eldorado Golf Course
What they're saying: "While both the front and the back are challenging, the back is the hardest by far. Extremely helpful and friendly staff. As a single, the staff helped me jump a few holes because of a threesome and foursome ahead of me and then I played the skipped holes last. Great day on the course. I hope to play again." - jcpete0987
Applewood Golf Course
Green fee: $37-$47
What they're saying: "The staff is awesome! The course is in great shape. Greens roll true and speedy. Just a great place to play golf!" - u2659578
Harbor Shores
Green fee: $120-$225
What they're saying: "Beautiful course with some outstanding holes. Golf staff from the bag drop to the end of the round were friendly & very polite. Look forward to returning." - joeandmoe
Lakota Links Golf Club
Green fee: $69-$119
What they're saying: "This is an amazing course in every way. The conditions, staff and beyond incredible scenery were top notch. I highly recommend this course. Would suggest getting a course map if playing for the first time." - u314162256037
Rolling Green Golf Club
Green fee: $33-$44
What they're saying: "Rolling Green has a fun layout and is in great shape. Course is challenging but for the most part fair. Mix of tight fairways, long and short holes and well manicured greens made the day enjoyable. Young lady running the register was very pleasant and welcomed me with a smile. Highly recommend this course." - turkchr
Buffalo Trace Golf CourseJasper, IndianaPublic/Municipal4.5366411765114
Green fee: $38-$44
What they're saying: "This was the first we played the course and given late October, we were not sure what to expect. However, it turned out to be a great day of golf. The course was equally challenging and approachable. We had a blast. The staff was pleasant and we all agreed that this was a great find for future rounds." - dwrose21
FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
Green fee: $69-$160
What they're saying: "This course has one of the best and professional folks. Especially the starter the day we played." - John5768620
Bolingbrook Golf ClubBolingbrook, IllinoisSemi-Private4.8203058824192
Green fee: $45-$85
What they're saying: "The Course is very well kept and staff is fantastic. Greens roll very fast! Carts are also quite zippy. Highly recommend this course." - kbrejcha
Vail Golf Club
Green fee: $100-$149
What they're saying: "The staff was super friendly. The course was in great shape. Had a marvelous time! The food upstairs was excellent. Josiah was especially good to us! We'll definitely return." - txjenny
Roscoe Mountain Club
Green fee: $39-$59
What they're saying: "Beautiful scenery. Very nice staff. Looking forward to coming back." - shermans1971
Blackberry Trail Golf CourseFlorence, AlabamaPublic/Municipal4.462082352991
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed the layout. Fairways were nice, greens were a little long due to punch the greens the next day, but they were well maintained. Will definitely play here again. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Worth every dollar you pay." - DerekBreeding
Woodland HillsSandusky, MichiganSemi-Private4.734623529442
Green fee: $34-$39
What they're saying: "I've been here about 2 times now. Both times were great! Greens were nice. Tee boxes were nice. The layout was perfect and the weather was beautiful. What more could you ask for? I went in the morning on weekdays so pace of play isn't an issue. I'm not sure how weekends are. I plan to play here a few more times as I regularly visit the family cottage near Forester. Nice staff too!" - u314161855127
Old Greenwood Golf CourseTruckee, CaliforniaResort/Semi-Private4.663147058871
Green fee: $95-$275
What they're saying: "Love this track. Greens lightning fast today. Loved it! Played in under 4 hours!" - Chris2076169
Deercroft Golf ClubWagram, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.0228352941202
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Myself and two son-in-laws played this course and had a great round. Staff was attentive, course was in good condition, and it was challenging. Great fun." - dackritchie
Champions Pointe Golf Club
What they're saying: "Have played (the) course twice. Staff members are amazing. Super helpful and friendly. Course is in great shape and challenging layout. This is a public/private course. I feel fortunate that it was open for public play." - golfer
Peninsula State Park Golf CourseEphraim, WisconsinPublic4.5970117647125
What they're saying: "The Peninsula State Park Golf Course offers a delightful golfing experience amid the picturesque beauty of nature. The course is well-maintained, featuring nice fairways and challenging greens that cater to players of all skill levels. The stunning backdrop of the park’s rolling hills and water views adds to the overall ambiance. The friendly staff and excellent amenities include a driving range and practice facility (and) enhance the overall experience. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, Peninsula State Park Golf Course provides an enjoyable and scenic round of golf." - kipwright1965
Crystal Lake Golf Course
Green fee: $30-$45
What they're saying: "This is a nice little course. No par 5s, so it isn’t long but what it lacks in length it makes up for with its challenging greens. The staff was very nice and we didn’t have to wait at all. The course is in pretty good condition considering how dry it’s been." - MattZ33
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $169
What they're saying: "What a great service (Alex? pga pro). I didn't catch (the) PGA pro name correctly. But this was an excellent experience that I wouldn't mind paying for the course and employee courtesy. I have played TPC Cromwell and it was horrible experience. It felt like like mad max movie at Cromwell. But TPC (Louisiana) and English Turn Golf and Country Club are must play in the area." - silverbackster