Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

You might have never considered playing a golf course on a military base.

I'm here to report that everyone should give it a try at least once. Sure, there are some obstacles. You need to make sure you've followed all the proper protocols to get on base, and it sometimes isn't easy navigating narrow, unfamiliar roads among all those buildings to find the course.

Discovering a new golf playground, though, always feels like a new adventure. Playing a local course that is often overlooked by civilians doubles the fun. Tiger Woods grew up playing military golf courses. Enough said.

We dug through the more than 280,000 reviews submitted to GolfPass in 2023 to find the 10 best military courses in the United States. Only courses with 10 or more reviews were considered: