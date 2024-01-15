Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

These proud golf facilities served our armed forces and civilians alike in 2023.
The "Tiger Tree" on the 6th at the Destroyer Course is a reminder of the legend's formative years bombing drives down the fairways.

You might have never considered playing a golf course on a military base.

I'm here to report that everyone should give it a try at least once. Sure, there are some obstacles. You need to make sure you've followed all the proper protocols to get on base, and it sometimes isn't easy navigating narrow, unfamiliar roads among all those buildings to find the course.

Discovering a new golf playground, though, always feels like a new adventure. Playing a local course that is often overlooked by civilians doubles the fun. Tiger Woods grew up playing military golf courses. Enough said.

We dug through the more than 280,000 reviews submitted to GolfPass in 2023 to find the 10 best military courses in the United States. Only courses with 10 or more reviews were considered:

  Trails West Golf Course
    Trails West GC
    View Tee Times
    Trails West Golf Course
    Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
    Military
    4.8264166667
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$48
    What they're saying: "I have played this course several times and the staff, course, price and facility is always excellent and top shelf. I intend to play it more because it's the best closest to my house. BIG THUMBS UP." - boldbear

  Randolph Oaks Golf Course
    Randolph Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Randolph Oaks Golf Course
    Randolph AFB, Texas
    Military
    4.4425294118
    232
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "It's a great course and it's well maintained! It was a "holiday" for the base so the course was packed. Part of the success of the course is the draw for more people, so it's busy. That won't stop me from coming back again, though. The layout is wonderful and a good track to play, especially for the price." - ChiefSpeedy

  West Point Golf Course
    West Point GC
    View Tee Times
    West Point Golf Course
    West Point, New York
    Military
    4.4279166667
    238
    Write Review

    Green fee: $28-$73
    What they're saying: "This was a challenging course that was fun to play. The course has some very interesting holes with some uphill and some down hill. I had heard it was very difficult, but found it to be a great play." - egetto109

  Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course At Fort Carson
    Cheyenne Shadows GC
    View Tee Times
    Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course
    Fort Carson, Colorado
    Military/Public
    4.2614117647
    29
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Hard to get on because it's on a military base but it's absolutely gorgeous! It was so green and beautiful with the mountains surrounding it. It was like playing on a course off a video game!" - deucemac

  Seal Beach Navy Golf Course - Destroyer
    Destroyer at Seal Beach Navy GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Destroyer at Seal Beach Navy Golf Course
    Cypress, California
    Military
    4.2163705882
    1048
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$61
    What they're saying: "Tough to beat this place on a value basis. The course is always in good condition, and it is a challenge for me (bogey golfer) from the white tees. The greens are pretty quick with plenty of break. Generous fairways on most holes. Water and sand are well placed. I always enjoy playing here." - mdmmiller1950

  Whispering Firs Golf Course
    Whispering Firs GC: Practice area
    View Tee Times
    Whispering Firs Golf Club
    McChord AFB, Washington
    Military
    4.2757294118
    374
    Write Review

    Green fee: $22-$40
    What they're saying: "We loved playing this course and would absolutely play it again." - pfsdani67

  Trident Lakes Golf Club
    Trident Lakes GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Trident Lakes Golf Club
    Naval Submarine Base, Georgia
    Military
    4.2189823529
    533
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great staff and the grounds are well kept and nice. For the price I was well pleased. We were traveling thru the area for the winter. I needed to golf and randomly found Trident Lakes. Glad I did and would return. Thank you Trident Lakes GC, GA!" - jtlittle4th

  Sewells Point Golf Course
    Sewells Point GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Sewells Point Golf Course
    Norfolk, Virginia
    Military
    4.2794705882
    86
    Write Review

    Green fee: $31-$52
    What they're saying: "This is the first time I have played this course. Loved the course. It's in great shape and well worth the price. I will definitely (be) playing the course (again)." - kidsmeme

  Cypress Lakes Golf Course
    Cypress Lakes GC
    View Tee Times
    Cypress Lakes Golf Course
    Vacaville, California
    Military
    4.1750705882
    346
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$33
    What they're saying: "Great course to hone one's game for amateurs like me. The layout poses obstacles to employ all the clubs in the bag. From the tee: driver at the par 5s (to) wide fairways, 3 wood at several dogleg holes, precise iron play at well-bunkered greens, and a par 3 that requires hitting over water." - Fairfieldhacker

  Moffett Field Golf Club
    Moffett Field GC
    View Tee Times
    Moffett Field Golf Club
    Sunnyvale, California
    Military
    4.1265
    79
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$75
    What they're saying: "(The) Moffett course is a deceiving layout. It looks basic, and forgiving, until you appreciate its long par 3s, challenging bunkers and several doglegs. Playing at Moffett reminds me of Maze game, since it requires some course layout familiarization." - ghavenido

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
