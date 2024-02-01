Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Arizona?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Arizona or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Arizona golf courses reviewed in 2023: 205
Reviews of Arizona golf courses in 2023: 27,184
TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona
Green fee: $300-$550
What they're saying: "TPC Scottsdale Stadium course lived up to the hype today. Greens were the best I've seen anywhere. Course was in impeccable shape. I just wish I could play it a few more times. Looks way different without the grandstands everywhere, especially the famous #16 par 3, but still tons of fun. Top rate care from the staff made it that much better." - DJSlider
Troon North Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona
Green fee: $316-$406
What they're saying: "Exceptional golf course. Great conditioning. Staff was VERY friendly and accommodating. A very true test of golf ability regardless of the tee selection. Definitely will play it again." - Jim4960164Scottsdale, ArizonaSemi-Private4.6178588235874
Quintero Golf Club
Green fee: $209-$229
What they're saying: "Picture Perfect. As a recreational golfer just getting my swing back after laying off for a year, this course proved to be worth the time and money, no questions asked. The conditions were outstanding, course is pristine, greens were lightening fast and well groomed. Staff is professional and polite. We'll be back!" - blester7
Los Caballeros Golf Club, Wickenburg, Arizona
Green fee: $99
What they're saying: "Los Cab was phenomenal. I played on a Wed. afternoon and basically had the course to myself. The staff is super friendly and they’re doing a lot of renovations to the clubhouse and grounds, so they shuttle you from parking lot to range/1st tee. The greens are very interesting here. They are soft and receptive and you can still roll putts really well. It’s a great track and total worth a summer drive and the price is great for the pure awesomeness of this course." - CalebW12
Oakcreek Country Club
Green fee: $93-$129
What they're saying: "This is one of the most beautiful courses in Arizona in my opinion. Every hole is different. The greens are really challenging because of the mountain’s effects. I keep coming back because they make me think. So fast sometimes but hard to see. Fairways great, rough is consistent and long enough to make any errant shots play more difficult which should happen. Overall a great course that pleases the eye and plays the way a quality golf course should. Great value for the money." - Brendel20185
Westbrook Village Golf Club - Lakes Course, Peoria, Arizona
Green fee: $85+
What they're saying: "Wide open course - both play and fairways! The course had limited play today and my fellow hacker and I completed the round in just over three hours. We never caught anyone in front of us. Wish it would always be that way!" - Rongolfwiz
Wildfire Golf Club - Palmer Course, Phoenix, Arizona
Green fee: $183-$204
What they're saying: "Great course conditions but... When I pay this much for a round of golf, I expect a little better customer service. No bag drop, no help getting clubs in or off carts.
Pace of play was poor but course was great. Great practice facilities. Get a better rate before you play this course." - fwilcox
Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's Claw, Chandler, Arizona
Green fee: $180-$227
What they're saying: "We were the 6th group off on freshly overseeded devils claw. Course is in best shape I’ve ever seen it. Greens are perfect. I’m sure they’ll get quicker but they’re perfect otherwise. Enjoyed the round!" - jmumjmum
Copper Canyon Golf Club, Buckeye, Arizona
Green fee: $109-$135
What they're saying: "Had a great time on my first time at Copper Canyon. Pace of play was excellent, the greens (for me) were a little tricky. Shot an combined 83 (Mountain/Vista), which for ME was pretty good. The staff was friendly and my group was fun. I can't wait to play it again, and hopefully, break 80." - markusgolf
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail Course, Chandler, Arizona
Green fee: $180-$227
What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The overseed was good, greens smooth and although still a bit slow for my liking and should only get better with time. Pace of play was good at 4 hours 2 min." - thomas8606153
Desert Canyon Golf Club, Fountain Hills, Arizona
Green fee: $169-$195
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition. Pace of play was good. Nice to see rangers driving around checking on groups. All good except golf in Arizona is overpriced. Would highly recommend this course though!" - Chief2021
Aguila Golf Course
Green fee: $61-$77
What they're saying: "Nice layout; great condition; good pace on a busy day; TOP NOTCH; one of my favorites." - GolfinsunJT
Raven Golf Club - Phoenix
Green fee: $129-$275
What they're saying: "Amazing course, friendly staff - everything OK!... except the pace of the greens - been very slow, but nothing to complain about. Convinced they will speed them up." - pj20One
Wildfire Golf Club - Faldo Course, Phoenix, Arizona
Green fee: $183-$204
What they're saying: "Conditions at Wildfire are always excellent. Got behind a threesome of novice players on the back nine and wished for a marshal to work that out, but that is not usually a problem here. The Faldo course always plays a bit long for my game so most par 4s are up and down affairs. Need to score on the par 3s and 5s." - dhume419
Elephant Rocks at Williams, Williams, Arizona
Green fee: $45-$59
What they're saying: "Breathtaking views and wonderful causes conditions. Staff were very friendly, will definitely be going back." - Jrpalmer79
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, Arizona
Green fee: $135-$210
What they're saying: "IMO the best layout in Arizona⛳️🏆 a very unique design. You owe it to yourself to play here while in the Phoenix area." - Rsmflash
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Green fee: $175-$223
What they're saying: "As we get on with the course, the holes get better and better up and down the mountain. It was a spectacular track. We enjoyed it so much." - Davidyip4
The Phoenician Golf Club
Green fee: $263-$341
What they're saying: "Like all courses in Arizona a lot of them are overpriced, but this was a fun course to play and had absolutely beautiful scenery!" - Chief2021
Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente, Scottsdale, Arizona
Green fee: $190-$249
What they're saying: "Showed up as a single (and) was paired up with some nice guys. They were older and were playing the tan tees, which I thought were a bit short, but I played them anyway. Much to my surprise it was plenty. I’m an eight handicap and ended up shooting an 85 so well above my handicap. Could never get the fast green speeds down, some greens very undulating. Like I said, harder than it looks. Muddy in some spots due to lots of watering. Layout a bit odd in some places but the signs keep you directed." - BlackKnights86
San Ignacio Golf Club, Green Valley, Arizona
Green fee: $60-$81
What they're saying: "Course is very nice. Beautiful scenery on a well laid out course. Conditions were very good. The greens were especially in good condition. Staff very friendly and helpful. Only negative was the wind. Beat me up gusts over 40 mph. Even with that I definitely enjoyed the course." - Thomas9558667
Camelback Golf Club – Padre, Scottsdale, Arizona
Green fee: $190-$249
What they're saying: "This is a top notch facility with beautiful vistas often containing the majestic Camelback Mountain. If you want to experience Arizona golf with the challenge of sandtraps, water and natural desert landscape, this Padre course is a must play. Not to mention the pregame driving range and short game areas to warm you up at no extra charge. I traveled from Canada to play here and was not disappointed." - rjburrough
Oakwood Golf Club, Sun Lakes, Arizona
Green fee: $55-$115
What they're saying: "First let me state the course was in amazing condition. I’ve paid double at other courses for them to be junk. Oakwood is great, but my only issue is the clubhouse employee. Not sure what his problem was, maybe because my group looks younger than we are or what. His attitude off the bat was unwelcoming & distasteful, which continue every time we saw him throughout the day. The price & course would be the only things bringing me back, not the customer service." - GolfPass reviewer
Starr Pass Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
Green fee: $50-$135
What they're saying: "We enjoyed the course and it was in good shape. However, it ended up being cart path only and neither the pro shop nor the starter told us. We found out when our cart died in the middle of the first fairway and told us we had to back out." - merlenunemaker
The Highlands at Dove Mountain
Green fee: $56-$82
What they're saying: "Since the course is semi-private, tee times are not always available. Grab one when they are." - Pumpsix
Arizona National Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
Green fee: $77-$96
What they're saying: "This is a terrific layout. Challenging, but fair. Always in great shape. Scenery is beautiful. This course is such a gem and we’re lucky it’s so affordable all year long. Would love to play it every day." - deadbird