Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Arizona - Golfers' Choice 2024

Arizona's best golf courses bring green grass to desert landscapes.
Tim Gavrich
,

What are the top public golf courses in Arizona?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers' Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least five reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Arizona or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Arizona golf courses reviewed in 2023: 205
Reviews of Arizona golf courses in 2023: 27,184

  1. TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium: #1
    TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.7344529412
    639
    Green fee: $300-$550
    What they're saying: "TPC Scottsdale Stadium course lived up to the hype today. Greens were the best I've seen anywhere. Course was in impeccable shape. I just wish I could play it a few more times. Looks way different without the grandstands everywhere, especially the famous #16 par 3, but still tons of fun. Top rate care from the staff made it that much better." - DJSlider

  2. Troon North Golf Club
    Troon North Golf Club's Monument Course
    Monument at Troon North Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.6178588235
    874
    Green fee: $316-$406
    What they're saying: "Exceptional golf course. Great conditioning. Staff was VERY friendly and accommodating. A very true test of golf ability regardless of the tee selection. Definitely will play it again." - Jim4960164

    Pinnacle at Troon North
    Pinnacle at Troon North Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.6178588235
    874
  3. Quintero Golf Club
    Quintero GC: #9
    Quintero Golf Club
    Peoria, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.6662
    1189
    Green fee: $209-$229
    What they're saying: "Picture Perfect. As a recreational golfer just getting my swing back after laying off for a year, this course proved to be worth the time and money, no questions asked. The conditions were outstanding, course is pristine, greens were lightening fast and well groomed. Staff is professional and polite. We'll be back!" - blester7

  4. Los Caballeros Golf Club
    Rancho de Los Caballeros GC
    Los Caballeros Golf Club
    Wickenburg, Arizona
    Resort/Semi-Private
    4.8815176471
    655
    Green fee: $99
    What they're saying: "Los Cab was phenomenal. I played on a Wed. afternoon and basically had the course to myself. The staff is super friendly and they’re doing a lot of renovations to the clubhouse and grounds, so they shuttle you from parking lot to range/1st tee. The greens are very interesting here. They are soft and receptive and you can still roll putts really well. It’s a great track and total worth a summer drive and the price is great for the pure awesomeness of this course." - CalebW12

  5. Oakcreek Country Club
    Oakcreek CC: #4
    Oakcreek Country Club
    Sedona, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.6632470588
    1653
    Green fee: $93-$129
    What they're saying: "This is one of the most beautiful courses in Arizona in my opinion. Every hole is different. The greens are really challenging because of the mountain’s effects. I keep coming back because they make me think. So fast sometimes but hard to see. Fairways great, rough is consistent and long enough to make any errant shots play more difficult which should happen. Overall a great course that pleases the eye and plays the way a quality golf course should. Great value for the money." - Brendel20185

  6. Westbrook Village Golf Club - Lakes Course
    Westbrook Village GC - Lakes: Clubhouse
    Westbrook Village Golf Club - Lakes Course
    Peoria, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.6580529412
    152
    Green fee: $85+
    What they're saying: "Wide open course - both play and fairways! The course had limited play today and my fellow hacker and I completed the round in just over three hours. We never caught anyone in front of us. Wish it would always be that way!" - Rongolfwiz

  7. Wildfire Golf Club - Palmer Course
    Wildfire GC at Desert Ridge - Palmer
    Palmer Course at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public/Resort
    4.5323588235
    1003
    Green fee: $183-$204
    What they're saying: "Great course conditions but... When I pay this much for a round of golf, I expect a little better customer service. No bag drop, no help getting clubs in or off carts.
    Pace of play was poor but course was great. Great practice facilities. Get a better rate before you play this course." - fwilcox

  8. Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil's Claw
    Devil's Claw at Whirlwind GC: #6
    Whirlwind Golf Club - The Devil's Claw Course
    Chandler, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5989058824
    712
    Green fee: $180-$227
    What they're saying: "We were the 6th group off on freshly overseeded devils claw. Course is in best shape I’ve ever seen it. Greens are perfect. I’m sure they’ll get quicker but they’re perfect otherwise. Enjoyed the round!" - jmumjmum

  9. Copper Canyon Golf Club
    Copper Canyon GC
    Copper Canyon Golf Club - Lake/Mountain Course
    Buckeye, Arizona
    Public
    4.5937470588
    607
    Green fee: $109-$135
    What they're saying: "Had a great time on my first time at Copper Canyon. Pace of play was excellent, the greens (for me) were a little tricky. Shot an combined 83 (Mountain/Vista), which for ME was pretty good. The staff was friendly and my group was fun. I can't wait to play it again, and hopefully, break 80." - markusgolf

  10. Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail Course
    Whirlwind GC
    Whirlwind Golf Club - The Cattail Course
    Chandler, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5917941176
    555
    Green fee: $180-$227
    What they're saying: "The course was in great shape. The overseed was good, greens smooth and although still a bit slow for my liking and should only get better with time. Pace of play was good at 4 hours 2 min." - thomas8606153

  11. Desert Canyon Golf Club
    Desert Canyon GC
    Desert Canyon Golf Club
    Fountain Hills, Arizona
    Public
    4.5586588235
    1200
    Green fee: $169-$195
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition. Pace of play was good. Nice to see rangers driving around checking on groups. All good except golf in Arizona is overpriced. Would highly recommend this course though!" - Chief2021

  12. Aguila Golf Course
    Aguila GC: #10
    Aguila Golf Course
    Laveen, Arizona
    Public/Municipal
    4.4722294118
    1039
    Green fee: $61-$77
    What they're saying: "Nice layout; great condition; good pace on a busy day; TOP NOTCH; one of my favorites." - GolfinsunJT

  13. Raven Golf Club - Phoenix
    Raven GC - Phoenix: #2
    Raven Golf Club - Phoenix
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public
    4.6179647059
    1258
    Green fee: $129-$275
    What they're saying: "Amazing course, friendly staff - everything OK!... except the pace of the greens - been very slow, but nothing to complain about. Convinced they will speed them up." - pj20One

  14. Wildfire Golf Club - Faldo Course
    Wildfire GC at Desert Ridge - Faldo: #16
    Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public/Resort
    4.5557058824
    1029
    Green fee: $183-$204
    What they're saying: "Conditions at Wildfire are always excellent. Got behind a threesome of novice players on the back nine and wished for a marshal to work that out, but that is not usually a problem here. The Faldo course always plays a bit long for my game so most par 4s are up and down affairs. Need to score on the par 3s and 5s." - dhume419

  15. Elephant Rocks at Williams
    Elephant Rocks at Williams
    Elephant Rocks at Williams
    Williams, Arizona
    Public/Municipal
    4.5569705882
    369
    Green fee: $45-$59
    What they're saying: "Breathtaking views and wonderful causes conditions. Staff were very friendly, will definitely be going back." - Jrpalmer79

  16. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
    Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC
    Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
    Maricopa, Arizona
    Public
    4.5993588235
    1147
    Green fee: $135-$210
    What they're saying: "IMO the best layout in Arizona⛳️🏆 a very unique design. You owe it to yourself to play here while in the Phoenix area." - Rsmflash

  17. Lookout Mountain Golf Club
    Lookout Mountain GC: #2 & #17
    Lookout Mountain Golf Club
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Resort
    4.4740411765
    1529
    Green fee: $175-$223
    What they're saying: "As we get on with the course, the holes get better and better up and down the mountain. It was a spectacular track. We enjoyed it so much." - Davidyip4

  18. The Phoenician Golf Club
    The Phoenician - Canyon/Oasis: #12, #13, #14, #15
    The Phoenician Golf Club
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.4757058824
    1184
    Green fee: $263-$341
    What they're saying: "Like all courses in Arizona a lot of them are overpriced, but this was a fun course to play and had absolutely beautiful scenery!" - Chief2021

  19. Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente
    Camelback GC - Ambiente
    Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.3995411765
    921
    Green fee: $190-$249
    What they're saying: "Showed up as a single (and) was paired up with some nice guys. They were older and were playing the tan tees, which I thought were a bit short, but I played them anyway. Much to my surprise it was plenty. I’m an eight handicap and ended up shooting an 85 so well above my handicap. Could never get the fast green speeds down, some greens very undulating. Like I said, harder than it looks. Muddy in some spots due to lots of watering. Layout a bit odd in some places but the signs keep you directed." - BlackKnights86

  20. San Ignacio Golf Club
    San Ignacio GC
    San Ignacio Golf Club
    Green Valley, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.4627235294
    1865
    Green fee: $60-$81
    What they're saying: "Course is very nice. Beautiful scenery on a well laid out course. Conditions were very good. The greens were especially in good condition. Staff very friendly and helpful. Only negative was the wind. Beat me up gusts over 40 mph. Even with that I definitely enjoyed the course." - Thomas9558667

  21. Camelback Golf Club – Padre
    Padre at Camelback: #9
    Camelback Golf Club - Padre Course
    Scottsdale, Arizona
    Resort
    4.3890529412
    1036
    Green fee: $190-$249
    What they're saying: "This is a top notch facility with beautiful vistas often containing the majestic Camelback Mountain. If you want to experience Arizona golf with the challenge of sandtraps, water and natural desert landscape, this Padre course is a must play. Not to mention the pregame driving range and short game areas to warm you up at no extra charge. I traveled from Canada to play here and was not disappointed." - rjburrough

  22. Oakwood Golf Club
    Oakwood CC: practice green
    Palms Golf Course at Oakwood Country Club
    Sun Lakes, Arizona
    Public
    4.2042352941
    148
    Green fee: $55-$115
    What they're saying: "First let me state the course was in amazing condition. I’ve paid double at other courses for them to be junk. Oakwood is great, but my only issue is the clubhouse employee. Not sure what his problem was, maybe because my group looks younger than we are or what. His attitude off the bat was unwelcoming & distasteful, which continue every time we saw him throughout the day. The price & course would be the only things bringing me back, not the customer service." - GolfPass reviewer

  23. Starr Pass Golf Club
    Starr Pass GC
    Starr Pass Golf Club - Coyote/Roadrunner
    Tucson, Arizona
    Resort
    4.5054352941
    2322
    Green fee: $50-$135
    What they're saying: "We enjoyed the course and it was in good shape. However, it ended up being cart path only and neither the pro shop nor the starter told us. We found out when our cart died in the middle of the first fairway and told us we had to back out." - merlenunemaker

  24. The Highlands at Dove Mountain
    Highlands at Dove Mountain
    Highlands at Dove Mountain
    Marana, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.4929
    322
    Green fee: $56-$82
    What they're saying: "Since the course is semi-private, tee times are not always available. Grab one when they are." - Pumpsix

  25. Arizona National Golf Club
    Arizona National GC: #18
    Arizona National Golf Club
    Tucson, Arizona
    Semi-Private
    4.4242352941
    1594
    Green fee: $77-$96
    What they're saying: "This is a terrific layout. Challenging, but fair. Always in great shape. Scenery is beautiful. This course is such a gem and we’re lucky it’s so affordable all year long. Would love to play it every day." - deadbird

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
