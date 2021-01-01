Golf course closures

Golf has been in a constant state of transition since the turn of the century. The recession of 2009 brought financial hardship to the game, impacting both course owners/operators and customers. The result is golf courses closing on an unprecedented scale. Golf Advisor began charting course closures when it launched in 2013. Every demographic has been impacted by this trend. High-end private clubs, public courses, nine-holers, par 3s, driving ranges and municipal courses in almost every state have been shuttered.

According to the National Golf Foundation, the number of course closures has outweighed new openings every year since 2005. Closures have exceeded 100 "18-hole equivalents" every year since 2006 and at least 150 every year since 2011, statistics that are seen as a "market correction". Since 2006, the cumulative reduction in the number of U.S. golf courses is roughly 8%. That counters the 44% growth in facilities during a golf course building boom from 1986 to 2005.

This page is dedicated to understanding why the closures are occurring, tracking the news when they happen and celebrating the memories of the playgrounds that so many golfers enjoyed.

Golf courses that closed in 2019
The trend of golf course closings continued in 2019. Is your favorite course next?
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Jason Deegan looks back on how 2020 affected golf course closures in the U.S. and discusses his yearly top 10 list.
Course closure trends
It's easy to see which courses are in trouble by looking for the signs
Ten telltale signs that your favorite place to play might close.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Tom Doak and other great golf course architects' recently closed courses
Even if you design a great golf course, it doesn't make it immune from difficulty or closure. Tom Doak and other architects have found that out the hard way.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
A perilous year for historic American golf
Many century old and even 19th century courses in America are closing or their futures are in doubt.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Municipal golf courses across the country are at a crossroads
Municipal golf courses are battling the struggles of the golf industry, developers, aging infrastructure and government budget shortfalls to stay open and serve their communities.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Best courses to close by year
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2020
Gone with the wind: 10 of our favorite golf courses to close in 2019
A depressing Deegan's Dozen: Obituaries of the best golf courses to close in 2018
12 of the most notable U.S. golf courses to close in 2017
We'll miss these 12 destination golf courses that closed in 2016
12 closed courses we wish were still open
Individual stories of prominent course closures
Coronavirus fallout: Popular and affordable Tom Fazio design the latest golf course to permanently close
Patience at two acclaimed, but money-losing golf courses, runs out.
The sun is setting on one of Pete Dye's golf courses
After years of speculation, the affordable ASU Karsten course in Tempe will officially close in May.
Riddell's Bay closes, but Bermuda still offers good plays
Riddell's Bay Golf and C.C. has closed. Still, with its pink-sand beaches and year-round temperate climate, Bermuda remains a premier island getaway.
Arnold Palmer-designed Empire Lakes G.C. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. closes
Empire Lakes G.C. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. closed at the end of June. Its demise is a familiar tale -- one where the land is more valuable as something other than a golf course.
Thornapple Creek Golf Club sold and will close for good in November
The pending closure of the Thornapple Creek Golf Club in Kalamazoo in November has already been offset by this summer's opening of Stoatin Brae, a new course in Augusta that is part of the Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort.
The Houston area loses another golf course in Evergreen Point
When Evergreen Point in Baytown, Texas opened in 1996, it was a dream come true for Tim Hazelwood and his family. Unfortunately, the dream is over.
Major changes coming to Grand Cypress Golf Resort Orlando
Long-rumored closing of a popular 27-hole course paves way for resort expansion and future Nicklaus Design golf plans.
Weatherwax Golf Course near Cincinnati to close Nov. 9
A popular 36-hole public course in the Cincinnati area is set to close for good. Weatherwax Golf Course, designed by Arthur Hills, will shutter its doors Nov. 9.
Silverstone in Las Vegas sold, closes its doors
The 27-hole Silverstone Golf Club in Las Vegas, opened in 2001, has reportedly closed.
Closing of Ocean Links Course big blow to Amelia Island golf scene
Amelia Island on the northeast coast of Florida no longer has a course with five holes on the ocean thanks to the closing of the Ocean Links Course at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation resort.
A Windy City classic blows away for good
After 114 years, Chicago's Joliet Golf Club has closed for potential redevelopment.
Drought pushes once-proud California courses to close
California's drought has pushed many once-proud golf facilities to extinction. Water costs and competition are high. Participation is low. That equation doesn't add up for owners.
Roddy Ranch G.C. in Antioch: Another victim of California's drought
California's water woes continues to wreak havoc on golf course owners and operators. The latest victim is Roddy Ranch Golf Club in Antioch, which closes for good after Aug. 11.
Report: Chicago resort to shutter course following season
The Hilton Chicago Indian Lakes Resort in Bloomingdale, Ill. plans to close its 27-hole Blackhawk Trace course at the end of the 2016 golf season.
Another Donald Ross course on the brink of closure
In Grand Rapids, Michigan, a Donald Ross-designed golf course has been sold and will likely be closed for development, MLive reports.
As one Philadelphia course falls, another prepares for a major lift
The city's historic FDR golf course is set to close, but another, Cobbs Creek, has a potentially very bright future.
Notable Golf Course Closures
Golf course closures have outpaced new course openings for the last several years. Certain areas are being hit hard. Here's where they are.
Historic Texas Women's University golf course set to close
Another Texas course is set to close, and it's another one with historic relevance: The Pioneer Golf Course at Texas Women's University in Denton, which opened in 1939.
Following facelift, Prince at Princeville going private
Golfers in Hawaii should play the Prince at Princeville Resort while they can. The Prince reportedly will close for renovation in 2015 and re-open as a private course.
Course comebacks
Sometimes, a golf course that has closed comes back from the dead.
Resurrection: The most miraculous golf course comebacks
Two Mike Strantz designs set for 2019 comeback
Golf's sizzle returns to the Las Vegas Strip
A new Wynn Golf Club set to reopen in October
